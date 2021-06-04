 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   It's a Family Affair   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Life imprisonment, Capital punishment, life sentence, Prison, Erica Jenkins, Omaha, Nebraska, Murder, Penology  
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Her brother, who was convicted of three additional murders, has mutilated himself in prison several times, carving 666 into his forehead, slicing his tongue, and cutting his penis in an homage to an Egyptian snake, authorities say.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: Her brother, who was convicted of three additional murders, has mutilated himself in prison several times, carving 666 into his forehead, slicing his tongue, and cutting his penis in an homage to an Egyptian snake, authorities say.


I recoiled as I read that article
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: Her brother, who was convicted of three additional murders, has mutilated himself in prison several times, carving 666 into his forehead, slicing his tongue, and cutting his penis in an homage to an Egyptian snake, authorities say.


I'm going to go ahead and guess it's the one that embodies chaos.

https://en.www.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ape​p
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Family Affair ????

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: Her brother, who was convicted of three additional murders, has mutilated himself in prison several times, carving 666 into his forehead, slicing his tongue, and cutting his penis in an homage to an Egyptian snake, authorities say.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mary J. Blige - Family Affair (Official Music Video)
Youtube znlFu_lemsU
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: dammit just give me a login: Her brother, who was convicted of three additional murders, has mutilated himself in prison several times, carving 666 into his forehead, slicing his tongue, and cutting his penis in an homage to an Egyptian snake, authorities say.

I recoiled as I read that article


Sounds like he got a Ra deal.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
she is serving a life sentence for committing a murder with her brother

She has also been convicted of viciously beating a fellow inmate

and of attacking three jail guards

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hope that one day doctors can treat whatever the hell runs in that family.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: I hope that one day doctors can treat whatever the hell runs in that family.


Sadly, there will never be a cure for Keepin' It Real Syndrome (KIRS).
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not sure if this is worse or better...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Her brother, who was convicted of three additional murders, has mutilated himself in prison several times, carving 666 into his forehead, slicing his tongue, and cutting his penis in an homage to an Egyptian snake, authorities say.


Everyone needs asp-irations.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh god! THIS nutty-ass skank again!

FYI, she's the brother of Nikko Jenkins (aka "The Human Doodle Pad"). Who's on death row for a series of murders he committed soon after he got out of prison for a previous crime. His sister is in prison for getting him the gun & ammo he used for his killing spree.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Reaction to every sentence of that article
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, she's single?
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: dammit just give me a login: Her brother, who was convicted of three additional murders, has mutilated himself in prison several times, carving 666 into his forehead, slicing his tongue, and cutting his penis in an homage to an Egyptian snake, authorities say.

I'm going to go ahead and guess it's the one that embodies chaos.

https://en.www.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apep​


His peen is an instrument of chaos, yes?
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
E-lectric chair
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I know we shouldn't blame their family members, but it sounds like most of them are in prison already.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
https://omaha.com/news/nikko-jenkins-​e​xtended-family-has-wreaked-havoc-on-om​aha-for-generations/article_7c5fcc81-9​977-506a-8e8d-14f6f2f55e5a.html
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Irving Maimway: dammit just give me a login: Her brother, who was convicted of three additional murders, has mutilated himself in prison several times, carving 666 into his forehead, slicing his tongue, and cutting his penis in an homage to an Egyptian snake, authorities say.

I recoiled as I read that article

Sounds like he got a Ra deal.


It put Apep in his step.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What about the parents of this tribe? This behavior is nearly 100 percent the result of severe abuse. I read a study some years back and it stated like 99% of supermax violent criminals had suffered severe abuse as children. I'm guessing the 1% suffered just mild abuse and neglect.
Likely the reason child abusers don't last long in prison. The violent inmates having suffered abuse themselves take out their revenge upon substitute abuser.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: What about the parents of this tribe? This behavior is nearly 100 percent the result of severe abuse. I read a study some years back and it stated like 99% of supermax violent criminals had suffered severe abuse as children. I'm guessing the 1% suffered just mild abuse and neglect.
Likely the reason child abusers don't last long in prison. The violent inmates having suffered abuse themselves take out their revenge upon substitute abuser.


I get why the psychology of it is interesting, and of why finding out is origin is important, but this is an entire farking family of criminals.
 
