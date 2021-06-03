 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Australian wildlife finds a solution to the mouse plague - fish that eat the mice. No word on when the gorillas will be released, or whether it can get cold enough to freeze them   (theguardian.com) divider line
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to know why Atlantis is mouse-free.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me get this straight, there are hordes of mice trying to swim across a river and getting gobbled up by predatory fish? Woah. I just want to know what a mouse triathlon looks like
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Nice to know why Atlantis is mouse-free.


It was more of a gerbiling scenario.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, 'ow the hell are we gonna get the fish into the houses???
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get catfish would make short work of those mice.  The Aussies should import some.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: Now, 'ow the hell are we gonna get the fish into the houses???


You put them in a bucket in the living room. Thirsty mice just climb in!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't they eradicate the last mouse plague with poisoned grain?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The poisoned grain was killin' the Roos that would come by for a pint.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Nice to know why Atlantis is mouse-free.


You didn't try Mouselantis, Basil.
 
Fano
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
lumiere-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size

Until they team up with albatrosses
 
talkertopc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
With global warming we can't rely on gorillas to eventually freeze, we need polar bear that won't survive the heat. I know brown bears eat fish so I'm guessing polar bear probably do.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: I get catfish would make short work of those mice.  The Aussies should import some.


These or bass.

Drop in a couple of gutted cars and the catfish will be happy to hang out there.  Bass are more fun to fish for though.

Catfish in car wreck
Youtube P12XcgPD36k
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just give Australia some Northern/Pike. They love eating anything that swims.. Then in a few years they can add the gorillas.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Robot cats. The answer is always robots.

d3eys52k95jjdh.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Mr_Smartypants
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Clearly, is's the Australian Mouse Spider.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

berylman: Let me get this straight, there are hordes of mice trying to swim across a river and getting gobbled up by predatory fish? Woah. I just want to know what a mouse triathlon looks like


The cycling event is pretty exciting.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fano: [lumiere-a.akamaihd.net image 629x354]
Until they team up with albatrosses


Seriously underrated movie. John Candy and George Scott are fantastic in their roles, and the film is one of the best examples of Disney-renaissance-era computer-aided traditional animation.

The intro alone using the CAPS system is a wonder to behold, even nowadays.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I dunno about the main continent, but I have been in hobart, tasmania in june.

The wind coming off the southern ocean was........... crisp, to say the least.

Of course, the only thing between there and Antarctica was water, soooooo.....
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dyhchong: berylman: Let me get this straight, there are hordes of mice trying to swim across a river and getting gobbled up by predatory fish? Woah. I just want to know what a mouse triathlon looks like

The cycling event is pretty exciting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Few survive that part of the course with the Brahminy Kestrels
 
