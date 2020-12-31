 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKRN Nashville)   "Anthony Warner's girlfriend told police in 2019 that Warner was making a bomb at his home on Bakertown Road...16 months after the complaint was made...Warner detonated a bomb that rocked downtown Nashville" - that's some fine police work Lou   (wkrn.com) divider line
33
    More: Followup, Davidson County, Tennessee, Constable, Nashville, Tennessee, monthly explosive summit consisting, step Metro Nashville Police officers, Tennessee, Police, Anthony Warner's girlfriend  
•       •       •

690 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2021 at 3:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It is impossible to know what, if anything, could have prevented this terrible incident,"

this was a statement released Wednesday, evaluates every step Metro Nashville Police officers made following a claim by Anthony Warner's girlfriend in 2019 that Warner was making a bomb at his home on Bakertown Road.

go ahead.
Re-read it.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No it's not, subby. That's not fine police work at all.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, we all know that 99% of what women say is just nonsense.

Their brain pans are too small to form rational thoughts.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to police reports, officers visited Warner at his home on August 21st, 2019, and despite several attempts in the week that followed, officers never made contact with Warner.

Wow, just don't answer the door and all of your legal problems go away.

I wonder why they didn't get a no knock warrant and murder his pets?
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: According to police reports, officers visited Warner at his home on August 21st, 2019, and despite several attempts in the week that followed, officers never made contact with Warner.

Wow, just don't answer the door and all of your legal problems go away.

I wonder why they didn't get a no knock warrant and murder his pets?


Probably because he was a old white dude.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops ignored a credible tip about a traitorous white terrorist?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"when he didnt answer the door we checked out his social media. no red flags there"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It is impossible to know what, if anything, could have prevented this terrible incident,"

Well...maybe the fact that someone told you he was making a bomb? I mean, I dunno.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The cops ignored a credible tip about a traitorous white terrorist?
[Fark user image 300x290]


Not sure he is a traitor, doesn't seem like he was trying to bring down the government or even attack it, unless you consider harming concrete to be a traitorous act.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the cops STILL think the white supremacists are on their side.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
economic anxiety strikes again
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A tip that a white guy is making a bomb.
"Welp, he didn't answer the door. I wonder how my Instagram post is doing..."

An old tip that a black guy is selling drugs.
"I think I heard something on the other side of the door!" *BLAM BLAM BLAM*
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Wow, just don't answer the door and all of your legal problems go away.


Works for Mo Brooks.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Look, we all know that 99% of what women say is just nonsense.



hehehehe...I laughed maybe a little too hard at this one.

/ I feel a smack comin'
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Teddy Brosevelt: The cops ignored a credible tip about a traitorous white terrorist?
[Fark user image 300x290]

Not sure he is a traitor, doesn't seem like he was trying to bring down the government or even attack it, unless you consider harming concrete to be a traitorous act.


Yeah, he was trying to destroy 5g to stop lizard people or something.

Unless you're a lizard person, he's not a traitor.

Wait...
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The cops ignored a credible tip about a traitorous white terrorist?
[Fark user image image 300x290]


It weren't credible. It were made by a lady. *spits chaw* We done investigated ourselves and found no wrongdoin'.  Y'all take care now. Highway's that-a way.  *mirror shades glare*
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Teddy Brosevelt: The cops ignored a credible tip about a traitorous white terrorist?
[Fark user image 300x290]

Not sure he is a traitor, doesn't seem like he was trying to bring down the government or even attack it, unless you consider harming concrete to be a traitorous act.


He was a Q nut.  They're all traitors.
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Police:  "We thought she meant balm..."
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When police arrived at the woman's home, they determined she was in need of psychological evaluation and she voluntarily went for that purpose, but Metro Nashville Police Cheif John Drake said officers were unable to obtain sufficient evidence to obtain a search warrant.

https://www.wvlt.tv/2020/12/31/voicem​a​il-from-girlfriend-of-nashville-bomber​-reveals-warning-to-police/

/They misspelled Chief, not me
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I wonder why they didn't get a no knock warrant and murder his pets?


I'll give you one guess and it rhymes with Blight

anfrind: And the cops STILL think the white supremacists are on their side.


I mean, given that 80% of the police are made up of flat out nazis or at least those sympathetic enough to not Old Yeller them I wonder why
 
slykens1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We better hurry up and pass some laws making bombs illegal.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

slykens1: We better hurry up and pass some laws making bombs illegal.


NOOO!!!! Because then only the criminals well have the bombs and then what will we do *cue pearl clutching*
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Eightballjacket: Teddy Brosevelt: The cops ignored a credible tip about a traitorous white terrorist?
[Fark user image 300x290]

Not sure he is a traitor, doesn't seem like he was trying to bring down the government or even attack it, unless you consider harming concrete to be a traitorous act.

Yeah, he was trying to destroy 5g to stop lizard people or something.

Unless you're a lizard person, he's not a traitor.

Wait...


It was Christmas Day. He declared was on Christmas.
 
anfrind
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: anfrind: And the cops STILL think the white supremacists are on their side.

I mean, given that 80% of the police are made up of flat out nazis or at least those sympathetic enough to not Old Yeller them I wonder why


True, but that doesn't stop Nazis from killing cops when they think the situation calls for it.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Should have just said there was a high school kegger going on there, cops would have pulled out the SWAT boys to bust it up.  So if I called the cops and told them my folks had freezers full of drifters heads they would knock on the doors a few times a week and give up? Must be a nice gig if you can get it.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

baorao: [Fark user image 288x512]
"when he didnt answer the door we checked out his social media. no red flags there"


Currently Listening to:
QLazarus, "Goodbye Horses"

Current Mood:
Thinking I'm Sexy
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The cops ignored a credible tip about a traitorous white terrorist?
[Fark user image image 300x290]


I feel like if we'd have heard if he was an outspoken Trumpist lunatic. Or if he had left a big political memo about how this is a strike against the ebil gubmint. Not to defend him, but words mean things, and as far as I've seen he's not a traitor or a terrorist. AFAIK we never did find out what his motivation was other than that it included suicide, did we?

But you can definitely betty white...
 
Headso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I keep reading that headline as Anthony Weiner and I'm like huh whatever happened to that guy
 
kindms
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey that guy is making a bomb.... nothing

Hey is that lady Breonna Taylor accepting packages for her former drug dealer boyfriend ? No. OK we'll just go ahead and manufacture a reason to raid her home
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Eightballjacket: Teddy Brosevelt: The cops ignored a credible tip about a traitorous white terrorist?
[Fark user image 300x290]

Not sure he is a traitor, doesn't seem like he was trying to bring down the government or even attack it, unless you consider harming concrete to be a traitorous act.

Yeah, he was trying to destroy 5g to stop lizard people or something.

Unless you're a lizard person, he's not a traitor.

Wait...


What matters, in the context, is that he fit the profile of a white supremacist terrorist so they looked the other way.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: Look, we all know that 99% of what women say is just nonsense.
Their brain pans are too small to form rational thoughts.


I came here to say that despite her texts, emails and hand-made drawings of bombs with Warners signature on them, police thought that they'd probably just had a fight.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "It is impossible to know what, if anything, could have prevented this terrible incident,"

this was a statement released Wednesday, evaluates every step Metro Nashville Police officers made following a claim by Anthony Warner's girlfriend in 2019 that Warner was making a bomb at his home on Bakertown Road.

go ahead.
Re-read it.


He's factually correct, no one knows with 100% certitude that the bombing would not have occurred if the police had seriously investigated the matter instead of what they did. It would have increased the chance of there being no bombing though.

Being factually correct is one of the last recourse of people who have nothing to cover their ass with.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cops aren't always the quickest.  Around here, some psychopath tried to run over a panhandler and his cat.  Someone took a video so the cops had the truck's license plate from the jump.  Took them days to announce that they'd tracked down the owner of the truck.  That should have taken about 5 minutes with the plate info.  Turned out it belonged to a business.  So it should take another 5 minutes to figure out which employee was driving the truck at that time.  Yeah, no.  It's been a couple weeks now.  Somehow, they've arrested an accomplice but not the driver.  Dunno how that works.  They haven't disclosed how the accomplice was involved.  Maybe the business/truck owner refused to name the employee but that seems unlikely.  There are also citizens who say they've identified the driver and told the cops who he is.  That was a week or so ago.  Cops still claim they haven't identified the driver.

Citizens have literally handed them the case but they can't be bothered.  And they can't figure out why people want to defund the police.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.