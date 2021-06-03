 Skip to content
SpaceX launches squid creatures to the ISS at 1:29 PM ET. Remember when using a never-flown booster was not notable?
55
    SpaceX, Falcon 9, SpaceX Falcon, Merlin, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 40, SpaceX Dragon, Falcon 5, Commercial Orbital Transportation Services  
•       •       •

55 Comments
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey!  SpaceX is inaugurating a virgin (booster) this time!  WooHoo!
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5:29pm ET now.  Weather is meh at the Cape today.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone know if the information listed in Launch Schedule - RocketLaunch.Live is good?

I've been looking for a source that updates faster than SpaceFlightNow.com, but the manifest RocketLaunch.Live lists looks too good to be true - like a true believer's fever dream.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets1.ignimgs.comView Full Size

approves
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to take anything away from SpaceX, but I think Fark putting up a green thread on an event before it's half over is the greater accomplishment. What a time to be alive.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mztlplx: 5:29pm ET now.  Weather is meh at the Cape today.


... I thought launches to the ISS were instantaneous launch windows?

Unless they can let the ISS "go around a few laps" and adjust their flight profile on the fly?
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mztlplx: 5:29pm ET now.  Weather is meh at the Cape today.


Countdown still live for about 35 minutes from now.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nm, my bad, that's UTC.  So yeah, in about half an hour Eastern.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It is amazing how a new booster is un-routine. I'm almost a little disappointed we aren't going for 11.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Looks like we has Oontz!
 
clear_prop [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We have oontz.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Hey!  SpaceX is inaugurating a virgin (booster) this time!  WooHoo!


Fark user imageView Full Size


stolen from facebook.
 
clear_prop [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This guy is directly out of central casting.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Mztlplx: 5:29pm ET now.  Weather is meh at the Cape today.

... I thought launches to the ISS were instantaneous launch windows?

Unless they can let the ISS "go around a few laps" and adjust their flight profile on the fly?


Yep.

You want to launch when the plane of the ISS orbit goes through the launch site - about every 95 minutes.  You adjust the second stage burn profile so that you can match the other orbital elements as necessary to get the Dragon to the rendezvous.  The lower the up-mass, the more flexibility you have in which launch window to take.
 
bootman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wow.  Hippy Santa is talking about cotton.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tardigrades...Little space traveling monsters...this should end well.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Anyone know if the information listed in Launch Schedule - RocketLaunch.Live is good?

I've been looking for a source that updates faster than SpaceFlightNow.com, but the manifest RocketLaunch.Live lists looks too good to be true - like a true believer's fever dream.


I've found it reliable. It usually updates several times a day when appropriate. Still, you'll get the changes faster via Twitter or directly checking official sources.  Be sure to check that JavaScript is set to your actual time zone. And for Eastern Hemisphere launches check for the time listed in UTC to avoid getting confused between the date for you and the date at the pad.

Everyday Astronaut also has a schedule looking at since his site usually has detailed info on the mission.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
T-7
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Hey!  SpaceX is inaugurating a virgin (booster) this time!  WooHoo!


Does this mean that Virgin gets a cut? ;-)
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Booster recovery on land or drone ship?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like they're going to squeak it past the weather constraints.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
LIFTOFF!!!  Another day, another payload!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
GO GO GO!!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Beauty!
 
clear_prop [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The audio and onscreen countdown looked to be a few seconds ahead of the video.  Usually they are more in sync, but might be an artifact of this being a NASA production.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Glad they got it off before the weather really screwed them.  Lets see if they can stick the landing
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
fantastic cameras today.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gods, what an Ascent view!
 
Bhaughbb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good looking launch, nice onboard downlook.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
MECO, Stage Sep, and Mvac Start, all Green.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Booster recovery on land or drone ship?


The Cape.
 
Bhaughbb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And my internet has decided to turn this into a slideshow.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Unobtanium: Booster recovery on land or drone ship?

The Cape.


Wait, they just said drone ship.

Normally boostback burn = return to launch site.

So I don't know now.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Unobtanium: Booster recovery on land or drone ship?

The Cape.


Narrator just said drone ship
 
Bhaughbb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm confused, they are doing a boost back but the have mentioned the drone ship a few times.
 
Bhaughbb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe conditions required a shorter distance than the normal ballistic entry and landing further out at sea?
 
i state your name
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It was cool to see the first stage flip and start to burn back to earth from the view out of the back of the second stage.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That was pretty cool after stage separation, where the first stage immediately turned around and took off... usually it seems like there's a much longer drift phase... or maybe the cameras don't show it... but watching the first stage immediately flip around and take off from the the 2nd stage's POV was cool.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hi there little boat!
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: FrancoFile: Unobtanium: Booster recovery on land or drone ship?

The Cape.

Narrator just said drone ship


Yea, they can only go back to the the Cape landing site if the payloads are relatively light and the target orbit is fairly low.  ISS is in a higher orbit target even if the payload isn't super heavy. Most payloads need more performance so that means they don't have enough fuel with a safety margin so they need the drone ship to make it back safely.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And once again, they nailed it.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
W00t
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rookie, you are no longer a rookie.
 
fat boy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Best video yet
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those drone ship landings are cool.
 
Bhaughbb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Love the vapor trail off the grid fins.
 
Bhaughbb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And it seems I was at least 30 seconds behind. Nice landing.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to the Atlas and Jupiter launches from the 60's, you know the ones you didn't know if they would blow up or not. Good times.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
OK, put this one in the books.  Booster and second stage did their jobs.  Now up to Dragon and ISS.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
17 successful launches.  Today is the 153rd day of the year.

That is exactly one launch every 9 days.


Bonus: China has had 15 good launches this year, other US providers 5, Russia 8, and India and Europe 1 each.
 
