 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 8 New Orleans)   Couple tests the axiom that a thief who steals from a thief gets 100 years of pardon. Finds it has not yet been codified in Louisiana   (fox8live.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Burglary, Robbery, Tytianna Sims, Theft, Law enforcement terminology, Rory Brett Welda, English-language films, victim of a residential burglary  
•       •       •

192 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2021 at 7:43 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's not often I can invoke BSAB with a straight face, but...
 
dbrunker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be any fun otherwise
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
detectives were able to identify Rory Brett Welda, 29, of Livingston, as the suspect.

You'd think that the ruler of britain would have more pull.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Sting | Paul Newman Cons a Con Man in a High-Stakes Poker Game in 4K HDR
Youtube _mrNhIxOGzw
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Roach is still at large and is wanted


Yeah...I also want a large roach.


wikileaf.comView Full Size
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
where did we steal this axiom from?

I am an axiomologist and it's a new one on me. 

/pardon me
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: It's not often I can invoke BSAB with a straight face, but...


Bachelor of Science in Applied Biotech​nology
 
WastrelWay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What're you supposed to do when the cops know who did it but they don't arrest him, and he's so easy to find you can do it yourself?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.