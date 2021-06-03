 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Lene Lovich, The Comsat Angels, Animotion, and The Tragically Hip. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #223. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
21
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, Association of American Universities, University of California, Global Radio, California, Cup of Joh, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

97 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 03 Jun 2021 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Programming Note:

The pastFORWARD Most Glorious All Listener Request-o-tacular 2021™ is still tentatively scheduled for June 22.

I say tentatively, because, you know, stuff. Like they could change my show days/time. But otherwise, yah, that should probaby be about right.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sziasztok
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Thursday already? Yay!

'Standing' by...
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Sziasztok


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: pastFORWARD Most Glorious All Listener Request-o-tacular 2021™


Can't wait until I get my ticket!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: pastFORWARD Most Glorious All Listener Request-o-tacular 2021™

Can't wait until I get my ticket!


you'll never guess what it's gonna look like!
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/not exactly red
//..or a leader
///...but I am standing by
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Valentina sounds different again this week
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pista: Valentina sounds different again this week


quite a lovely melodic voice i must admit.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Valentina sounds different again this week

quite a lovely melodic voice i must admit.


Maybe she's reviewing a new movie via interpretive dance. Not a good choice for radio, but at least it's new content.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Pista: Valentina sounds different again this week

quite a lovely melodic voice i must admit.

Maybe she's reviewing a new movie via interpretive dance. Not a good choice for radio, but at least it's new content.


Wait a minute, I think she's reviewing Soul again. Dammit, Valentina, you can't fool us!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is a really nice guitar sound
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is pretty slinky
So here's a slinky dance
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Paisley Underground degrees of separation game - my BFF was in Mad Monster Party with Gwynne Kahn who was in the Pandoras. Lots o' fun all girl garage shows/parties in the 80s were had.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
quiet in here today
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pista: quiet in here today


Trying to work. Failing at multitasking. :)
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.