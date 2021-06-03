 Skip to content
 
(Detroit Free Press)   A Michigan Highland Park police detective is busted for selling fentanyl-laced heroin. Fark: Ten years ago she was fired by the Wayne County sheriff's department. Mega Fark: Wayne county fired her for helping felons smuggle drugs into prison   (freep.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It sounds like the problem is that the allegations against her were unproven in court, and that police departments don't consider anything short of felony conviction as a threshold for ineligiblity.

This needs to be fixed.  Law enforcement officers justifiably fired for well-documented actions that are felonious in nature should not be eligible for rehire with any law enforcement agency for at least a certain number of years, in either a deputized or a civilian capacity, barring a civilian oversight committee of people that have never worked for law enforcement making a specific overrule.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? The resume screening software green-lit her for 'prior experience'. You're supposed to look into that?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She doesn't sound like a heroin at all.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I bet if there was a national child sex offender registr .... I mean 'bad police officer registry,' that might fix some of this stuff.
 
zzottt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If anything, the accusations and repeat dismissals should disqualify someone from law enforcement.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Really? Not yet? Fine then.
#ACAB
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is not a movie script. This is a news article. When I get to the third paragraph before I learn the *name* of the person that the article is about, I suspect fake drama. No wonder everything reminds you of a movie.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zzottt: If anything, the accusations and repeat dismissals should disqualify someone from law enforcement.


This is how it works in any other job. Unless you "resign"... but still. Most people don't get the opportunity to be transferred around due to malfeasance.
 
zzottt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: This is not a movie script. This is a news article. When I get to the third paragraph before I learn the *name* of the person that the article is about, I suspect fake drama. No wonder everything reminds you of a movie.


https://www.justice.gov/usao-edmi/pr/h​ighland-park-police-detective-charged-​conspiring-distribute-fentanyl-laced-h​eroin-0
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TWX: Law enforcement officers justifiably fired for well-documented actions that are felonious in nature should not be eligible for rehire with any law enforcement agency for at least a certain number of years


And that number of years should be 100.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sometimes we get so worked up calling out racist asshole cops we forget about the ones who were street gang affiliated before they ever became cops. Maybe raise the bar required to "protect and serve" to weed out both brands of parasite?
 
zjoik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TWX: It sounds like the problem is that the allegations against her were unproven in court,


It sounds like the police have too much access to the court.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As a former LEO, I think this is a sad situation, and it obviously shines a light on the problem of the underfunded police departments across the country.  If she was paid a fair wage, she wouldn't  have resorted to being a heroine drug dealer.  smh
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: As a former LEO, I think this is a sad situation, and it obviously shines a light on the problem of the underfunded police departments across the country.  If she was paid a fair wage, she wouldn't  have resorted to being a heroine drug dealer.  smh


Alternatively, she was trying to murder people by intentionally selling them the most lethal drug on the market
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Mark Ratner: As a former LEO, I think this is a sad situation, and it obviously shines a light on the problem of the underfunded police departments across the country.  If she was paid a fair wage, she wouldn't  have resorted to being a heroine drug dealer.  smh

Alternatively, she was trying to murder people by intentionally selling them the most lethal drug on the market


She was converting them to the GOP?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fentanyl and heroin? Shoot, a feller could have a good night with that. Possibly lethal, but good.
 
