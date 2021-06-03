 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ottawa Citizen)   "We cannot say for certain what might have caused her injury or how long she had been suffering for. But we are very happy that she and her little family are safe." Welcome to Caturday   (ottawacitizen.com) divider line
329
    More: Caturday, Humane society, Suffering, mother cat, X-ray, Ottawa Humane Society, email notifications, humane society, last month  
•       •       •

259 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 05 Jun 2021 at 8:00 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



329 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(not directed at you, Bathia!)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: [Fark user image 800x600]

(not directed at you, Bathia!)


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size



:D
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Mudd's woman: [Fark user image 800x600]

(not directed at you, Bathia!)

[pbs.twimg.com image 500x334]


:D


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Purrsday all! Been a weird week at work lots of new old faces around, cicadas getting loud at the woods behind one of the buildings. My niece graduated from HS, dad's birthday, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria! Other than that normal week at the office, still been griping about how it is my WFH week 😁
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Today is my virtual Friday. All wrapped up at work, stopped and cashed in my coupons at the pet store...I won a grant for a Classroom pet, so I went and redeemed them..best part is a new cage for the piggy.

Eli has decided that my hassock is now his..so I have to put my feet around him..lol!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Today is my virtual Friday. All wrapped up at work, stopped and cashed in my coupons at the pet store...I won a grant for a Classroom pet, so I went and redeemed them..best part is a new cage for the piggy.

Eli has decided that my hassock is now his..so I have to put my feet around him..lol!


So today was the last day?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Today is my virtual Friday. All wrapped up at work, stopped and cashed in my coupons at the pet store...I won a grant for a Classroom pet, so I went and redeemed them..best part is a new cage for the piggy.

Eli has decided that my hassock is now his..so I have to put my feet around him..lol!


Of course it's his, silly! :D

Hope the piggy enjoys its new cage. :)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The ac unit in my bedroom decided to go out this week...while it's 100 degrees. I got that replaced yesterday! Today the plumber finally showed up and got the leak under my sink fixed. It's been a fun week. :)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay! Caturday!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey, all... RWDA is getting sprung from the hospital today.  She's worn out and sore, so she may be scarce.  Please keep her in your tots and pears.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Hey, all... RWDA is getting sprung from the hospital today.  She's worn out and sore, so she may be scarce.  Please keep her in your tots and pears.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Finally!  Thanks for letting us know.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Caturday everyone......gonna start the smoker on Saturday afternoon and pull some pork on Sunday!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: tigerose: Today is my virtual Friday. All wrapped up at work, stopped and cashed in my coupons at the pet store...I won a grant for a Classroom pet, so I went and redeemed them..best part is a new cage for the piggy.

Eli has decided that my hassock is now his..so I have to put my feet around him..lol!

So today was the last day?


Yup, Summer Break began at 3:30pm!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: [Fark user image 850x956]
Happy Caturday everyone......gonna start the smoker on Saturday afternoon and pull some pork on Sunday!


Sounds yummy!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: lilyspad: tigerose: Today is my virtual Friday. All wrapped up at work, stopped and cashed in my coupons at the pet store...I won a grant for a Classroom pet, so I went and redeemed them..best part is a new cage for the piggy.

Eli has decided that my hassock is now his..so I have to put my feet around him..lol!

So today was the last day?

Yup, Summer Break began at 3:30pm!


WOOT!!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: lilyspad: tigerose: Today is my virtual Friday. All wrapped up at work, stopped and cashed in my coupons at the pet store...I won a grant for a Classroom pet, so I went and redeemed them..best part is a new cage for the piggy. Eli has decided that my hassock is now his..so I have to put my feet around him..lol! So today was the last day? Yup, Summer Break began at 3:30pm!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My little manly boy.
Fark user imageView Full Size


And Major Mess, the womanliest of womanly messes (trying to say hi to Sid Vicious).
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They looked cute perched on the guinea pig cage
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Hey, all... RWDA is getting sprung from the hospital today.  She's worn out and sore, so she may be scarce.  Please keep her in your tots and pears.

[Fark user image 850x637]


I wish she and I could go for a walk on the beach some day ♥♥
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: bobug: Hey, all... RWDA is getting sprung from the hospital today.  She's worn out and sore, so she may be scarce.  Please keep her in your tots and pears.

[Fark user image 850x637]

I wish she and I could go for a walk on the beach some day ♥♥


We had a blast. Looking at driftwood, sometimes talking, sometimes alone. I absolutely love the ocean, so just being there was magical. Being there with a friend made it even better.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Alien MUST touch me.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Hey, all... RWDA is getting sprung from the hospital today.  She's worn out and sore, so she may be scarce.  Please keep her in your tots and pears.


And lotsa hugs!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: bobug: Hey, all... RWDA is getting sprung from the hospital today.  She's worn out and sore, so she may be scarce.  Please keep her in your tots and pears.

And lotsa hugs!![Fark user image 687x670]


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: The ac unit in my bedroom decided to go out this week...while it's 100 degrees. I got that replaced yesterday! Today the plumber finally showed up and got the leak under my sink fixed. It's been a fun week. :)


At least it's all fixed!

Fark user imageView Full Size

It's hard to believe that Tic and Tac were my very first stray foundlings/fosters over 6 years ago.... :o(
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: lilyspad: The ac unit in my bedroom decided to go out this week...while it's 100 degrees. I got that replaced yesterday! Today the plumber finally showed up and got the leak under my sink fixed. It's been a fun week. :)

At least it's all fixed!

[Fark user image 640x390]
It's hard to believe that Tic and Tac were my very first stray foundlings/fosters over 6 years ago.... :o(


Wow...been a while!
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Tonight I got to play, find a way home where it's not flooded, my favorite game. Luckily, once i hit downtown, it's usually clear sailing from there since I'm going uphill. Just getting there is the fun part. Saw a delivery car stuck in high water, they're going to have some explaining to do....
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: sherpa18: bobug: Hey, all... RWDA is getting sprung from the hospital today.  She's worn out and sore, so she may be scarce.  Please keep her in your tots and pears.

And lotsa hugs!![Fark user image 687x670]

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2​.wixmp.com image 341x349] [View Full Size image _x_]

♥☺

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 777x1080]
The ac unit in my bedroom decided to go out this week...while it's 100 degrees. I got that replaced yesterday! Today the plumber finally showed up and got the leak under my sink fixed. It's been a fun week. :)


I feel ya.....i have a couple of renthouses and and have to replace an entire AC unit in one, and a refrigerator in another this week.  Both died on the same day......
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: [Fark user image image 850x956]
Happy Caturday everyone......gonna start the smoker on Saturday afternoon and pull some pork on Sunday!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This gem came in the mail today 😎
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 329 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.