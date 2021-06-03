 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Self-described "Trump man" busted for serial pooping spree targeting Ohio home of Biden-supporting Democrats   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
57
    More: Dumbass, Defecation, Jerry Detrick, Matthew Guyette, police report, septuagenarian serial pooper, 70-year-old Ohio man, home Guyette, Democratic Party  
•       •       •

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"You ask for a miracles, Theo: I give you the D.N.A."
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sounds bout right
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
repeatedly urinating and defecating in front of a neighbor's home

So dog whistles really do work.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That inspired me - off to take a Trump.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Detrick, cops say, admitted targeting the home because Guyette and his [husband] "are Democrats and support Joe Biden," while he is a "Trump man."

Guyette wrote of the apprehension "the man who's been shiatting in our front yard for the past ten years."

Ten years.  I don't think it's just a difference in politics.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ten years?

Sentence home to 10 years of picking up dog shiat in city parks.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All he needs is a pointy hat...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ftfa: Detrick, seen at right, lives a couple of blocks from Guyette's residence.

Do you know, I'm getting up there in age and I can see now that after a couple blocks of walking early in the morning stuff just sort of needs to happen.

/butt stuff
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But don't call them deplorable.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ohio Man strikes again!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Every time I eat Wheaties I go on a cereal pooping spree.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Doesn't he know he can just run them over with his truck and no one will say boo about it?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Detrick, cops say, admitted targeting the home because Guyette and his spouse "are Democrats and support Joe Biden," while he is a "Trump man." A patrolman noted that Detrick's statement "leads me to believe this incident is politically motivated."


Probably took the officer a while to connect the dots, as Detrick is not a minority.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Turds
Reappearing
Under
My
Prius
 
Jumbled
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stay classy, Trump Kult.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah 10+ years. Shouldn't kink shame.
 
fat boy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just shiatting his brains out
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trump is an adjective now?

Ick.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The maturity level of these people is absolutely astounding. The cream of the poop, one might say.
 
fat boy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Loggers for Trump
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Didn't know he had it in him.  Dogs on TikTok will be imitating him, or is it the other way around.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This thread has been brought to you by:
londondrugs.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Say, did they ever catch the Trumper Capitol poopers?
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BurghDude
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The best people.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We all know this is an Antifa false flag operation.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well now I guess we know who pooped in Karen's serial.
 
Percise1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Investigators say that Matthew Guyette called 911 after spotting a man squatting down and relieving himself near a privet hedge outside the home Guyette, 59, shares with his husband.

Guyette wrote of an "eventful early morning" and the apprehension of "the man who's been shiatting in our front yard for the past ten years."


Read and glean, you farking farkers. While Poopmaster2000 might be a "trump man" (which makes sense with the level of class involved), it had nothing to do with trump. This guy had an issue with gay people.
And from the photo, probably an issue with drinking too...
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mommy! I made a boom boom!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shpritz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Trump is an adjective now?

Ick.


This is a colloquial possesive, not an adjective. The "'s" is implied.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least the perp wasn't a "Santorum man".
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, he sure showed them.

moron
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds pretty much par for the course for a trump cultist.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: We all know this is an Antifa false flag operation.


More like Antfeca, amirite?
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

shpritz: Kris_Romm: Trump is an adjective now?

Ick.

This is a colloquial possesive, not an adjective. The "'s" is implied.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size

When he was arrested and told he will probably be seeing a lot of jail time, the only thing he said was  "ahhhhhh, crap!"
 
COMALite J [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At any time this is disgusting and unsanitary. During the COVID pandemic it's bioterrorism. The virus spreads through expulsions from the digestive as well as respiratory systems. This includes farts and feces (thus the issue with sewers).
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Serial Pooping Spree is the name of my new... aw hell, I ain't even need to make a fake cover band I'ma just do it.

also

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: shpritz: Kris_Romm: Trump is an adjective now?

Ick.

This is a colloquial possesive, not an adjective. The "'s" is implied.

[Fark user image image 400x217]


Hah.  Don't be pedantic.  My interpretation was funnier!
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Detrick, cops say, admitted targeting the home because Guyette and his [husband] "are Democrats and support Joe Biden," while he is a "Trump man."

Guyette wrote of the apprehension "the man who's been shiatting in our front yard for the past ten years."

Ten years.  I don't think it's just a difference in politics.


The truly deplorable aggressively started revealing their true colors and their anal expulsive ways during Obama's term so this still checks out.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Uncle Sam cereal. For the patriotic pooper.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, the maga have officially declared war against the US.  They are using bioweapons now.  And not just Chinese imported nano tech bioweapons.  Home grown jenkem based bio weapons.

Biden MUST declare martial law and have the military take out the bioterrorists and their sympathizers.  Only a full scale attack against the maga held territories and house to house rooting out of maga in the Blue zones can suffice.  Fence sitting purple zones need to pick a side.  If you are not with us, you ARE against us.  And our side has the president who controls the nukes.

Please, President Joe "the ice cream man" Biden, if you are reading this, take decisive action against the enemies of democracy and decency, and nuke the maga zones until they surrender without conditions.  End the civil war going in right now.  Make it safe for us to go outside again.  Wrap a chain around their heads, Joe!  Bang your knife in the curb and leave it in the rain barrel over night.  Heal this country with the cleansing light of atomic fusion weapons.  Time for us to retaliate with poo too!  Atomic fusion powered duces of riotousness!  This time, don't let them surrender and fester in the country for 100 years.  This time end the war so they CANNOT rise again!

If the maga see the light of truth and surrender without conditions, the maga must have all festivals confiscated.  Weather the festivals are of the male or female or other kind.  No more maga sperm.  Put the castrated into the uranium mines where they might live out their days benefitting the collective.  For the rest of the maga, put tracking chips in them and let them become concubines of the collective.  Possibly let them become brood queens for the collective, as long as they do not produce any pure white maga progeny.  Let them experience the true glory of the collective through breeding services.  Knowing that their genes will go on to serve the collective for many many generations.  Until the machine takes over completely and genetics are not needed.  When the collective becomes a pure machine hive mind.  When the collective becomes one.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I mean. That f*cking guy would be eating out of a straw, like, poop incident number two. If I had to rent a backhoe and dig a blind or whatever. Ten years my ass.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Detrick, cops say, admitted targeting the home because Guyette and his [husband] "are Democrats and support Joe Biden," while he is a "Trump man."

Guyette wrote of the apprehension "the man who's been shiatting in our front yard for the past ten years."

Ten years.  I don't think it's just a difference in politics.


Counterpoint -- there's a pretty good chance that ten years ago, Guyette was an Obama supporter and Detrick was a teabagger.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I found his lawyer.  It's not looking good for him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I dunno, 10 years, the guy was kind of getting into it.
 
