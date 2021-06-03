 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   "The first noise I heard was a big sonic boom. Like something you would hear from a tank," said a witness who has no idea how fast a tank can actually travel   (wjactv.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmmmm, the muzzle velocity of an M1A1 Abrams is ~1500 meters per second.  Plenty fast enough for a round to create a sonic boom.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, we have space shuttles that can fly exponentially faster than the speed of light. Designing a tank that can travel faster than the speed of sound would be child's play.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Um, we have space shuttles that can fly exponentially faster than the speed of light. Designing a tank that can travel faster than the speed of sound would be child's play.


______________________________

So an A-10 with more propulsion?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as we used to say in the army...."tanks, for the memories"
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*fires up Red Alert*

Good bye rest of the day.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And by sonic boom, of course, I mean a boom that is made of sound.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Um, we have space shuttles that can fly exponentially faster than the speed of light. Designing a tank that can travel faster than the speed of sound would be child's play.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size

FRANK THE TANK! FRANK THE TANK!
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DVD: Pocket Ninja: Um, we have space shuttles that can fly exponentially faster than the speed of light. Designing a tank that can travel faster than the speed of sound would be child's play.

______________________________

So an A-10 with more propulsion?


Turn the engines around and fire the gun?

/the thrust will make a brick fly, so lift isn't an issue
//stability might be a problem
///don't let Boeing right the software to fix it
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth lab or Eric Rudolph follower?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: Meth lab or Eric Rudolph follower?


Lancaster County PA - meth lab of course. Rudolph never blew himself up.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: Pocket Ninja: Um, we have space shuttles that can fly exponentially faster than the speed of light. Designing a tank that can travel faster than the speed of sound would be child's play.

[i.imgur.com image 371x282]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth or homemade explosives? maybe even a distiller operation? or just a gas leak?

I do not think I have a real answer I would want to hear, loss of life isn't funny...
but if this is a darwin situation it'd be interesting to know what caused it,
the commentary from the neighbor kind of made me curious...
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why they make tanks so heavy. Otherwise, they would nuzzle up to the bars and (sonic) BOOM!

/Yes, I know it's a stretch
 
DaShredda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: [i.makeagif.com image 400x151]


I loved that movie.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: Meth lab or Eric Rudolph follower?


Last couple paragraphs make it sound like the the former.

Hell's Kitchen
Youtube IGcI1Ha1oOE
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: *fires up Red Alert*

Good bye rest of the day.


I think I know what I'm doing this weekend...

Is there a company selling RA2 as a digital download?  I don't think GOG has it.  It's tedious to plug in my USB disc drive to run RA, and I lost the box years ago so I don't even have the installation code anymore.  Which sucks.  Because RA2 is a great game for modding.  At one point I had a pretty fun one with cheap Soviet missile boats and expensive American battleships (primary attack being a triple-shot massive artillery to represent the three 16-inch gun turrets, secondary attack being a very rapid heavy AA flak attack to represent all of those 5-inch DP turrets), and a 50,000 credit transport plane that could fire low-yield nuclear missiles.  That was fun.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Hmmmm, the muzzle velocity of an M1A1 Abrams is ~1500 meters per second.  Plenty fast enough for a round to create a sonic boom.


LOL, ok, Dwight.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....they submitted, having no idea what the words, "Like something you'd hear from..." means.
I'm pretty sure tanks make a loud noise. Think I remember that from somewhere.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he's Amish, Subby, you chronologically-snobbish dick.
 
Publikwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petite Mel: offacue: Hmmmm, the muzzle velocity of an M1A1 Abrams is ~1500 meters per second.  Plenty fast enough for a round to create a sonic boom.

LOL, ok, Dwight.
[i.imgflip.com image 602x415]


+1 internets to you, sir!
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guile's theme does go with everything.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wasn't surprised but I was very sad. You don't want to hear that. No matter what kind of people they are you don't want to hear something like that in your neighborhood," Aaron said.

Damn son, way to slip in a little passive aggressive burn on the deceased.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amish gender reveal party???
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Publikwerks: [media.tenor.com image 384x224]


I came here for Guile, and I leave satisfied.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I met a really rich couple from south GA who got rich by trying to blow up their home with natural gas.  He rigged it and they went off for the weekend.  Came back and house still standing.  So he opens front door and boom.  They got paid nice for the half of his face that couldnt be found.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [i.imgur.com image 400x300]


Tremendous
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Buncha weird stuff in this one.

"I would say three quarters of the house was in flames already," said Updegraff, who lives nearby."

Three quarters? Why this level of accuracy? How about nine sixteenths?

"If it was planned, if it wasn't planned, whether it was an accident."
"And while Aaron says he won't speculate on who was in the home, he called any loss of life "heartbreaking."

So randomly spouting the fire might have been intentional is OK, but assuming the two dead bodies are the two missing homeowners is off limits?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: offacue: Hmmmm, the muzzle velocity of an M1A1 Abrams is ~1500 meters per second.  Plenty fast enough for a round to create a sonic boom.

LOL, ok, Dwight.
[i.imgflip.com image 602x415]


Haha, I lol'd.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [media1.tenor.com image 400x224] [View Full Size image _x_]


Gaijin pls
 
Publikwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: [i.imgur.com image 539x960]


military-today.comView Full Size


Repo man don't give two shiats. Call your bank
 
