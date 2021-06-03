 Skip to content
(Cape Gazette)   Crush covid and get an orange crush   (capegazette.com) divider line
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Follow me, don't follow me.
I've got my jab I've got my orange crush.
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll go great with my sp--

JasonOfOrillia: Follow me, don't follow me.
I've got my jab I've got my orange crush.


/shakes tiny Leonard Bernstein
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a virus, I just crush a lot.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Slam Evil.  Get one free Grape Nehi.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrunkenGator: That'll go great with my sp--

JasonOfOrillia: Follow me, don't follow me.
I've got my jab I've got my orange crush.

/shakes tiny Leonard Bernstein


Relax, someone beat you to the joke.  It's not like it's the end of the world as you know it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
REM - Orange Crush
Youtube LMan07pIhsw

An MP3 or vinyl?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lennavan: DrunkenGator: That'll go great with my sp--

JasonOfOrillia: Follow me, don't follow me.
I've got my jab I've got my orange crush.

/shakes tiny Leonard Bernstein

Relax, someone beat you to the joke.  It's not like it's the end of the world as you know it.


I don't have to be first, I feel fine.
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: lennavan: DrunkenGator: That'll go great with my sp--

JasonOfOrillia: Follow me, don't follow me.
I've got my jab I've got my orange crush.

/shakes tiny Leonard Bernstein

Relax, someone beat you to the joke.  It's not like it's the end of the world as you know it.

I don't have to be first, I feel fine.


Besides, life is bigger than you, and you are not me.

/ ...the lengths that I would go to for a joke on Fark...
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The remaining Americans would probably prefer Mt. dew.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: The remaining Americans would probably prefer Mt. dew.


I only mix Mountain Dew with my Pappy Van Winkle.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Orange Drink Bad!
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I came to post REM.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: The remaining Americans would probably prefer Mt. dew.


Brawndo.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Man, do I feel like a chump. All these places offering various bribes in order to get your vaccination, and I got mine done just because I wanted to be healthy. What a putz I was...
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

medius: I came to post REM.


You can sleep tonite, sidewinder.  I think it's been covered.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DrunkenGator: medius: I came to post REM.

You can sleep tonite, sidewinder.  I think it's been covered.


shiny happy people 

stand in the place where we Fark 

/that's me in the corner
 
