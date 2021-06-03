 Skip to content
(West Virginia Metro News)   Governor's bulldog not impressed with WV vaccination lottery, probably because steak isn't on the prize list   (wvmetronews.com) divider line
    Gov. Jim Justice, Vaccination  
baorao
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've got a lottery idea for all the vaccination holdouts.
sinko swimo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Flincher
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
 Babydog is the name?

Petunia would fit it better.


Looks very overfed
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Flincher: Looks very overfed


But enough about the governor
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Flincher: Looks very overfed

But enough about the governor


You ain't kidding.

Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does that sort of condescending patter really work with the residents of his state?  Although since he's trying to convince anti-vaxers maybe it would.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Your governor wanted a steak 🥩

/big mis 🥩
 
AkaranD
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As a resident of WV, I am honestly not sure if this picture being used to promote it is real or not.

It could go either way.

AkaranD
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Does that sort of condescending patter really work with the residents of his state?  Although since he's trying to convince anti-vaxers maybe it would.


Yeap. As does the bribe of fishing and hunting licenses, shotguns, hunting rifles, and trucks. The million bucks? That's dream money. That's *set for life* money here.

Look I'm not going to lie. I'm as libby lib as it gets in WV, I can't stand 90% of the country music in this world, and "Take Me Home, Country Roads" makes me want to go throw up. But you can bet your ass I'm gonna enter this.

The people that he's aiming to get the attention of are the ones in the mid and southern part of the state. Places where Trumpism never died, places where a new hunting rifle could mean the difference between dinner and another round of barely-sustenance-level-food from SNAP benefits.

Short of auctioning off the General Lee, I don't know if this could work any better.
 
