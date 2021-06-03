 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Visit Humboldt)   If you go on this new sky walk in the California redwoods, the tallest trees in the world, you can get a free seedling to plant at home   (visithumboldt.com) divider line
14
    More: Spiffy, Humboldt County, California, Sequoia, Redwood National and State Parks, Eureka, California, Humboldt Redwoods State Park, free redwood seedlings, Tree, Redwood Sky Walk  
•       •       •

464 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2021 at 8:50 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Guerrilla gardening ?

/Nice
 
Mukster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I got wood!
 
Tentaclefriendly
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
HOA's are gonna shart themselves.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tentaclefriendly: HOA's are gonna shart themselves.


Redwoods have extremely specific geographic / climate / water needs in order to grow. 99+% of those puppies won't last a year
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Man that walkway looks cool. I'd do it even if they didn't give me a free tree
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What redwoods need is the coastal fog and plenty of rain. Theres a few transplants up here in the socal mountains, theyre pinched off at the top cause not enough fog.

Used to service a payphone at trees of mystery up the road a ways before crescent city. They have a gondola to avoid all that pesky walking. They used to have a laser show that fired across highway 101, really trippy if you came upon it at night, more so if it was foggy...
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Tentaclefriendly: HOA's are gonna shart themselves.

Redwoods have extremely specific geographic / climate / water needs in order to grow. 99+% of those puppies won't last a year


Don't they also have some fire requirement to drop seeds or germinate?  Or is that an old wives' tale?
 
powhound
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm not sure that would work in Salt Lake. Plus still have a shipping fee to watch it die.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know of a small grove of redwoods locally (Lewiston, ID) that have been doing quite well for over 100 years.

They're about a mile and a half from my house:

https://www*goo­gl­e*co­m/ma­ps/[nospam-﹫-backwards]6­4*3­8055​9​9,-117.008027,3a,75y,305.57h,100.22t/d​ata=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s3f3qY-eFaTicPZoWJcv​dgA!2e0!7i16384!8i8192

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes, those are redwoods, about four blocks from the airport
 
robodog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Tentaclefriendly: HOA's are gonna shart themselves.

Redwoods have extremely specific geographic / climate / water needs in order to grow. 99+% of those puppies won't last a year


You'd be surprised, they actually can grow fairly well all over the US. Here's a gallery of them all over. One of those is from my home town and appears to be about 15-20' high after not that many years. My lot is quiet wet (back of lot is marked as wetlands on GIS for county). I'm going to see if I can grow one! The idea of a redwood on my property with my nearly 300 year old white oak just warms my heart.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Way back in 1995 or so, my family visited the redwoods and my parents bought a sapling for like $1 thinking it would be nice to have a redwood in the yard. The damn thing grew so large they had to take it out about a decade later. They're lovely trees but need spaaaace to grow (if you live in the right climate where they'll actually take off.)

/no idea why they planted it in their tiny yard rather than the woods behind the house where it could've dominated the Douglas firs
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: What redwoods need is the coastal fog and plenty of rain


Yup.  I was stationed near Eureka CA for a couple years, the heart of Redwood Country -  and in that time, read up on the trees phenomenon.  They need tons of moisture - fog and rain as you said - to grow to those heights.

They will grow in other climates but not nearly to what they achieve at their native....biome, or whatever the word is.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll check out that walkway. I'll plant that seed in the burned out areas between Santa Cruz and Davenport. Tunitas Creek is a beautiful area.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.