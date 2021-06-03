 Skip to content
(Mashable)   Weirdos with too much time on their hands think another online store is a secret front for child trafficking   (mashable.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those prices are pretty good, compared to adoption. A lot less paperwork, too.

/I'm trying for "disgustingly facetious"
//but I'd settle for "facetiously disgusting".
///sarcastically annoying <////>
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For example, the near $16,000 price for a light-up fedora party hat was actually for an order of nearly 3,000 hats. That's approximately $5.50 per hat. Nothing unusual about that.

I mean there's plenty unusual about that, like who the fark needs 3,000 light-up fedora party hats with one-day shipping, but it is pride month, and there are conventions for internet tough guys, so still plausible.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We should start spreading the conspiracy theories that theres children in Trump's basement, at least theres a chance that its true. I mean, the guy imported ''models'' from eastern europe for his rich friends to rape, has always been a sexual predator and is friend with at least 4 convicted pedophiles.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If we get enough cries of wolf, eventually the real one can hide in broad daylight.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I heard some weirdo named "lolmao500" hangs around in Trump's basement.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
TikTok is a cancer.

Fark cancer.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
According to the Dark Net websites I visit through my seven proxies, you can't get a kid for under $25,000. Oh, wait ++++carrier lost+++++
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I knew we were dumb. I just had no idea how dumb.
 
neongoats
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
These people make me wish we did eat children.

"Save the children" - how about fark off and die you derping piece of filth, how about that instead, motherfarker.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Car dealerships are selling cars that are $30,000, $40,000.

And I bet they put the kids in the trunks!
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seems like a decent lawyer could take a few dollars out of TicTok and Amazon.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sooner or later a slightly deranged conservative type is going to show up at one of these places and ventilate it real good.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Car dealerships are selling cars that are $30,000, $40,000.

And I bet they put the kids in the trunks!


I always buy used. A spare kid could account for the steep depreciation from new though.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: baronbloodbath: Car dealerships are selling cars that are $30,000, $40,000.

And I bet they put the kids in the trunks!

I always buy used. A spare kid could account for the steep depreciation from new though.


They even have a slogan: Kars for Kids! WAKE UP SHEOPLE!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Car dealerships are selling cars that are $30,000, $40,000.

And I bet they put the kids in the trunks!


No we put dead hookers in the trunk, we aren't animals!
Dirty Work (5/12) Movie CLIP - A Whole Lotta Dead Hookers (1998) HD
Youtube BlWpx55Mo5s
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe when someone is making bombs and buying lots of guns the best way to get Law Enforcement to pay attention is get on TikTok. Maybe something real like the Nashville bomber would have been stopped.
 
spleef420
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jesus Tittyfarking Christ.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: According to the Dark Net websites I visit through my seven proxies, you can't get a kid for under $25,000. Oh, wait ++++carrier lost+++++


Cheaper, if you don't mind it missing some ancillary organs.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My plan to corner the light-up LED novelty market is coming to fruition.

Mwah-ha-ha!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

groppet: baronbloodbath: Car dealerships are selling cars that are $30,000, $40,000.

And I bet they put the kids in the trunks!

No we put dead hookers in the trunk, we aren't animals!
[YouTube video: Dirty Work (5/12) Movie CLIP - A Whole Lotta Dead Hookers (1998) HD]


The dude with the "Lord knows I have" remark gets me every time.
 
nijika
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
100% of conspiracy theories originate from TV brains half reading some "research" they've dug up while constantly looking away from their printouts to find out why Tucker is making his dumbfounded  face.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Sooner or later a slightly deranged conservative type is going to show up at one of these places and ventilate it real good.


You mean like comet pizzeria? Because that already happened.

Or the freaking Halls of Congress? I really can't think of a worse way that could have targeted than the Congress itself, but still it happened, and still nothing is done.

We have already reached peak conspiracy theory.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We're laughing and joking - but don't forget that this guy was RUINED by these loons.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And nothing is being done about the TikTok'er who started all this.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

koder: For example, the near $16,000 price for a light-up fedora party hat was actually for an order of nearly 3,000 hats. That's approximately $5.50 per hat. Nothing unusual about that.

I mean there's plenty unusual about that, like who the fark needs 3,000 light-up fedora party hats with one-day shipping, but it is pride month, and there are conventions for internet tough guys, so still plausible.


I think everyone here at Fark should have a light up Fedora.

Drew could just throw one in anytime someone springs for a whole year of TF.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
People, in general, are farking stupid.
 
