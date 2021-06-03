 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   With those prices you're guaranteed to get gas   (sfgate.com)
27
LarrySouth
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Burrrrp,!
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Still not enough.
 
powhound
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Isn't that like average or below average for other developed nations?

As posted above, we ought to be paying more for the privilege of using fossil fuel powered vehicles. Want change? Tax the shiat out of it and subsidize more efficient modes of transport.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The least they could have done was to take a picture of the sign with the gas prices. We don't need a picture of the surrounding buildings instead.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've been up and down the Coast and if you don't like their prices, you can always drive another 50-100 miles to get a better deal.
 
roc6783
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

powhound: Want change? Tax the shiat out of it and subsidize more efficient modes of transport.


Laughs in oil subsidies.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

powhound: Isn't that like average or below average for other developed nations?

As posted above, we ought to be paying more for the privilege of using fossil fuel powered vehicles. Want change? Tax the shiat out of it and subsidize more efficient modes of transport.


Price per litre (in NZD)
Them: $2.49
Normal US price: $1.25

UK: $2.55
NZ: $2.29
Singapore: $2.45
Hong Kong: $3.48
Japan: $1.90
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

powhound: Isn't that like average or below average for other developed nations?

As posted above, we ought to be paying more for the privilege of using fossil fuel powered vehicles. Want change? Tax the shiat out of it and subsidize more efficient modes of transport.


The grid can't handle people running their A/C, how is it going to handle millions of cars charging?
How are people supposed to charge their cars, since their aren't enough chargers in place?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

powhound: Tax the shiat out of it and subsidize more efficient modes of transport.


FREE  BIKES  FOR  EVERYONE!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dyhchong: powhound: Isn't that like average or below average for other developed nations?

As posted above, we ought to be paying more for the privilege of using fossil fuel powered vehicles. Want change? Tax the shiat out of it and subsidize more efficient modes of transport.

Price per litre (in NZD)
Them: $2.49
Normal US price: $1.25

UK: $2.55
NZ: $2.29
Singapore: $2.45
Hong Kong: $3.48
Japan: $1.90


Can someone translate that into Rhode Islands, handles of Bourbon or number of Big Gulp cups, so Mericans can understand it
 
Tater1337
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wanna see the rest of the top ten of that list

betting Hawaii and Alaska are big contributors to the top ten list
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I just siphon it from SUVs in WalMart parking lots. You can really appreciate the bouquet and flavor of premium 98 octane.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: powhound: Isn't that like average or below average for other developed nations?

As posted above, we ought to be paying more for the privilege of using fossil fuel powered vehicles. Want change? Tax the shiat out of it and subsidize more efficient modes of transport.

The grid can't handle people running their A/C, how is it going to handle millions of cars charging?
How are people supposed to charge their cars, since their aren't enough chargers in place?


California can build more power plants (HAHAHAHAHAHAHA).
 
dyhchong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: dyhchong: powhound: Isn't that like average or below average for other developed nations?

As posted above, we ought to be paying more for the privilege of using fossil fuel powered vehicles. Want change? Tax the shiat out of it and subsidize more efficient modes of transport.

Price per litre (in NZD)
Them: $2.49
Normal US price: $1.25

UK: $2.55
NZ: $2.29
Singapore: $2.45
Hong Kong: $3.48
Japan: $1.90

Can someone translate that into Rhode Islands, handles of Bourbon or number of Big Gulp cups, so Mericans can understand it


Here I've switched it into imperial percentages:
Price per litre (in NZD)
Them: 100%
Normal US price: Yeeee hawwww%

UK: About the same%
NZ: It's a steal%
Singapore: About the same%
Hong Kong: What a rip%
Japan: Does that include tips?%
 
aukie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: powhound: Isn't that like average or below average for other developed nations?

As posted above, we ought to be paying more for the privilege of using fossil fuel powered vehicles. Want change? Tax the shiat out of it and subsidize more efficient modes of transport.

The grid can't handle people running their A/C, how is it going to handle millions of cars charging?
How are people supposed to charge their cars, since their aren't enough chargers in place?


Not only that, but what about low income workers like me who've preserved their economical little Toyotas for 11+ years and couldn't begin to drop $30K on an electric?
Geez, I'd better toss my avocado toast and start yanking on dem dere bootstraps....
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The town of Hana on the island of Maui had unreal gas prices.  You were hours away from anything else and the road to Hana just thrashes your fuel economy.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: powhound: Isn't that like average or below average for other developed nations?

As posted above, we ought to be paying more for the privilege of using fossil fuel powered vehicles. Want change? Tax the shiat out of it and subsidize more efficient modes of transport.

The grid can't handle people running their A/C, how is it going to handle millions of cars charging?
How are people supposed to charge their cars, since their aren't enough chargers in place?


Speak for your own state that won't upgrade public grids because, "Muh freedoms!" We had a blackout several years ago in the Bortheast because of a Byzantine grid system shared with Canada, but that was resolved and even in the worst storms and snowmageddons, we haven't had any major power outages.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I just siphon it from SUVs in WalMart parking lots. You can really appreciate the bouquet and flavor of premium 98 octane.



Top tip:  Unless you're automible's Owner's Manual says that you need Premium fuel, you're wasting your time singling out 98 octane vehicles.  High octane fuel is required on higher compression engines (prevents pinging), but most cars run fine on Regular Unleaded.  Besides, if you can't afford to buy gas, just siphon from whatever vehicle provides you the most coverage from being seen (a jar of octane-boost can easily be five-finger-discounted from most convenience stores)...and always have TWO exit stratedgies.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: dyhchong: powhound: Isn't that like average or below average for other developed nations?

As posted above, we ought to be paying more for the privilege of using fossil fuel powered vehicles. Want change? Tax the shiat out of it and subsidize more efficient modes of transport.

Price per litre (in NZD)
Them: $2.49
Normal US price: $1.25

UK: $2.55
NZ: $2.29
Singapore: $2.45
Hong Kong: $3.48
Japan: $1.90

Can someone translate that into Rhode Islands, handles of Bourbon or number of Big Gulp cups, so Mericans can understand it


Seven Olympic-sized swimming pools
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
YOUR, damnit!
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ha ... figured it was in Commiefornia.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought it would be a downtown area of a city.
 
Quadlok
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This just in, tiny towns in the middle of nowhere have high gas prices.
 
roc6783
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: powhound: Isn't that like average or below average for other developed nations?

As posted above, we ought to be paying more for the privilege of using fossil fuel powered vehicles. Want change? Tax the shiat out of it and subsidize more efficient modes of transport.

The grid can't handle people running their A/C, how is it going to handle millions of cars charging?
How are people supposed to charge their cars, since their aren't enough chargers in place?


We can't breathe in space, there's no way we can go to the moon...

I mean really?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: How are people supposed to charge their cars, since their aren't enough chargers in place?


Chargers are built into any EV. Plug it in at home: 240v 30A preferred, but 120v 20A is OK as well.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

omg bbq: The town of Hana on the island of Maui had unreal gas prices.  You were hours away from anything else and the road to Hana just thrashes your fuel economy.


How do they get the gas out there? Does a tanker truck drive the road to Hana for that delivery?
 
