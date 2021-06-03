 Skip to content
(NBC DFW)   Protip: Before allowing a man to test ride a bicycle that is worth $6,374.73, you might want to ask for I.D. first   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sorry, no bicycle is worth more than my car.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, a week ago someone posted an article where a guy challenged another guy to "Name positive things about being white" and I think we found the answer.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
F the police except that this shiat is funny.

https://twitter.com/SouthlakeDPS/stat​u​s/1399742390437560325
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't realize you could actually go somewhere on a peloton bike
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I want to steal a bicycle, I want to steal a bike.
I want to steal a bicycle, I want to steal it where I like.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This why we need to register bikes like cars.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Man, when I test drove a $1,800 electric bike just for fun (it was the store staffers idea, he was reaching to see just how willing to spend I was) I was all nervous and twitchy about farking it up much less having the cajones to just roll away with that sucker.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Okay, I hope they catch the person, and not even a comment on the cost of the bike, BUT if you're thieving in the age of COVID, how the fark do you not wear a mask to thieve?! Like this should be obvious! You have a legit reason to cover a solid portion of your face and that's felony-level theft. I can't stand thieves, but this is just ignorant.

Maybe he thought a sunglasses/mask combo would be too obvious, or his eyes are more recognizable than the other 90% of his face which is left uncovered. He could get 50% coverage with a mask, so he should have some amazeballs eyes, which is also suspicious because people would be like "That guy who looks 90% like the guy I know has his amazing eyes covered. Weird!"
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't know which is a stranger concept to me...a bike that costs $6K, or going down to the ol' bike dealer to test ride the new bikes.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Man, when I test drove a $1,800 electric bike just for fun (it was the store staffers idea, he was reaching to see just how willing to spend I was) I was all nervous and twitchy about farking it up much less having the cajones to just roll away with that sucker.


How did you like it?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At least he's not moving extremely fast.  Set up roadblocks at the state line.
 
kindms
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
so all you need for a 6k bike is an ID that beats an REI employee
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Damn, that bike should have LoJack installed on it at that price.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Okay, I hope they catch the person, and not even a comment on the cost of the bike, BUT if you're thieving in the age of COVID, how the fark do you not wear a mask to thieve?! Like this should be obvious! You have a legit reason to cover a solid portion of your face and that's felony-level theft. I can't stand thieves, but this is just ignorant.

Maybe he thought a sunglasses/mask combo would be too obvious, or his eyes are more recognizable than the other 90% of his face which is left uncovered. He could get 50% coverage with a mask, so he should have some amazeballs eyes, which is also suspicious because people would be like "That guy who looks 90% like the guy I know has his amazing eyes covered. Weird!"


It wont be long before gas stations/convenience will be refusing service to the masked (unvaccinated)
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: Damn, that bike should have LoJack installed on it at that price.


It probably does, just the free 3 month trial period doesn't start till the dealer activates it.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Damn. That is one expensive bike. I ride Trek's and have a few in the 2K$ range retail, but got good deals.

6K$ is like, as mentioned above, used car money.

I bet that REI employee may already be filing for unemployment.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: functionisalwaystaken: Man, when I test drove a $1,800 electric bike just for fun (it was the store staffers idea, he was reaching to see just how willing to spend I was) I was all nervous and twitchy about farking it up much less having the cajones to just roll away with that sucker.

How did you like it?


It felt kinda like cheating but was pretty darn nice. If I worked in one office and it was less than 8mi commute I would have bought it. For tooling around the neighborhood with the family and riding rarely more than 5mi at a clip it wasn't worth it to me.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: I'm sorry, no bicycle is worth more than my car.


This bicycle is probably worth more than your car

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: I'm sorry, no bicycle is worth more than my car.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
clborgia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It probably helps that Southlake has a mean household income of 200,000. So selling a bike in that price range would be expected.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pro tip: When anyone wants to take anything for a test, whether it's a test ride or something else, at a minimum, you keep their driver's license while they're running their "test".

\or some other equally valuable photo ID
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You can have your carbon frames.  They're just grenades waiting to go off.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

theteacher: So, a week ago someone posted an article where a guy challenged another guy to "Name positive things about being white" and I think we found the answer.


From the cops:

Our bad guy was a Hispanic/Latin male who was about 6' tall. He was clean shaved and wore grey shorts and a blue Under Armour long sleeve shirt. Ring finger indicates he's married. He didn't have a vehicle, so he either hoofed it there or had a buddy drop him off.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: I'm sorry, no bicycle is worth more than my car.


As a bike/cycling enthusiast, let me put it this way:

I cannot afford an F1 race car or an Indycar, but I can definitely afford the exact same bike Peter Sagan or Egan Bernal will race in the Tour de France this year. Or the same Scott mountain bike Kate Courtney will kill mountain bike races on in World Cups this year.

There is an extraordinary amount of tech & design in top-end bikes and it is possible, to a limited extent, to buy speed when it comes to bikes. If you race there is an arms race element to it. $6K isn't even the top. You can pay $12K for a pro-racer level bicycle.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

theteacher: So, a week ago someone posted an article where a guy challenged another guy to "Name positive things about being white" and I think we found the answer.


Might want to read tfa more closely.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: dionysusaur: I'm sorry, no bicycle is worth more than my car.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 504x417]


OK, ONE bike - but not the stolen one - might be.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: dionysusaur: I'm sorry, no bicycle is worth more than my car.

As a bike/cycling enthusiast, let me put it this way:

I cannot afford an F1 race car or an Indycar, but I can definitely afford the exact same bike Peter Sagan or Egan Bernal will race in the Tour de France this year. Or the same Scott mountain bike Kate Courtney will kill mountain bike races on in World Cups this year.

There is an extraordinary amount of tech & design in top-end bikes and it is possible, to a limited extent, to buy speed when it comes to bikes. If you race there is an arms race element to it. $6K isn't even the top. You can pay $12K for a pro-racer level bicycle.


As a motoring enthusiast, I'd go for yet another Miata - a car I can enjoy at its limits without seriously endangering myself or other motorists.  Signature models of ... well, anything, don't interest me.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Post his picture in the local bike shops, spread in the cycling community and offer a decent reward.
Normal people don't consider stealing bikes, let alone think of them as high-price goods.
Normal people don't think they are physically fit enough to make a getaway on a bike, even if his friend as parked relatively nearby.

/for this price and it technically is a vehicle, is this GTA?!
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

theteacher: So, a week ago someone posted an article where a guy challenged another guy to "Name positive things about being white" and I think we found the answer.


According to the article, the thief is Hispanic or Latino - although that guy definitely passed the cardboard test.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GregInIndy: dionysusaur: I'm sorry, no bicycle is worth more than my car.

As a bike/cycling enthusiast, let me put it this way:

I cannot afford an F1 race car or an Indycar, but I can definitely afford the exact same bike Peter Sagan or Egan Bernal will race in the Tour de France this year. Or the same Scott mountain bike Kate Courtney will kill mountain bike races on in World Cups this year.

There is an extraordinary amount of tech & design in top-end bikes and it is possible, to a limited extent, to buy speed when it comes to bikes. If you race there is an arms race element to it. $6K isn't even the top. You can pay $12K for a pro-racer level bicycle.


As a cycling hobbyist, I realized early on that carbon fiber frames or higher end gears won't make as much difference as me dropping a few pounds.

/ok, maybe more than a few
//power to weight ratio is what it's all about
///and freaking aerodynamics. I'm still not willing to wear those skin-tight bodysuits, nor do I want to scare little children
 
