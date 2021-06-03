 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SacBee)   Humboldt State University under consideration to turn into third Cal Poly campus, no word if the proposed name is Humboldt Kush OG State Agricultural University   (sacbee.com) divider line
13
    More: Ironic  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2021 at 1:10 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would hopefully improve the place, presently the area is about 50% Trump, the actual campus less I'm sure. Vaccinated persons at 50%, the state of CA over 70%.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: It would hopefully improve the place, presently the area is about 50% Trump, the actual campus less I'm sure. Vaccinated persons at 50%, the state of CA over 70%.


Wow 50%, that is much better than I expected.  The north state vaccination rates are abysmal.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I went to Cal Poly Pomona and I always tell everybody it's the best one but deep down I know that SLO is better.  It farking eats me up inside.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: It would hopefully improve the place, presently the area is about 50% Trump, the actual campus less I'm sure. Vaccinated persons at 50%, the state of CA over 70%.


Also lots of crunchy leftist anti-vaxxers up there too, I'd wager.  That stupidity runs across the spectrum.
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Temporarily Humboldt Kush OG State Agricultural University, subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I went to Cal Poly Pomona and I always tell everybody it's the best one but deep down I know that SLO is better.  It farking eats me up inside.


Same. It helps that SLO looks like a literal prison colony while Pomona has the Gattaca building.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
State Humboldt University of Technology - Upper Peninsula

SHUP UP

What college did you attend?
SHUT UP

Where did you learn to do that?
SHUT UP
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I went to Cal Poly Pomona and I always tell everybody it's the best one but deep down I know that SLO is better.  It farking eats me up inside.


This. Fellow pomona grad '85...
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People laugh about the stereotype that people up in Humboldt County are stoned all the time, but you know something?

I'm pretty sure it's true. 

Went to one little place that had premade sandwiches... "why" I thought, "would they have pre-made sandwiches?" Then I watched as a guy baked some tater tots. He turned each one over slowly, with his fingers. 

And you can't set your beer down. Someone will walk away with it.

Giant bags of water everywhere for grow operations. It's farkin weird up there. Nice, but weird.
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I went to Cal Poly Pomona and I always tell everybody it's the best one but deep down I know that SLO is better.  It farking eats me up inside.

Same. It helps that SLO looks like a literal prison colony while Pomona has the Gattaca building.


CSB.  Some of my friends went to SLO.  I was hanging out with one once when he brother showed up unannounced (after having evaded the police).  He said my friend's dorm building was identical to a prison he just spent time in.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I went to Cal Poly Pomona and I always tell everybody it's the best one but deep down I know that SLO is better.  It farking eats me up inside.


I remember doing college tours in 2001-2 and absolutely fanboying over the little radio nook where Weird Al got his start at SLO. Dude earned an architecture degree from there, too, so yes, it is indeed the superior institution.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They're not making it as an institution. Time to eat some Humboldt pie and get rebooted.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: It would hopefully improve the place, presently the area is about 50% Trump, the actual campus less I'm sure. Vaccinated persons at 50%, the state of CA over 70%.


Help me out, what's driving that GQP approval rate up on the North Coast?  I would think Eureka would be about as liberal as you can get.  Logging industry I'm guessing?  Seems like Trump country would bleed over the range from Redding and Chico, but IDK.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.