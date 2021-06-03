 Skip to content
(NBC Chicago)   Any vaccinated Illinois Farkers want to get together and have a free beer?   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure.  I'm down.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absolutely
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ewww. No. Not ever.
 
70Ford
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
わたがし
Youtube rKFLxUTEMls
 
starsrift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member.
- Groucho Marx

/ not a Sand-hiller, just making an observation
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd drive down to Chicago for a few pints, even if I have to pay for them.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll be in Galena this weekend. Sure, I'll take that free beer...and a few other treats.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
no
 
robv83
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't come to Wisconsin and I'll happily by you FIBs a beer...
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd crawl out of my quarantine hole, but I've turned into a gelatinous blob unable to slosh out the front door. Stupid take out.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Illinois is one of the states that can't give out free alcohol since politicians were using "free beer if you vote for me" ploys. I'm surprised this passed.
 
brentroberts87
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nanobots unite!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All 3 of ya should already be drinking buddies.
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

robv83: Don't come to Wisconsin and I'll happily by you FIBs a beer...


Was there last weekend and had 4 biers.  Good stuff.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm always thirsty if anyone wants to kill time in a pub. Hit me up.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Ewww. No. Not ever.


NOTICE OF REVOCATION OF FARK ACCOUNT

This notice is to inform you  Por que tan serioso that your Fark account has been revoked with immediate effective due to serious violations of the terms of service, in particular: Making fun of free beer.

Appeals of this revocation may be made to:

Drew
1234 Nogiveafark Avenue
Nothappenen, KY, 01234
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Por que tan serioso: Ewww. No. Not ever.

NOTICE OF REVOCATION OF FARK ACCOUNT

This notice is to inform you  Por que tan serioso that your Fark account has been revoked with immediate effective due to serious violations of the terms of service, in particular: Making fun of free beer.

Appeals of this revocation may be made to:

Drew
1234 Nogiveafark Avenue
Nothappenen, KY, 01234


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
