(Yahoo)   Florida's conundrum: Climate Change denial is an article of faith among the people running the state, but, the state is surrounded on 3 sides by ocean, and sea-levels ARE rising   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is pretty simple: even the GOP people in the state recognize sea levels are rising. They just want the federal government to pay to keep that evil water away from us...while still insisting on building waterfront houses, apartments & condos.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some kind of wall perhaps?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The state is also flat as a crêpe.  Eventually, Drew will need to replace the "Florida" tag with an "Ocean" tag.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Florida has always been at war with Oceania, reality, etc.
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anything that results in less Florida is a good thing
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We need to do something before the state becomes uninhabitable and Floridians start moving next door to the rest of us!
 
ifky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I say let them crash.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let them drown...

sorry mom. I'll get you a Zodiac...
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No red state bailouts
 
Wobambo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It belongs to Poseidon now. And just because I tried and failed to find a funny Poseidon/Florida meme:

ahseeit.comView Full Size


/neat trick
//butt
\\\leaves a bad taste in your mouth
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Easy, the water isn't rising, the land is sinking because too many of those people have been coming over and stealing our jobs and welfare and like such as.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just let nature do her thing.
 
valenumr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are they proposing to build another wall?
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
seinfeldmemes.comView Full Size
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Some kind of wall perhaps?


A YUGE one! The BEST!!!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MORB
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seems to be the kind of self correcting problem
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Some kind of wall perhaps?


The coral rock that South Florida is composed of is porous, so a wall won't help. Rising ocean just percolates up through it. It's a phenomenon they call Blue Sky Flooding.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAYoung
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bugs had the right idea -- just set it adrift.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: No red state bailouts


Yeah, 51% of the people voted the way I don't like, so fark 'em.  Right?
Even if they are humans and my fellow Americans.  Let 'em die.  Soooo woke.

/I'm absolutely NOT a Republican, but you're attitude can go f*ck itself.
//Also perfectly happy helping out victimis of natural disasters anywhere they happen; Blue California or Red-Ass Oklahom.

We're all Americans.  God damn act like one.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nothing is going to change, even when half of Miami is flooded most of the year.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: Gubbo: Some kind of wall perhaps?

The coral rock that South Florida is composed of is porous, so a wall won't help. Rising ocean just percolates up through it. It's a phenomenon they call Blue Sky Flooding.

[Fark user image 671x377]


Ok glad someone else pointed this out. It will be easier to make Miami fly than live there before too long.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: Gubbo: Some kind of wall perhaps?

The coral rock that South Florida is composed of is porous, so a wall won't help. Rising ocean just percolates up through it. It's a phenomenon they call Blue Sky Flooding.

[Fark user image 671x377]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When I lived in Clearwater, I was about 3 miles from the beach. Everything I ever checked my altitude with always said my house was 13 feet below sea level.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


media-amazon.comView Full Size

I can give you a High Brasilian reasons why this is not happening. THIS IS NOT HAPPENING.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
reality is that which, when you stop believing in it, doesn't go away.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: HotWingConspiracy: No red state bailouts

Yeah, 51% of the people voted the way I don't like, so fark 'em.  Right?
Even if they are humans and my fellow Americans.  Let 'em die.  Soooo woke.

/I'm absolutely NOT a Republican, but you're attitude can go f*ck itself.
//Also perfectly happy helping out victimis of natural disasters anywhere they happen; Blue California or Red-Ass Oklahom.

We're all Americans.  God damn act like one.


Not saying you're wrong but a lot of those people would not do the same thing for a similar neighborhood if it were black/hispanic/minority.

They're reasoning is "save us because we're white" not "save us because we're Americans just like you".
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Scientists should just stop publishing this data and just put up website with their contact information. Then let those who want to know get the data and the reports and what not and let the deniers live in denial. And after the climate deniers finally get that wake up call and start screaming their heads off the scientists can simply remind the morons that they rejected their findings for years.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Show them that episode of Gilligan's Island where the professor is sure the island is sinking.  But at the end of the episode it was Gilligan using the professor's measuring rod to stake out lobster traps.  That episode explains completely why the professor could never fix a hole in a boat.

FloridaMan:  See, Darlena?  It's just Gilligan using our front porch fer lobster traps.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fake news! Sea levels aren't rising. It's "erosion". And it's illegal for you to say it's anything else.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Badafuco: When I lived in Clearwater, I was about 3 miles from the beach. Everything I ever checked my altitude with always said my house was 13 feet below sea level.


You sound depressed.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: Anything that results in less Florida is a good thing


Not really.  Like spraying for cockroaches, where do you think they will all run to?  As Florida sinks, Floridians will spread out among the surrounding states and bring their madness with them.
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The stupid, it burnssoaks.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: Gubbo: Some kind of wall perhaps?

The coral rock that South Florida is composed of is porous, so a wall won't help. Rising ocean just percolates up through it. It's a phenomenon they call Blue Sky Flooding.

[Fark user image 671x377]


So they're just proper farked then aren't they?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"It's just a natural weather cycle."

There.  I just won a Republican primary in Florida.
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just raise the city. Back in the 1850s and 1860s Chicago raised its downtown area something like 6'. Some buildings were even put on jacks, raised up, and a new foundation built. Surely we can raise Miami 20' in the 21st century, right?

Yeah, just kidding. Let 'em drown.

;-)
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

meat0918: Nothing is going to change, even when half of Miami is flooded most of the year.


Venice Florida may soon no longer just been a cool name
 
baorao
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sea walls ain't going to fix shiat. The foundation of their coastline is mostly porous limestone. They flood from the bottom up.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: My


Farkin' cellphone.

My fiance have been living in a motel for a year in Ormond Beach/Daytona Beach area to stay housed. I am about to receive around 100k in inheritance in 2 installments, with the first half later this month.

I think I am going to rent us an apartment inland a few miles for a year upfront so we can work and save, and then get out of state and buy a starter home someplace.
 
wheresmypen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mock26: Just raise the city. Back in the 1850s and 1860s Chicago raised its downtown area something like 6'. Some buildings were even put on jacks, raised up, and a new foundation built. Surely we can raise Miami 20' in the 21st century, right?

Yeah, just kidding. Let 'em drown.

;-)


Just change the name to East Venice.
Problem solved!
 
wheresmypen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Magorn: meat0918: Nothing is going to change, even when half of Miami is flooded most of the year.

Venice Florida may soon no longer just been a cool name


Shakes tiny paddle.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: HotWingConspiracy: No red state bailouts

Yeah, 51% of the people voted the way I don't like, so fark 'em.  Right?
Even if they are humans and my fellow Americans.  Let 'em die.  Soooo woke.

/I'm absolutely NOT a Republican, but you're attitude can go f*ck itself.
//Also perfectly happy helping out victimis of natural disasters anywhere they happen; Blue California or Red-Ass Oklahom.

We're all Americans.  God damn act like one.


Actually there are flood zones throughout the nation that require special insurance to occupy. In Hawaii there are areas near the volcanoes that are outright uninsurable. We are all reasonable people. If you build in negligible or moderate risk areas the idea of pooled risk can work to cover the unexpected disasters. However once you go into an area that WILL be flooded or volcanoed there is no rationalization for pooled risk. Anything you build should be considered a temporary structure and if it is even possible to get insurance the premiums will be shocking. This won't just apply to Florida. Plenty of coastal property is in this category. Hell, I'm going to the outer banks of NC this summer and I know that it is only a matter of time before those barrier islands are just GONE. Last summer I rented a house there and the dunes had moved so far back that they were UNDER the house. I can't imagine why any insurance company would cover a home that had become so threatened.

A view from the deck last summer. Only a matter of time...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anuran: Fake news! Sea levels aren't rising. It's "erosion". And it's illegal for you to say it's anything else.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Badafuco: When I lived in Clearwater, I was about 3 miles from the beach. Everything I ever checked my altitude with always said my house was 13 feet below sea level.

You sound depressed.


I live in Alaska now. I could not be happier. Florida sucks donkey balls.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If dikes are good enough for the Netherlands they are good enough for Florida.  No Levees though, they break. When a dike springs a leak all you need is a little boy's finger.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: HotWingConspiracy: No red state bailouts

Yeah, 51% of the people voted the way I don't like, so fark 'em.  Right?
Even if they are humans and my fellow Americans.  Let 'em die.  Soooo woke.

/I'm absolutely NOT a Republican, but you're attitude can go f*ck itself.
//Also perfectly happy helping out victimis of natural disasters anywhere they happen; Blue California or Red-Ass Oklahom.

We're all Americans.  God damn act like one.


you nail it! fark people are like that.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And yet, there was a thread earlier about lakes in California dropping water levels.  You guys need to figure out one story and stick with it.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: [i.imgur.com image 500x275] [View Full Size image _x_]


GODDAMMITSOMUCH
 
