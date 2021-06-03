 Skip to content
(USA Today)   The bride died? That's terrible. Is anyone else available?   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Marriage, sister of his bride, Uttar Pradesh, wedding ceremony, families of the bride, Radha Patel, Family, COVID-19 patients  
•       •       •

AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That wedding was more awkward than Tennessee weddings where families argue over who's really the bride's father to give her away.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow, must be true love.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I managed to date a set of roommates once. This guy is on a whole different level.
 
fang06554
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: That wedding was more awkward than Tennessee weddings where families argue over who's really the bride's father to give her away.


Where most of the people aren't sure which side of the chapel to sit at?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Life imitates one of Shakespeare's better comedies.
 
blackartemis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Combustion: Wow, must be true love.


Nah, it will probably last.
 
Reyito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Somehow I bet that there will be no autopsy
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
India?  Clicks ... yep India.

/ makes sense from an arranged marriage point of view.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was it a $1000 wedding?
 
wild9
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Combustion: Wow, must be true love.


I think marriage and relationships based on love is relatively new. Seems it was always mostly about the money/power/advantage it would bring.
 
JesseL
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I feel less weird about my wife and I having our wedding officiated by her derby wife now.

/derby wife and I are now called sister wives
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
he almost made it out unscathed.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

blackartemis: Combustion: Wow, must be true love.

Nah, it will probably last.


In my experience, arranged marriages do no worse than other marriages. Maybe better.

It's not barter slavery, but an arrangement between families, and consensual by all parties*.

This particular situation is a bit odd but kinda makes sense in context.

*some exceptions apply 🙁
 
gregario
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: I managed to date a set of roommates once. This guy is on a whole different level.


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nfzVowH​a​1aM
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That is so like Surabhi. She just had to be the bride at every wedding and the corpse and every funeral/wedding.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JesseL: I feel less weird about my wife and I having our wedding officiated by her derby wife now.

/derby wife and I are now called sister wives


WTF is a derby wife?  Something to do with horse racing?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well the reception hall was already booked. Might as well
 
DaShredda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's weird loving your wife.

Hop on fark and people are like "He was lucky!"

Bro humor is weird. "My job sucks lol I hate my wife lol"
 
gregario
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Reyito: Somehow I bet that there will be no autopsy


Naw, they'll just throw her in the river.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rambino: blackartemis: Combustion: Wow, must be true love.

Nah, it will probably last.

In my experience, arranged marriages do no worse than other marriages. Maybe better.

It's not barter slavery, but an arrangement between families, and consensual by all parties*.

This particular situation is a bit odd but kinda makes sense in context.

*some exceptions apply 🙁


Some? I mean the bride is a pretty big exception.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Would of been awkward if the deceased only had male siblings.
 
