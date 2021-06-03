 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Officials launch investigation into MD state police who decided that a traffic enforcement campaign named Make Waldorf Great Again was such a good idea it deserved a commemorative coin. No word if a crying, silver-clad Klansman rises from the obverse   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, United States, Maryland State Police barrack, Police, commemorative coin, Maryland, Maryland State Police agency's emblem, challenge coin, La Plata  
•       •       •

819 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2021 at 2:07 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they were being really savvy, they'd have an entire series of these coins, not just one with a crying, silver-clad Klansman. For example, there would be a coin featuring a crying, silver-clad Proud Boy who rises from the obverse. Maybe another with a crying, silver-clad police officer holding a Blue Lives Matter flag. Certain ones would be rarer than others, of course -- for example, there might only be a dozen of the coins featuring a crying, silver-clad Trump. But that just makes them more valuable, and those who manage to collect the entire set would be sitting on a fortune worth well into the tens or even twenties.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that their most cherished campaign slogan will be forever recognized as the rally cry of racist losers.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't ask what the Waldorf Sheriff's deputies campaigns are like.  They only answer to the Sheriff and Charles County.  The State troopers have to answer to the true-blue Maryland state assembly and such, and likely forgot about that when palling around with Waldorf police.
 
amindtat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought Statler was the great one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome thread.  Can't wait to see the Fark Battle Medallions on various user pages commemorating all this.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MWGA origin story:
Fawlty Towers: I want a Waldorf salad!
Youtube sEeF_SsgLUA
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a trick question, Waldorf was never great
 
Oysterman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

amindtat: I always thought Statler was the great one.

[Fark user image 480x360]


The Muppet Show - SNL
Youtube 3uItJuJeuDg


I'm pretty sure this is completely relevant.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I live in Maryland and I had to look that place up...
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The coins are being distributed among troopers in the La Plata barrack, according to police sources."

Wait, people are complaining that their coins are too close to a Trump campaign slogan, but meanwhile their police station is literally named after President Obama?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In their defense, they discarded the first suggestion, "The Waldorf Shall Rise Again.'
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ha! Jokes on them Waldorf has never been great.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A "challenge coin" is an item created as a source of pride and camaraderie among some in law enforcement.

Man, what is it with white supremacist groups and giving themselves useless little medals...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: A "challenge coin" is an item created as a source of pride and camaraderie among some in law enforcement.

Man, what is it with white supremacist groups and giving themselves useless little medals...


'Cause in the end they are a gang.  Don't panic, not even going ACAB here - yes or no on that is completely irrelevant for once, for this subject.  Even militaries are gangs for this purpose, and gangs have to have their little rituals and toys.  You stomp one out, others will arise.  They're a bonding thing, and they will happen.  Now the fact that they chose one this stupid and transparently pants-on-head "hah we're so smart!" might clue you in to how I'd feel on most other subjects involving current policing, but having little rituals and bonding tokens isn't weird for any sort of gang.  Day ending in y, and not a bad insight into what's going on in the communal brain..  Announcing shiat like this lets you go, "Oh... these particular assholes really need an eye kept I see."
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Even militaries are gangs for this purpose, and gangs have to have their little rituals and toys.


Like these ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.