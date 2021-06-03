 Skip to content
(Fox News)   In other news, it gets hotter as we move into the summer months   (foxnews.com) divider line
22
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but I don't know having 104 degree temps in early June is a wonderful thing to happen in, well June.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fox News links are becoming the bane of this site.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah, but I'm not usually needing to throw shade cloth over plants i just transplanted because it went from 60-70 to 90-100 at end of May.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

Summer is here
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Patterns on weather maps always look like deformed genitalia.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What about all this Global Cooling I've been hearing about.  A guy brought a snowball in the capitol for pete's sake.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Fox News links are becoming the bane of this site.


The New York Post disagrees.

/same but different I guess.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Fox News links are becoming the bane of this site.


It's, uh, just a weather forecast article.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
90s in Motown this weekend.

Martha Reeves & The Vandellas ~ Heat Wave (1963)
Youtube 5k0GDQrK2jo
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
90's F in Wisconsin this weekend.  Usually hitting a Brewer game in early June is perfect tailgating weather.

/Bring moar beer!
 
DVD
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Hoblit: Fox News links are becoming the bane of this site.

The New York Post disagrees.

/same but different I guess.


___________________________

So we aren't going to get warnings on our accounts for grousing about Faux News, are we?  I won't mention the other by name this time.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Hoblit: Fox News links are becoming the bane of this site.

It's, uh, just a weather forecast article.


True, but it's also giving clicks to Disinformation Central.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Ambitwistor: Hoblit: Fox News links are becoming the bane of this site.

It's, uh, just a weather forecast article.

True, but it's also giving clicks to Disinformation Central.


Yeah, but that hardly makes it the "bane of Fark".
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sun goes up, day feels hot, can't explain that
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A high of 82* in the next 10 days? I'll take it. Finally can roll the windows down when driving to the grocery.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Merltech: Yeah, but I don't know having 104 degree temps in early June is a wonderful thing to happen in, well June.


Hank Hill - I'm gonna kick your ass
Youtube u3X5ejqzWxQ
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's almost as if something were going on with the world's climate.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Michael Scott is feelin' hot hot hot!
Youtube bcCYx5oFz3g
 
DVD
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: RolfBlitzer: Ambitwistor: Hoblit: Fox News links are becoming the bane of this site.

It's, uh, just a weather forecast article.

True, but it's also giving clicks to Disinformation Central.

Yeah, but that hardly makes it the "bane of Fark".


______________________________________​____

It's already the bane of democracy, so why not of Fark?  But shutting our eyes to the bane doesn't make the bane go away.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's gone from highs in the 40's here (not normal) to damn near highs in the 90's w/in a week.

Totally not 'cool' mother nature.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In the True North (Ottawa) we can expect temperatures next week well into the 90's Fahrenheit. This time of year it should be low 70's.

The returning snowbirds didn't need to bring the Florida summer with them (on top of God knows what COVID variants).
 
