(Forbes)   The Wuhan Lab Leak 'hypothesis' is a conspiracy theory   (forbes.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who paid for that article to be written?
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Who paid for that article to be written?


Soros and the rest of the (((International Hebrew Bankers)))
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i still believe it
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans still won't get vaccinated, whether it came from bats or came from a lab, so who gives a fark how it started?

Yeah, if it did come from a lab, it would be nice to know that so it can be prevented in the future, but it's here now - so let's deal with it and save the blame for later.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The article from the Bureau of Atomic Scientists is an undeniable takedown of the natural origin hypothesis and the reasons for the current push to propagandize it. It's an incredible read.

https://thebulletin.org/2021/05/the-o​r​igin-of-covid-did-people-or-nature-ope​n-pandoras-box-at-wuhan/
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Dr. Shi must have been lying; other people in her group and at the Wuhan Institute for Virology must have been lying; people at EcoHealth Alliance must have been lying; affiliated researchers such as Peter Daszek must be lying; and Dr. Fauci must be lying as well."

Dr, Shi is saying what the CCP is telling her to say.
Peter Daszek and the EcoHealth Alliance are one in the same, and are responsible, as is Dr. Shi.
Dr. Fauci has not discounted the lab leak hypothesis.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also, the article's approach toward what constitutes 'engineered in a lab' is based on gene editing, not what actually happened -- gain of function research using rats with human cells and tree shrews.

Apparently COVID-19 is not even very good at infecting bats.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's what "THEY" want you to think.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah and I bet Epstein totally killed himself right? And the panama papers were totally made up right?

And thats totally why the chinese government basically try to cover up everything about the Wuhan lab, who was working there and what they were working on back in the fall of 2019 uh? All a big coincidence, im sure.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Always nice when a headline is vindicated within the first few posts in the thread.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So it wasn't a leak!  It was deliberate?  I'm gonna throw my iPhone in the river in protest.  Then, I'll buy an iPhone from that American company, Foxconn in Wisconsin.  They're probably cranking out the iPhones up there.  Merica!
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's only a theory if you don't want to know the truth about chem trails that are right in front of your eyes.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
N.S. Sherlock unavailable for comment.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The first cases started just several meters from the lab where...

It didn't.

LET'S JUST SAY IT DID! So clearly that means that the lab itself may have leaked the virus.

Your premise started off false, but sure it's possible if the investigation can show th-

AHA! I knew they genetically engineered the virus to kill Republicans. To the Pizza Cave!
 
Cache
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"The Wuhan Lab Leak Hypothesis Is A Conspiracy Theory, Not Science"

Let's see, which party embraces conspiracy theories and which party endorses science?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
over 24,000 miles around the world in every direction and it happened a couple of miles away...???
if the land was flat and had no trees you could see the other building !!!
 
dennysgod
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I kinda hope it did come from a lab because then we could start arresting these Republicans and anti-maskers for treason by allowing China to kill over half a million Americans with a bio-weapon.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dennysgod: I kinda hope it did come from a lab because then we could start arresting these Republicans and anti-maskers for treason by allowing China to kill over half a million Americans with a bio-weapon.


...funded by the Trump administration.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: The article from the Bureau of Atomic Scientists is an undeniable takedown of the natural origin hypothesis and the reasons for the current push to propagandize it. It's an incredible read.

https://thebulletin.org/2021/05/the-or​igin-of-covid-did-people-or-nature-ope​n-pandoras-box-at-wuhan/


The author appears to be a racist crank. From a 2019 version of his Wikipedia page

Fark user imageView Full Size


If you write a book about evolutionary theory & all your peers denounce you except the Bell Theory author guy, I will pass on any theory you advance unless I hear it from a reputable source.

The lab escape theory deserves investigation but let's not kid ourselves that it's the most compatible with Occam's Razor here.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: The article from the Bureau of Atomic Scientists is an undeniable takedown of the natural origin hypothesis and the reasons for the current push to propagandize it. It's an incredible read.

https://thebulletin.org/2021/05/the-or​igin-of-covid-did-people-or-nature-ope​n-pandoras-box-at-wuhan/


You will note that it's not called the Bulletin of the Molecular Biologists.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: The article from the Bureau of Atomic Scientists is an undeniable takedown of the natural origin hypothesis and the reasons for the current push to propagandize it. It's an incredible read.

https://thebulletin.org/2021/05/the-or​igin-of-covid-did-people-or-nature-ope​n-pandoras-box-at-wuhan/


Save us the f*cking trouble bro. Was it or wasn't it???
 
gamera1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hang on... i thought the whole Covid hysteria was the conspiracy, and that the causes of death were faked and that every death was being falsely attributed to Covid.

But now that we're going to pin this on the lab, it's real?!?!
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Leftover Cocaine: The article from the Bureau of Atomic Scientists is an undeniable takedown of the natural origin hypothesis and the reasons for the current push to propagandize it. It's an incredible read.

https://thebulletin.org/2021/05/the-or​igin-of-covid-did-people-or-nature-ope​n-pandoras-box-at-wuhan/

Save us the f*cking trouble bro. Was it or wasn't it???


Sorry.  I didn't see your username or multipost screed. Please do carry on.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Either way, however, there would have to be an enormous conspiracy. Dr. Shi must have been lying; other people in her group and at the Wuhan Institute for Virology must have been lying; people at EcoHealth Alliance must have been lying; affiliated researchers such as Peter Daszek must be lying; and Dr. Fauci must be lying as well.


Covid conspiracy nuts: yes, yes, yes, yes, and of course!
 
someonelse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I love how Republicans have gone from HOAX PLANDEMIC to CHINA DID IT. Impressive gear shift there.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh. Forbes said so. Okay...

"Hey. What if we investigate this completely plausible theory? Even if it's not true, it will at least tell us where it's not from." Nah. Just trust the US govt and the Chinese govt. hahahaahahahahahahahahahhaaaaa!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i still believe it


You also believe that aliens have visited us, so gain of salt, etc.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thanks Ray, that oughta do it.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh come on, did anybody ever buy that bullshiat story that it originated in a seafood market next door to the bioweapons lab?  It was ridiculous, on its face, then and it is ridiculous now. I understand that Forbes has economic interests to protect but they can do better.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: And thats totally why the chinese government basically try to cover up everything about the Wuhan lab, who was working there and what they were working on back in the fall of 2019 uh? All a big coincidence, im sure.


"For some, you can look at this subset of facts and your brain will fill in the details"
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Always nice when a headline is vindicated within the first few posts in the thread.


Yup. Obvious tag was on vacation, apparently.

/when did fark get infected by conspiracy nuts?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Leftover Cocaine: The article from the Bureau of Atomic Scientists is an undeniable takedown of the natural origin hypothesis and the reasons for the current push to propagandize it. It's an incredible read.

https://thebulletin.org/2021/05/the-or​igin-of-covid-did-people-or-nature-ope​n-pandoras-box-at-wuhan/

You will note that it's not called the Bulletin of the Molecular Biologists.


I was gonna say that but it turns out the author is a science journalist with experience reporting on biological science.

More specifically, a discredited science journalist who associates with Charles Murray, the The Bell Curve guy.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Forbes article fits narrative, narratives are stories, stories are fictitious.  Truth is China farked up and didn't even try to contain the fark up until rest of the world had cases.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cache: "The Wuhan Lab Leak Hypothesis Is A Conspiracy Theory, Not Science"

Let's see, which party embraces conspiracy theories and which party endorses science?


You sure you know which party that is? Because somebody has ordered an investigation into the source of the virus.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The main issue is that US military intelligence recently gave credence to this theory.  IIRC, one US military intel group thought that it came from the lab, with medium certainty, and another US military intel group thought it did not come from the lab, but also with just medium certainty.  Which, as far as I can tell, boils down to a very strong "Maybe".  But Maybe ain't Nope, which is what this article is saying.

Nobody in China can be trusted to tell the truth, especially about something so embarrassing to the Chinese government.  Plus, China is clearly hiding things (as they instinctively do).  Now are they just covering things up because they always cover things up or because it actually came from the lab?  Dunno, but again, we are in 50/50 "Maybe" territory again.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, they leaked it before what?  Before they could come up with a vaccine to prevent it, presumably only for the benefit of China?  WHAT WAS THE END GAME?  Finish your thought, conspiracy nuts.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's not a bioweapon, it's not an attack of any kind. That doesn't mean no one farked up when they were doing medical research.

No one (outside of the Qult) has taken the bioweapon conspiracy seriously since it was proposed. The question is, did it simply jump from bats to humans, possibly via a meat market, or did a research lab in the area known for lax security standards let something escape - again, a fark up, not an intentional action. No one's claiming the lab wasn't legitimate - it was involved in multiple international research projects, including some working jointly with the NIH. Some of that research, however, WAS on the spread of coronavirii and how to stop it, so it's not like said lab wouldn't be expected to have samples of multiple types, including the original SARS.

Ultimately, whether it came from a lab, a market, or someone's attic doesn't really change much - the plague would've been pretty much the same regardless. If it -does- turn out to be a lab though, then we need better standards, including with regular international inspectors, to make sure we don't get a repeat of this, but with something much more deadly. That should probably happen regardless, really.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Vanity Fair paints a damning picture of China AND of the Trump administration.

https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/​0​6/the-lab-leak-theory-inside-the-fight​-to-uncover-covid-19s-origins

It also highlights the delicate situation scientists are trying to navigate to not blow up the entire field of virology.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is a VERY long winded article that in short says this:

Because there is no concrete conclusive evidence released to the public that it for certain came from the lab AND the pangolin hypothesis as yet to be debunked due to lack of field virology expertise...

AND

Because some morons made the baseless claim that it was a bioweapon

Any suggestion, particularly surrounding the fact that 4 of the workers had it months before the first public case in Wuhan was reported, is nothing but scientific conspiracy nuttiness..


If you ignore the bullshiat surrounding Fauci, who had nothing to do with the Chinese government, the first reported cases, or the actual farking cover-up China got caught in with this thing, you ignore all of those stupid baseless bioweapon claims...

If you come down to the actual known facts surrounding this case, then there is a strong case that it was an accidental escape from the lab. It's not that crazy of a conclusion.

The article even spells out some of that evidence but then tries to dismiss it with a handwave and wants us to be convinced it was from pangolins because there's an exotic animal black market in Wuhan as well.

That artificial spike in the genome of the virus is a pretty big farking piece of evidence to just outright dismiss.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
China released the virus to prove who in your family was a nut job. It worked spectacularly.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's not even a new conspiracy theory. This long-since-debunked bullshiat was making the rounds in December of 2019, before most countries were paying attention to the possible danger. The Deranged shiatweasel Brigade here in the US was trying to flog this stupidityness as justification for 'punishing' China (and anyone who looked even vaguely non-Occidental) at least that far back. We had several discussion threads here on Fark on the subject.

The scientists and doctors and researchers who've been mostly correct about the pandemic all along have been saying it's almost certainly not man-made or even artificially modified. The people shrieking and baying and frothing at the mouth about the vague possibility Covid 19 is a bioweapon or was released (deliberately or otherwise) from a lab in Wuhan have been consistently and completely wrong about ... just about everything, really. They're also really desperate to make sure their Mustard-hued Messiah doesn't get any richly-deserved blame for farking up this country's pandemic response. I know which group has any credibility, and it's not the Deranged shiatweasels.

Until some actual evidence appears suggesting otherwise, it's far more likely Covid-19 is one of several nasty biological surprises lurking at the edges of human civilization which managed to make the big jump to pandemic status. There will be others.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

someonelse: I love how Republicans have gone from HOAX PLANDEMIC to CHINA DID IT. Impressive gear shift there.


If you don't mind the smell of acrid smoke, ask them if they're now going to get vaccinated based on that "information."

/flopsweatbuttonguy.gif
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We've been through all this and who knows, but we know that China isn't going to tell us anything different, even if it's the truth. The real horror here is the existence of "wet markets" where any kind of animal can be sold for food (sometimes illegally) and people are exposed to the body fluids and blood of animals under unsanitary conditions on a daily basis.
 
