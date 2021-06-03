 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   Singer who used powerful soprano voice to scream 'f--k' and 'c--t' during Capitol riot arrested by FBI   (tampabay.com) divider line
17
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

480 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2021 at 1:27 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love to hear her voice, echoing from six feet under the federal prison, for the rest of her short life.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over 10% of the terrorists charged so far are residents of Florida. I wonder if Desantis being a terrorist sympathizer and white supremacist advocate has an effect.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, she'll be singing a different tune.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about the dork from Iced Earth.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least she breaks the stereotype of Trump supporters.  She was there about Trump, right?
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Its getting harder and harder to enjoy being white.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are any of these c**ts going to f**king trial?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The story also referenced her remarkable musical talents that have earned her accolades and, once, a showcase in New York's Carnegie Hall."

How do you overthrow Democracy? Practice, practice, practice!
 
alice_600
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Welp...that lady sang.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: At least she breaks the stereotype of Trump supporters.  She was there about Trump, right?


And by "breaks" you mean "typifies", right?
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
supercartoons.netView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sing like a canary now, you waste of skin.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She can blast out Ave Maria while we hang her co-conspirators.

We are going to start hanging co-conspirators, right?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

skinink: "The story also referenced her remarkable musical talents that have earned her accolades and, once, a showcase in New York's Carnegie Hall."


Yeah, well so did Florence Foster Jenkins. (NSFEars)
Florence Foster Jenkins Sings "Adele's Laughing Song." Die Fledermaus
Youtube DMu9PKWthLE
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This fat lady was just trying to end the riot.  She's one of the good ones!
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Her free speech won't hurt anyone else. XD

Also, "riot" XD
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Another cultist tagged and bagged? My piles bleed for them.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.