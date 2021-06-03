 Skip to content
(WKRN Nashville)   "Mt. Juliet man lucky to be alive after boat explosion at gas station" - the link to his GoFundMe account notwithstanding   (wkrn.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
-Hey Cleatus, what does this Blower switch do?

-I dunno, Bubba, but the hookers ain't blowin' when I use it.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was luckier. This week's stats: zero explosions, zero fireballs.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hate to see what happened to the woman from Mount Romeo...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey, look who's going to be on the market in about six months.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
- Affluent enough to own a boat

- Then you affluent enough to own proper health insurance

- Stupid enough to spark a battery while your fueling your boat

-  Arrogant enough start a GoFundMe  page to cash in

- Fark You pal
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: I hate to see what happened to the woman from Mount Romeo...


Romeo's the Mount Juliet man.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


yeah.. no I mean did they get into stuff like a.. long jagged scars or.. gross
deformities, major skin grafts, stuff like that

I really don't remember, I was kinda out of it for the 1st couple of days, I
was on a lot of medications, it was kinda like haze, it's pretty cool

huh (smiles) but huh, in this medicated haze, in this woozy state, um do u
recall the words.. radical reconstructive surgery being uttered?
 
Brainsick
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I was in a hurry and not thinking, because I even said I smelled gas, and I should have thought about it. Freak accident, you know? It's unfortunate, but glad I'm here. Stuff happens that can change your life in an instant, so you gotta be, just be careful, be aware, and safe. That's all you can do."
blog.discountasp.netView Full Size
 
princhester
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He smelled gas but went ahead and changed the battery anyway.  Hmmm.
 
