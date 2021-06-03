 Skip to content
(NPR)   "Nonprofit group that helps Black and marginalized communities in Kentucky receives six-figure donation from white donor who says they recently inherited family wealth, and then learned that their great-grandfather owned enslaved people"   (npr.org) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cue the standard conservative f*ckwad outrage about socialism, bootstraps, handouts etc. in 3... 2... 1...
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.


To whom?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.


Good thing I recently changed my name to Johnathan Zimbabwe.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And when the  Reparations Tax goes into effect, they'll have their deductions all set.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm going to identify as black as soon as they start handing out money. Pay up crackers!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: I'm going to identify as black as soon as they start handing out money. Pay up crackers!


Rachel Dolezal-like typing detected.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.

To whom?


Me. Pony up, welcher.
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A good deed in a weary world
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.


I have the most English last name that ever Englished because my father, his brother, and their father changed our real family name to avoid anti-Russian sentiment during the Cold War. They were trying to start a business. I'm also, according to DNA testing, 9% sub-Saharan African from my mom's side of the family. So... do I owe or does someone owe me?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Umm. Good. I don't have anything else.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Rachel Dolezal-like typing detected.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.


Do you count the Irish names in there?

The oppressed my ancestors pretty badly as well.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.


I'm of Irish decent, so do I get money?
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: The oppressed

The English Oppressed ... stupid thinking faster typing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The problem with reparations is no amount would ever be right.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.


Mine sounds English, but it was Hungarian. We didn't get here till 1910.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Dr Jack Badofsky: Rachel Dolezal-like typing detected.

[pbs.twimg.com image 232x333]


Please tell me this is fake.
 
Abox
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: The problem with reparations is no amount would ever be right.


We could just liquidate all assets and spread the proceeds around equally.  Globally.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.


Sorry I got nothing.

Honestly, I'm a descendent of slave owners on one side of the family, and if I could, I would. My family inheritance was gone by WW2.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: sjmcc13: The oppressed
The English Oppressed ... stupid thinking faster typing.


To be fair, for much of modern history you can assume "the English" is the subject of "oppressed" unless otherwise noted.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Woah woah woah... it wasn't that long ago Irish raiders were taking slaves from England, and the middle east took slaves from all over coastal europe for centuries.

I don't have an english last name, but if I did I'd want to get my reparations first, thank you very much.  I'd then of course pay suitable reparations at a later time.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.

Do you count the Irish names in there?

The oppressed my ancestors pretty badly as well.


You're in line behind about 1,000 other people that the British farked over for the fun of it. Here's a greasy and awkwardly shaped buzzer to scare the crap out of you when it's your turn.
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: The problem with reparations is no amount would ever be right.


But it's a start.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Internet Meme Rogers: The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.

I have the most English last name that ever Englished because my father, his brother, and their father changed our real family name to avoid anti-Russian sentiment during the Cold War. They were trying to start a business. I'm also, according to DNA testing, 9% sub-Saharan African from my mom's side of the family. So... do I owe or does someone owe me?


You just went full Elizabeth Warren with the 9%.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abox: dothemath: The problem with reparations is no amount would ever be right.

We could just liquidate all assets and spread the proceeds around equally.  Globally.


That sounds realistic.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stop funding police departments and put money into K-12 education and other social services. Law enforcement was first founded to catch runaway slaves. Give all minorities free guns. That should make the NRA lobby happy.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.


Do you know anything about the Poles and Irish?

I'm just glad that today we can see the atrocities of the past and can rise above the misdeeds of the past of judging people by the amount of melonin by judging people by their melonin and the sound of their last name.

Oh and fark the Flemish. They had to change their name to hide and continue to exploit humans with shiny rocks. Hey maybe we should judge people that have or want shiny rocks.

Oh one more thing. It seems that for your plan to be fair there needs to be some sort of final test for melonin. Maybe this could be the solution.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.


The parts of my family that were here prior to the late 1800s/early 1900s immigration wave fought in the Revolution, and fought in the Civil War (on the side of the north).  My great great grandfather who fought in the Civil War was wounded, lost a leg, and got sent home for his trouble.

Is Grandpa's blood fighting against the south enough? or do we still have to pay up?

Also, none of my ancestors that were here between colonial times and now ever owned slaves, thank god. The ones in Europe prior to that were either Vikings, Celts, or Englishmen too poor to own more than a donkey, let alone slaves.  Though, I guess I do owe something for the distant ancestral link to King Harold (the bluetooth one) of Norway and his bloody forced conversion of the people to Christianity.

And yes, I do know this for a fact because we have family records for all of the branches of the family going back to well before then.  It's been a lifetime genealogy project.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abox: dothemath: The problem with reparations is no amount would ever be right.

We could just liquidate all assets and spread the proceeds around equally.  Globally.


So everyone would get roughly tree-fitty and a mule?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well this should be a civil reasonable thread. Reparations are a dead end issue. There is no good answer and nothing will be solved beyond pissing everyone off. It's all good until you get into the nuts and bolts. Investment into poor communities is seen as a copout, but that's pretty much the only positive change possible, but hey, copout, so not enough, back to square one.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Internet Meme Rogers: The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.

I have the most English last name that ever Englished because my father, his brother, and their father changed our real family name to avoid anti-Russian sentiment during the Cold War. They were trying to start a business. I'm also, according to DNA testing, 9% sub-Saharan African from my mom's side of the family. So... do I owe or does someone owe me?


Pay 9% of your wealth to yourself. You can be your own best friend.
 
The Brains
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Abox: dothemath: The problem with reparations is no amount would ever be right.

We could just liquidate all assets and spread the proceeds around equally.  Globally.


As a dirt-poor Appalachian-American whose family has been raped by capitalism for generations from the coal mine to the (now exported) factory I wholeheartedly endorse... not quite this.

But the selling point would be "WORKING CLASS reparations" with the lion's share going to black folk.
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gar1013: Internet Meme Rogers: The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.

I have the most English last name that ever Englished because my father, his brother, and their father changed our real family name to avoid anti-Russian sentiment during the Cold War. They were trying to start a business. I'm also, according to DNA testing, 9% sub-Saharan African from my mom's side of the family. So... do I owe or does someone owe me?

You just went full Elizabeth Warren with the 9%.


I know you're a fool most of the time, but I suspect you understand context. It's not just the DNA test. I know the name of my ancestor who was Black. You think a woman of color 3 or 4 generations ago in America had sexual agency? Fark off.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fano: dothemath: The problem with reparations is no amount would ever be right.

But it's a start.


Short term, yes. Long term, we also need to get rid of systemic racism, our bigoted policing system, and establish equitable treatment for everyone while ensuring those who have suffered the most in society receive the support they need to flourish.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.


Well crap.   On behalf of all of the Felix Hodges Fothergill-Pembertons over here in the US...you displease me greatly.
 
The Brains
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.

The parts of my family that were here prior to the late 1800s/early 1900s immigration wave fought in the Revolution, and fought in the Civil War (on the side of the north).  My great great grandfather who fought in the Civil War was wounded, lost a leg, and got sent home for his trouble.

Is Grandpa's blood fighting against the south enough? or do we still have to pay up?

Also, none of my ancestors that were here between colonial times and now ever owned slaves, thank god. The ones in Europe prior to that were either Vikings, Celts, or Englishmen too poor to own more than a donkey, let alone slaves.  Though, I guess I do owe something for the distant ancestral link to King Harold (the bluetooth one) of Norway and his bloody forced conversion of the people to Christianity.

And yes, I do know this for a fact because we have family records for all of the branches of the family going back to well before then.  It's been a lifetime genealogy project.


Very proud to be descended from two men that marched with Sherman. Their kids married and made my great-great grandpa.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

awruk!: Internet Meme Rogers: The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.

I have the most English last name that ever Englished because my father, his brother, and their father changed our real family name to avoid anti-Russian sentiment during the Cold War. They were trying to start a business. I'm also, according to DNA testing, 9% sub-Saharan African from my mom's side of the family. So... do I owe or does someone owe me?

Pay 9% of your wealth to yourself. You can be your own best friend.


And, through a bizarre set of circumstances, his own grandpa!

The Stupids "I'm my own grampa" FULL Scene with Lyrics
Youtube Cjd__U9RhkI
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.


Yeah, all the Indians (N.A.) and Blacks who adopted or were forced to take European names should pay...themselves?   Or the Jewish Immigrants who adopted Anglo-ish names, or any others.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Fano: dothemath: The problem with reparations is no amount would ever be right.

But it's a start.

Short term, yes. Long term, we also need to get rid of systemic racism, our bigoted policing system, and establish equitable treatment for everyone while ensuring those who have suffered the most in society receive the support they need to flourish.


So we have gone full circle and are back to the native inhabitants of this continent that were subjected to systematic genocide and other atrocities. I wonder why they haven't been rioting. It's a real head scratcher.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.


*sweating in the corner like room temp cheddar*
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

awruk!: Internet Meme Rogers: The Googles Do Nothing: I'd say any white person with an English-sounding last name should pay up.

I have the most English last name that ever Englished because my father, his brother, and their father changed our real family name to avoid anti-Russian sentiment during the Cold War. They were trying to start a business. I'm also, according to DNA testing, 9% sub-Saharan African from my mom's side of the family. So... do I owe or does someone owe me?

Pay 9% of your wealth to yourself. You can be your own best friend.


Ha! I guess that's what my 401k is.

It's not ridiculous to say that, to some degree, any person with a "white" complexion in this country has benefited from it, if only being less likely to be gunned down by a cop or followed around a convenience store like a potential thief. And any person of color has suffered, to some degree, from their skin color. But who should pay and who should receive is still a nebulous question.
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Brains: Abox: dothemath: The problem with reparations is no amount would ever be right.

We could just liquidate all assets and spread the proceeds around equally.  Globally.

As a dirt-poor Appalachian-American whose family has been raped by capitalism for generations from the coal mine to the (now exported) factory I wholeheartedly endorse... not quite this.

But the selling point would be "WORKING CLASS reparations" with the lion's share going to black folk.


Your family should have bailed on the coal and got into bootlegging like mine did.  That worked out well for them.

No wait... it didn't exactly.
 
jjorsett [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Law enforcement was first founded to catch runaway slaves.


[notsureifserious.jpg]
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abox: dothemath: The problem with reparations is no amount would ever be right.

We could just liquidate all assets and spread the proceeds around equally.  Globally.


You first.
90% of your total wealth. Give it up.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: 90% of your total wealth. Give it up.


Considering I'm in the hole for a couple hundred thousand, you can have 90% of my negative net worth.
 
Snort
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This thread is off to a galloping start!
 
Peki
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: The problem with reparations is no amount would ever be right.


It's a farking start though. And even better if there's no recognition sought. If you can, pay the fark up. And if you can't, find a way to argue for a Black person to get help otherwise.

/there's more to Black Lives Matter than protesting police
 
Surpheon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thread look about as expected. Anyone who actually wants a realistic discussion of repartitions knows where to start (yeah, it's a wiki summary - ain't no one got time for a full Atlantic essay...).

The government sure as hell was extremely effective at making sure subsidies from the GI Bill to the New Deal to the Federal Housing Association home ownership programs only went to white people. Really weird how folks find it radically impossible that support programs could be equally targeted to the minority groups left out.

Reverse redlining to give mortgage assistance to majority minority communities, do a new GI Bill that covers all veterans but gives a bump to minorities, provide additional consulting assistance to minority businesses with regulatory compliance. This is the sorta 'least we can do' stuff to counter some of the obvious, documented discrimination that occurred in our lifetime.
 
