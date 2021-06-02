 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Duplicate of another approved link: 11474665


(TwinCities.com)   Derek Chauvin's lawyers say 30 years for murder is way too much, since it's not like he stole a candy bar or smoked weed   (twincities.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious, Jury, Derek Chauvin, Criminal law, George Floyd's death, 30-year sentence, Defense attorney Eric Nelson, Manslaughter, Judge Peter Cahill  
•       •       •

214 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
but a defense attorney is asking that Derek Chauvin be sentenced to probation and time already served, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And he didn't commit the crime of being black and looking at a white woman. You are just being too harsh on him.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How long is George Floyd going to be dead? That long. Start there.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Some unscrupulous individual should have planted a fake 20 dollar bill on him.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Only 30 years?  876,467 years, just to be sure.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ImOscar: but a defense attorney is asking that Derek Chauvin be sentenced to probation and time already served, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

[Fark user image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


How about "30 years and we'll make an attempt to see you not get shanked or raped in prison" Derek?

The Godfather, my offer is nothing
Youtube qynydbBpqy4
 
Adam64
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Only needs to go for a day...

Racist former cop won't last until lights out if they don't put him in solitary for his own protection.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They will sentence him with 14 hours and 88 seconds but it will be "time served"
 
wage0048
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why the f*ck should Chauvin only get 30 years?  He literally tortured a man to death.  He should be sentenced to the maximum that the judge can impose and be denied any opportunity for early release.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.