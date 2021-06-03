 Skip to content
(CNN)   Walmart announces that it will be distributing, for free, 740,000 Samsung smart phones to their associates so they can download and use the new "Me@Walmart" app, which is totally not designed in any way to track their every movement and action   (cnn.com) divider line
419 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2021 at 5:35 PM



38 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
they redesigned the slave collar.
Less iron and more precious metals
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Compliance will soon be mandatory.
 
LesterB
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
medias.spotern.comView Full Size


Approves.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who would have thought slave wages would lead to overseers watching and punishing slaves for falling short?
 
toddism
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They clearly watched Superstore.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Are the required to have one and have it on their person at all times? That would probably be illegal.

I was probably overly paranoid, but most of my recent jobs had RFID cards to enter the building and certain office areas. I removed them from my wallet on nights and weekends.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tough choice. It was either that or full-time employment with healthcare and benefits.

/don't raise minimum wage, create the environment for more jobs and they will compete to hire and retain employees
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Plenty of employers give their employees a cell phone you don't have to carry it around with you 24/7 I wouldn't even answer mine if I wasn't on the clock.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hmmm, I have a work-issued smart phone and nothing bad has happened ... yet.

Over 10 years this has been happening to me and before that, I was issued cell phones.

Only 2 years of THAT was at all field related, but even then I worked 70% of the time in the office.

There's a difference in the size of this distribution but it doesn't surprise me that they want to make their employees easier to get in touch with. The added bonus of this application making things more efficient likely benefits them too. (Although clearly it's just big-wings streamlining proficiency because of the bottom-line)
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who cares? If you are so far down the ladder that you have to or choose to work for Walmart that is your farkin problem and I thank you for being stupid so I can buy cheap goods! #StupidSuckers
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm sure this isn't at all related to a patent they received a couple years ago to spy on cashiers and everyone standing in line. Source
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Plenty of employers give their employees a cell phone you don't have to carry it around with you 24/7 I wouldn't even answer mine if I wasn't on the clock.


Thanks to At Will employment laws, plenty of employers will fire you for not carrying your cell phone around 24/7. If you dont answer, you lose your job.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Tough choice. It was either that or full-time employment with healthcare and benefits.

/don't raise minimum wage, create the environment for more jobs and they will compete to hire and retain employees


We need walmart workers just as much as we need garbage men.  Stupid people feed the lowest end of our economy.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: RTOGUY: Plenty of employers give their employees a cell phone you don't have to carry it around with you 24/7 I wouldn't even answer mine if I wasn't on the clock.

Thanks to At Will employment laws, plenty of employers will fire you for not carrying your cell phone around 24/7. If you dont answer, you lose your job.


oh_no_anyway.jpg
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Are the required to have one and have it on their person at all times? That would probably be illegal.

I was probably overly paranoid, but most of my recent jobs had RFID cards to enter the building and certain office areas. I removed them from my wallet on nights and weekends.


Interned at a government/semi-government organization a long time back. I looked at the RFID card and said (IIRC to the IT guy who gave it to me) "you can track people with this, can't you?"
His reply "Yeah, we can tell where you are -anytime- in this building."

What was the brand name of the card system?
"Proximity".

/not sure if true or he was just pulling my leg, this was a long time back
//corporations these days have facial recognition these days, should they choose to implement
///and don't worry about masks, apparently the new versions have gait recognition. Sheesh.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Plenty of employers give their employees a cell phone you don't have to carry it around with you 24/7 I wouldn't even answer mine if I wasn't on the clock.


"Plenty of employers do it" is never a good reason for anything.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What is needed: a network of traveling volunteers who can take a Walmart tracker phone to various places during the employee's off-the-clock time but get it back to him/her/it before the next shift. Even better if it's an international network.
"We're definitely not tracking you, especially when you're not at work! But, how did you manage to get to Las Vegas, Anchorage, Branson and Jalalabad last month?"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Plenty of employers give their employees a cell phone you don't have to carry it around with you 24/7 I wouldn't even answer mine if I wasn't on the clock.


Back in the days of BlackBerry my Boss said to me "I sent you an email and you didn't reply!"
I asked, pan-faced "The one you sent at 8pm?"
There was no response.

/fairly sure that indicated I wasn't a "team player"
 
snowshovel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
WalMart offers employees phone rumored to track them...ITS AN OUTRAGE!!

Apple sells iPhone which tracks users continually SIGN ME UP!!
 
culebra
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A phone is now your boss.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Ragin' Asian: Are the required to have one and have it on their person at all times? That would probably be illegal.

I was probably overly paranoid, but most of my recent jobs had RFID cards to enter the building and certain office areas. I removed them from my wallet on nights and weekends.

Interned at a government/semi-government organization a long time back. I looked at the RFID card and said (IIRC to the IT guy who gave it to me) "you can track people with this, can't you?"
His reply "Yeah, we can tell where you are -anytime- in this building."

What was the brand name of the card system?
"Proximity".

/not sure if true or he was just pulling my leg, this was a long time back
//corporations these days have facial recognition these days, should they choose to implement
///and don't worry about masks, apparently the new versions have gait recognition. Sheesh.


He was pulling your leg. You need to be pretty close to an RFID reader to get it to scan. Even military bases and airports don't track people walking around. Only casinos really have the money for that.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When I worked as a bag-boy at a grocery store in the mid-80s, the owner gave me my very own box cutter...AND IT WAS AS BIG AS A MACHETE AND WEIGHED AS MUCH AS A POMERANIAN AND IT CUT THROUGH CORRUGATED LIKE BUTTER AND BARELY RUSTED WHEN IT ACCIDENTALLY WENT THROUGH THE WASH AND WE LIKED IT!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Smart move from Samsung to get Walmart to bulk-buy some slow-selling phones.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: they redesigned the slave collar.
Less iron and more precious metals


I've always called cells "The electronic Leash".
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Resident Muslim: Tough choice. It was either that or full-time employment with healthcare and benefits.

/don't raise minimum wage, create the environment for more jobs and they will compete to hire and retain employees

We need walmart workers just as much as we need garbage men.  Stupid people feed the lowest end of our economy.


Uneducated? Maybe. Probably even.
Stupid? No.
I don't think that I've ever met any mentally sound person and thought "This person should not have a more complicated job than garbage man".

/I have met oblivious people, I've met people whom I felt have the awareness of a gnat and shouldn't drive a car, let alone any heavy machinery
//for those who are uneducated, I'm willing to look at why they were uneducated
///many, MANY of them should have gone into vocational teachings and learned by doing, by mass education is not a healthy system for such people
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Resident Muslim: Ragin' Asian: Are the required to have one and have it on their person at all times? That would probably be illegal.

I was probably overly paranoid, but most of my recent jobs had RFID cards to enter the building and certain office areas. I removed them from my wallet on nights and weekends.

Interned at a government/semi-government organization a long time back. I looked at the RFID card and said (IIRC to the IT guy who gave it to me) "you can track people with this, can't you?"
His reply "Yeah, we can tell where you are -anytime- in this building."

What was the brand name of the card system?
"Proximity".

/not sure if true or he was just pulling my leg, this was a long time back
//corporations these days have facial recognition these days, should they choose to implement
///and don't worry about masks, apparently the new versions have gait recognition. Sheesh.

He was pulling your leg. You need to be pretty close to an RFID reader to get it to scan. Even military bases and airports don't track people walking around. Only casinos really have the money for that.


Probably.
He might have also meant by tracking your swipes as a lot of the places once you exited the elevator you had to swipe, but you are probably right
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Resident Muslim: Tough choice. It was either that or full-time employment with healthcare and benefits.

/don't raise minimum wage, create the environment for more jobs and they will compete to hire and retain employees

We need walmart workers just as much as we need garbage men.  Stupid people feed the lowest end of our economy.


There are gods and clods.  Someone has to clean the toilet
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thanks for the free phone, farkheads!  Big Al out!
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least they didn't require the app and then not provide a phone.

I'm looking at the positives here, people.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Associates?
 
rillettes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

snowshovel: WalMart offers employees phone rumored to track them...ITS AN OUTRAGE!!

Apple sells iPhone which tracks users continually SIGN ME UP!!


You're not wrong. You're just an asshole.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: RTOGUY: Plenty of employers give their employees a cell phone you don't have to carry it around with you 24/7 I wouldn't even answer mine if I wasn't on the clock.

Back in the days of BlackBerry my Boss said to me "I sent you an email and you didn't reply!"
I asked, pan-faced "The one you sent at 8pm?"
There was no response.

/fairly sure that indicated I wasn't a "team player"


Thankfully everyone I work with is more reasonable. We email each other at all hours, but we don't expect a response until normal business hours. Same for holidays and weekends. If is't important (rarely) we text. If it's urgent (very rarely) we call. It's worked for the past 15 years. Plus, they paid for the phone and service, but I picked the model (within a tight budget, so not the latest greatest) and have 100% control over apps, websites, etc. It has never been touched by IT or anyone in the office.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I was probably overly paranoid, but most of my recent jobs had RFID cards to enter the building and certain office areas. I removed them from my wallet on nights and weekends.


If your employer is using an RFID card to track your activity, it is easy to tell. If every time you turn around, there's a dude from your IT department six inches behind you and holding an RFID reader up to your ass, they are tracking you.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: RTOGUY: Plenty of employers give their employees a cell phone you don't have to carry it around with you 24/7 I wouldn't even answer mine if I wasn't on the clock.

"Plenty of employers do it" is never a good reason for anything.


You're right it is the employers that don't change with the times that are the true innovators in the world of work.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Surprise your already being tracked. Everything you type is stored somewhere. Every place you have been either apple or google knows it.
Just add wal mart to the mix.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Strap it to a cat for the lulz.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA:

"Walmart (WMT) claims it doesn't have access to any personal data on the phone and employees can access the app only while they're working"

And if you believe that, I have some prime beachfront property for sale in Arizona.
 
