Not news: College professor raises $200K to pay down children's school lunch debt. News: Professor keeps $120K of the money. Fark: Professor teaches ethics at local university
    More: Ironic, School, Minnesota, Money, Accountable Fundraising, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Fundraising, Ethics, Keith Ellison  
theteacher [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
One guy in New England, I think, raised $40k but owed $16k in taxes on it because anything over $15k has to be taxed.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
51 minutes ago  
berylman [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  
He should have been fund raising for Saint Jude's hospital under the auspices of the Trumps to get away with this
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
31 minutes ago  
Maybe he was just trying to prove a very high concept point.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  
First, this guy is an ass.

Second, school lunch debt shouldn't be a thing.
 
bughunter
31 minutes ago  
So that's like, what, 30% better than Make a Wish Foundation?
 
JRoo
30 minutes ago  
He never said he taught GOOD ethics.
 
VodakMoment
29 minutes ago  
This is why everyone hates moral philosophy professors.
 
FarkaDark
28 minutes ago  
pounddawg
28 minutes ago  
Add "school lunch debt" to the other American term "medical bankruptcy"

Kat09tails [TotalFark]
27 minutes ago  
So... better than the Red Cross?
 
UltimaCS
27 minutes ago  
CSB: My college's Engineering Ethics professor was a Libertarian. I don't think the actual topic of ethics was ever discussed once, and it was all just methods of avoiding civil suits.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  
I hope this works out all right. I'm wondering if prof was just totally unprepared for the scale of the response, and is trying to figure out just what the hell suddenly receiving $200,000 and getting rid of it again is going to do to her taxes.
 
big pig peaches
26 minutes ago  
As an ethics professor he can probably come up with a line of reasoning why keeping the money was the right thing to do.
 
AppleOptionEsc
26 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Add "school lunch debt" to the other American term "medical bankruptcy"

The key thing to remember is that, in America, "Pro-life" and "bootstraps" are used completely ironically, and is just a dark humor jab at those who can not defend themselves.
 
Mouser
26 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Maybe he was just trying to prove a very high concept point.


Well, he has coined an entirely new meaning of the phrase, "get woke, go broke."
 
bughunter
25 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: CSB: My college's Engineering Ethics professor was a Libertarian. I don't think the actual topic of ethics was ever discussed once, and it was all just methods of avoiding civil suits.


Sounds legit.

Ethics are just a technicality to (big L) Libertarians.
 
pmdgrwr
25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: First, this guy is an ass.

Second, school lunch debt shouldn't be a thing.


I give you food in exchange for money, but you have no money and agreed to pay it back later. What is the problem. Oh wait, we are talking to people who are asking the govenrment ot forgive student loans.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
25 minutes ago  

bughunter: So that's like, what, 30% better than Make a Wish Foundation?


The best foundations I've seen had standing charities (like a building) that would pay the salaries, and all money raised is passed on.
Otherwise you are raising money and paying for overhead and salaries which isn't that point, nor is it the intention of whomever is donating.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
24 minutes ago  
All you talking about this guy?  She's a woman.  And she deserves what she gets for this.

Ragin' Asian: Second, school lunch debt shouldn't be a thing.


Fark almighty, THIS.  Seriously, that's one of the f*cked-up things in our country.
 
My Second Fark Account
24 minutes ago  
Surprised no one pulled the "those who can't do, teach" line.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
21 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Maybe he was just trying to prove a very high concept point.


LordOfThePings [OhFark]
21 minutes ago  
mcsiegs
20 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: First, this guy is an ass.

Second, school lunch debt shouldn't be a thing.


You...I like you...
 
kpaxoid
19 minutes ago  
I don't understand the outrage.  Person is a professor of Republican ethics.

There are a number of rules.  One is "your time is never free".
 
Irisclara [BareFark]
18 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: All you talking about this guy?  She's a woman.  And she deserves what she gets for this.

Ragin' Asian: Second, school lunch debt shouldn't be a thing.

Fark almighty, THIS.  Seriously, that's one of the f*cked-up things in our country.


Lest we forget, her name is Pamela Fergus. Pamela Fergus raised $200,000 to pay for schoolkids to eat lunch. Pamela Fergus put $120,000 in her checking account. Pamela Fergus.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
17 minutes ago  
Those who can, do.
Those who can't, teach.
 
NotARocketScientist
16 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: CSB: My college's Engineering Ethics professor was a Libertarian. I don't think the actual topic of ethics was ever discussed once, and it was all just methods of avoiding civil suits.


So, a lack-of-ethics class?

/Paying off student lunch debt is on my list of things to do if I ever become a millionaire.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  
Why did they put a picture of the 

Mouser: The Pope of Manwich Village: Maybe he was just trying to prove a very high concept point.

Well, he has coined an entirely new meaning of the phrase, "get woke, go broke."


Pamela Fergus, charity thief.
Associated with a Lutheran church as well.  I'm not sure why the Attorney General Keith Ellison got the confusing headline and the perp pic.  I'm assuming Pamela identifies as a she.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  

pmdgrwr: Ragin' Asian: First, this guy is an ass.

Second, school lunch debt shouldn't be a thing.

I give you food in exchange for money, but you have no money and agreed to pay it back later. What is the problem. Oh wait, we are talking to people who are asking the govenrment ot forgive student loans.


I know!! Can you imagine? Taxpayers being asked to feed other people's children!!
It's disgusting!! These people are history's greatest monsters!!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  
*knock on door*
I'm here to collect your lunch dues with interest. The price? YOUR SOUL
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
14 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The Pope of Manwich Village: Maybe he was just trying to prove a very high concept point.

Damnit, I was too slow.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
11 minutes ago  
It's gets even better when you stumble into her public salary info (and how that stacks up vs. the averages for the position) and some of her Rate My Professor reviews.
 
neeNHA
10 minutes ago  
Administrative fees?

Two children's hospitals, two animal charities and wounded warriors all have similar ad campaigns asking for twenty bucks a month.

What's up with that?
 
unchellmatt [recently expired TotalFark]
8 minutes ago  
I don't know WHY stories like this make me chortle with glee, but they do.

Take nearly any person who does things "for charity", and as soon as they see the dollar signs multiply they make all the glorious excuses they can as to why it's OK for them to use the money for themselves.

I mean, don't get me wrong, Herr Drumpf is a shiatbag of almost Herculean proportions, but at least you KNOW he's a con man and a thief, and people who give him money or support have to be weapons grade farking gullible. But whenever I read about some person who is purportedly doing things "for others", and it turns out they do it for themselves, I just can't help but giggle.

Humanity is vile and villainous. If / when we go extinct, it certainly won't cause me to call for the fainting couch.
 
shivaaa
8 minutes ago  
She got her degree at Trump University. /obvious
 
brap [TotalFark]
6 minutes ago  
Can you hear the drums...Philando?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
6 minutes ago  
"I didn't steal $120K, I 'disorganized' $120K."
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  

pmdgrwr: Ragin' Asian: First, this guy is an ass.

Second, school lunch debt shouldn't be a thing.

I give you food in exchange for money, but you have no money and agreed to pay it back later. What is the problem. Oh wait, we are talking to people who are asking the govenrment ot forgive student loans.


We're not talking about people taking out loans they can't afford. We're talking about kids whose only opportunity to get decent a decent in a day is at school.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
1 minute ago  
Like Scott's Tots but intentional.
 
