 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   'Time travelling' exorcist goes back to 1980 after getting sucked into a vortex on London Underground. Sadly only finds lousy English side dish of peas, not the good soup made with ham hocks (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Weird, London Underground, Paul Devlin, Goodnight Sweetheart, plot of a retro, Escalator, telly drama, Angel tube station, psychic Samantha Jayne  
•       •       •

383 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2021 at 11:55 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, I think Neil Gaiman is going to come after this guy for copyright infringement.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What the hell was that?
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Im writing a rock opera where AC/DC goes back in time to catch Jack the Ripper.
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did he bring his own weapons?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why did this dreck get green lit?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My first stop in 1980 would be to an investment office. I heard about this small but growing computer software company out in Seattle. I think they could do some big things in the not too distant future.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Real life exorcist?

SureJan.gif
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1Q84
 
MagicChicken [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA> "Paul Devlin says he was sucked into a vortex on the Tube"

Replace "into a vortex on the Tube" with "off in a bathroom in a tube station", and I'll believe the whole thing!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The5thElement: My first stop in 1980 would be to an investment office.



Just don't forget to go back in time and sell those BEFORE the big market crashes in the 2000's. etc.

in 2000 I was 5 years before I could retire fully, then in 2000 or so, the market crashed, my wife lost her 3 figure salary/job and just as quickly as it came, my fortune was gone...

I'll now have to work until I'm in my 80's.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I read this short story many years ago, but it took place in Grand Central Terminal.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
sounds like a plot from Legends of Tomorrow.

/all hail Beebo!
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I saw that movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinko_Commie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"On this day they were beautiful, with ceramic tiles. They were like brand new escalators."

Well that shows its utter crap.  Victoria tube station during the 80s would have likely been a shiathole.  That's before the Kings Cross fire, plus Victoria had a refurb project which only finished a couple of years ago, so if anything the modern escalators would be the "like brand new", because they pretty much are.

There were still wooden escalators in use across the underground network at this time, it being one of the big causes of the Kings Cross fire.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I found the story I read.

https://web.archive.org/web/201106121​5​3422/http://homepage.mac.com:80/cssfan​/jackfinney/col501007036.htm
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.