Fark NotNewsletter: Much like that rash on your whosis, Fark Friday Movie Night is back
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-06-03 1:27:49 PM, edited 2021-06-03 1:52:20 PM (7 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Fark Livestream scheduling notes: No news livestream this week, however we -ARE- doing a Fark Friday Movie Night this Friday at 7 p.m. Movie TBA, but it should be awesome. Grab a beverage and come join us.
No livestreams next week - both Dallan and I have travel out of town to different places. I'll be in Cedar Rapids for EntreFest if anyone wants to grab a beer Wednesday-Saturday. Might do some riding on Saturday if the weather's nice, hit me up if that's your thing.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
theteacher (user name checks out) explained what happened when students' senior prank involved putting plastic forks in the school's practice field
NewportBarGuy reacted to being suspended just weeks before graduation
WhippingBoi questioned Mugato's friendships
Super Chronic had the perfect description of a parental protest
Driedsponge discussed the average level of intelligence of members of various military branches
arkansized defended a small part of a woman's airport meltdown
Smoking GNU could see that arkansized was confused
Driver agreed with one of the complaints of a woman who had a run-in with airport security
Rip_Rufus shared an inspiring acronym for a youth program
Barfmaker figured out why prison guards didn't notice when one inmate murdered another inmate
Smart:
Too-Tall proposed a new penalty for people who harm public land adjacent to their property
Unobtanium figured that some gas hoarders were probably lucky to be robbed
Raymond Perjurytrap noticed interesting language in an article about police shooting at a kid they mistook for someone they were chasing
skyotter issued a statement about the search for a driver who police say nearly ran one of them over
RogueWallEnthusiast had an easy fix for a really weird safety reminder
Badmoodman shared a story about "Planes, Trains and Automobiles"
Politics Funny:
thorpe shared more information about a COVID-denying cop who died from COVID-19
Bill_Wick's_Friend thought about how that police officer could've survived COVID-19
Louisiana_Sitar_Club was angry about a Fark headline that mocked restaurant owners who don't want to pay employees enough and "only got into restauranting for the love of 18-hour days and over-buttering"
theteacher shared a short story about Matt Gaetz in a bar that didn't involve gaspedaling
LordBeavis wanted to kink shame Peter Doocy
Politics Smart:
Mr. Coffee Nerves wondered why workers aren't allowed to capitalism
optikeye had a suggestion for how social media sites should respond to Florida's attempts to keep them from moderating Republicans
Mr. Coffee Nerves bristled at comparisons of Donald Trump to Al Capone
NewportBarGuy looked at what forcing things like playing the national anthem leads to
dr_blasto figured that the fact that restaurants are having such a hard time finding workers is a sign of something bigger
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave a film studio the update they needed
Kick The Chair threw a party after an extra-long lockdown
Yammering_Splat_Vector spotted a very interesting ducky
RedZoneTuba found the world's worst neighbor
RedZoneTuba showed us who should've won Eurovision
Wrongo found out why it's important to keep the booze locked up
RedZoneTuba discovered what it looks like when new bridge officers know better than to wear the red uniforms
RedZoneTuba found bottles of Elsinore beer at the centre of Canada
samsquatch simply walked into Jurassic Park
Snubnose knew where the tropical vacation destination of the future will be
Fartist Friday: F'Artisting Outside The Box
common sense is an oxymoron refused to let this preening great blue heron fade into the background
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: This week our theme is "Album Covers." Ever say to yourself, "Self, this photo/painting/drawing I made looks like it could be an album cover"? Show us some artwork you've made that could be a neat album cover -- and tell us about that album. Also have I said "album cover" enough times? Album cover.
Farktography: Roses are Red, Violets are Blue
This Farktography contest ended in a tie between beerrun's pretty little bird with a mullet and eyeliner and gorrck's glacier that's definitely blue raspberry flavored
Fark Parties
Friday, July 9, 2021: Buffalo, NY Fark Party (with all public health guidance carefully followed)
Beyond Fark (by Blythe)
Farkers raised a glass to andychrist420 last week. He was a regular member of the NHL live hockey threads, and a very long-time Farker, account number 1589. His proudest achievement on Fark was back in 2017 with his play-by-play of two imaginary overtime hockey games being played by defunct teams, generating a 275-post thread and general associated mayhem. It's a great thread, already well-known to those who knew him, and a tribute to his time here on Fark. Thanks, Andy.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, although no one legitimately made the 1000 club. Still, a shout-out to Denjiro and the score of 1240 out of a theoretically possible 1400. For everyone else, bradley547 came out on top with 896, followed by buckwebb in second with 875 and LizardOnAStick, who made third with 847. dallylamma took fourth with 824, and a flying monkey made me do it rounds out the top five with 820.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about which method of transportation was chosen by a bank robber in Clayton, MO. Only 29% of quiztakers caught the story about the woman who had a taxi take her around to three different banks in the city, robbing the third and apparently not realizing modern taxis have GPS and real-time monitoring. I'm still waiting for the first bank robber to use a jetpack. Because you know it's going to happen and as long as no one is hurt, the bank is going to be like "mad respect, man."
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about the Oscar-winning song "Take My Breath Away" by Berlin. 84% of quiztakers recognized the song from the soundtrack to "Top Gun" long before it was featured in "Going the Distance" in one of the most creative uses of music in a love scene ever. No word on if it will be in the Top Gun sequel which is apparently looking for a Holiday 2028 release.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about which game show once aired an episode featuring Weird Al Yankovic, Little Richard, and James Brown all competing against one another for charity. Only 33% remembered the 1994 episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. I am surprised to learn that even though he parodied the song :"Jeopardy", Weird Al never appeared on any of the celebrity episodes. Personally, I would have liked to have seen him against Wolf Blitzer.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about Dax Shepard and his odd decision to post a nude pic of his wife (and mother of his children) on Mother's Day. 87% of quiztakers knew that the comedian is married to the national treasure we know as Kristen Bell, who also reposted the pic on her own social media. I would like to see them work together on something with more of a budget than "Hit and Run," although I don't think big-budget producers would let them do their own stunts like in that movie.
Congratulations to the winners, and we'll see you again on this week's Fark Weird News Quiz!
· · ·
