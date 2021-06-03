 Skip to content
(UPI)   Wait, so you're saying that living next to an oil well could be a health risk?   (upi.com) divider line
bring to a festering boil [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well, there goes the neighborhood.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Camping At Abandoned Oil Well
Youtube Pfgyu4hZOwI


Steve seems ok
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a crude theory.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well then...
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't say.
But the industry said it was safe?
health.clevelandclinic.orgView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
decider.comView Full Size
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

I'm pretty sure that's Taylor Swift.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where there is demand, there will be supply.

Oil will be drilled, steel will be refined, factories will produce goods.

If it is done here, labor will be compensated and the environment protected.

If it is done in China, people will be exploited and pollution will be rampant.

Would be environmentalists that don't see that cause more harm than good.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Where there is demand, there will be supply.

Oil will be drilled


Nope. I have inside info about Biden's "Super-Ninja Green-Enforcers" and they destroy evil-ass oil companies with their ninja shiat.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Almost everywhere is unsafe somehow.

Film at 11.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well the oil companies won't tell you that.

If people chose to live near oil wells, or if any were remotely well maintained this headline would have more punch.

Generally states with mineral resources sell land and mineral rights separately; homeowners don't own any oil under their property and it doesn't work like the Beverly Hillbillies.

If there's oil under your land you haven't struck it rich. You just get the honor of some megacorp dropping a derrick on your chicken coop and having free access to it at all times.

They're supposed to maintain them so they don't leak all over or spew toxic gasses, but they don't, and there isn't jack shiat you can do about it.

America's health is the cost of doing business.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
industrial sites are unsafe? then why would city governments zone black neighborhoods as a buffer between the oil wells and white neighborhoods?
 
