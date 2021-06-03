 Skip to content
(Los Pollos Hermanos)   Sign posted at Popeyes denying service to white people turns out to be a hoax, but they still charge extra for all white orders   (blackenterprise.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It was the professionalism of the sign that sold me on its reality. I mean, printed on clean white paper with only a few rumples and taped -- levelly, I might add -- to the drive-thru lane? And signed with the General Manager's own name, Mason? Man, do I ever feel duped.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did people seriously think it was not a hoax?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Did people seriously think it was not a hoax?


The RW rage-o-sphere lapped it up
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Did people seriously think it was not a hoax?


Yes, very much so.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Did people seriously think it was not a hoax?


It told many people a thing they desperately want to believe in:  their oppression.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: ZAZ: Did people seriously think it was not a hoax?

The RW rage-o-sphere lapped it up


The RWNJs are searching for anything to accuse liberals and POC of racism. At this point, they believe themselves to the most discriminated against group.
Really.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Popeye's had a faux mammy spokeswoman just last year and this hoax is what people found offensive?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe not.  But service to customers of any race is still slow.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Years ago my sister pointed out you can also read their name as "Pope Yes" and now that is how it sounds in my head.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: ZAZ: Did people seriously think it was not a hoax?

It told many people a thing they desperately want to believe in:  their oppression.


Slavery was bad and all but have you ever been fake-banned from a Popeye's?!?
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think white racism is mostly just a deep seated fear of black people getting in any position where they can get revenge.
 
MFK
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Did people seriously think it was not a hoax?


This was designed to go viral on Facebook to stir up racial tensions which is exactly what it did. It was not meant for a local audience, it was designed to be used as a "whatabout" for when Republican assholes try to deny POC service in public spaces. They can all point to this thing they "saw on Facebook" which 100% confirms their biases so when they do it they can say "you all do it too."

and so far it looks like it was a successful op.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's a ton of chicken places here. Closing a Popeye's around here would cause no damage whatsoever. We've got Chick-Fil-A, KFC, BoJangles, Joleene's, Zaxby's, ...etc.
 
MFK
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: I think white racism is mostly just a deep seated fear of black people getting in any position where they can get revenge.


as a white guy, I am seriously pissed off that our society has given these folks every possible justification for righteous vengeance that it possibly could.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dear Customers:

Popeyes will no longer serve white people, because it has been brought to our attention that they taste bland and are evidently chock full of "toxins."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Rapmaster2000: ZAZ: Did people seriously think it was not a hoax?

It told many people a thing they desperately want to believe in:  their oppression.

Slavery was bad and all but have you ever been fake-banned from a Popeye's?!?


I would seriously be upset.  I last had Popeye's a year ago, but it was outstanding.  The chicken was just out of the fryer and so hot it was almost burning my fingers as I ate it.  Perfect.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Years ago my sister pointed out you can also read their name as "Pope Yes" and now that is how it sounds in my head.


You're a bastard.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Dear Customers:

Popeyes will no longer serve white people, because it has been brought to our attention that they taste bland and are evidently chock full of "toxins."


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
MFK
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: There's a ton of chicken places here. Closing a Popeye's around here would cause no damage whatsoever. We've got Chick-Fil-A, KFC, BoJangles, Joleene's, Zaxby's, ...etc.


So you think that they should close the Popeyes because they got targeted by racists and "we already got Chik-Fil-A" ?

There's a steaming hot take if there ever was one.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Did people seriously think it was not a hoax?


The reason that the privileged crave victimhood is that victimhood is one of the few things privilege can't buy.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MFK: steklo: There's a ton of chicken places here. Closing a Popeye's around here would cause no damage whatsoever. We've got Chick-Fil-A, KFC, BoJangles, Joleene's, Zaxby's, ...etc.

So you think that they should close the Popeyes because they got targeted by racists and "we already got Chik-Fil-A" ?

There's a steaming hot take if there ever was one.


Popeyes is 10x better than all of those places.

Chik Fila is for white people scared of spices.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Dear Customers:

Popeyes will no longer serve white people, because it has been brought to our attention that they taste bland and are evidently chock full of "toxins."


Oh come on.  Deep fried and seasoned in Popeye's patented blend of herbs and southern spices we can be quite tasty.

They just need to serve livers and chianti.

Deep fried chicken livers in Popeye's spices.  One side and a biscuit for $4.99.   I order the world to do this now.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: HailRobonia: Dear Customers:

Popeyes will no longer serve white people, because it has been brought to our attention that they taste bland and are evidently chock full of "toxins."

[i.gifer.com image 450x284] [View Full Size image _x_]


I prefer Return of the Killer Tomatoes.

Product Placement
Youtube ogId4kCae1A


/"Hey Chad, how about a Crest?!"
 
BigMax
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Boy, those right-wing white nuts sure do love their fried chicken. Better not try to take it away from them.

/I hate when any vandal tries to destroy anyone's business by creating fake signs and firing up the outrage machine.  Even if this Pope Yes is corporate owned (I have no idea), the employees don't need this crap.
// another thing RWNJ's adore is cancel culture.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MFK: dothemath: I think white racism is mostly just a deep seated fear of black people getting in any position where they can get revenge.

as a white guy, I am seriously pissed off that our society has given these folks every possible justification for righteous vengeance that it possibly could.


Im a misanthrope with absolutely zero faith in humanity so I tend to think that, since all races are equal and have the same capacity for being dicks, had black people, for whatever reason, ended up running things way back when they probably would have treated white people the same way we treated them.
But we probably should be very afraid of them ever being in charge of shiat.
I honestly cant believe a bunch of old white assholes have managed to stay on top for so long. They are generally the dumbest people in the room.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: There's a ton of chicken places here. Closing a Popeye's around here would cause no damage whatsoever. We've got Chick-Fil-A, KFC, BoJangles, Joleene's, Zaxby's, ...etc.


Stop making me jealous. All I have is Chick-Fil-A, KFC, and Popeye's. I have to drive over 100 miles to get to the closest Zaxbys and Bojangles. 

/lives not too far from this Popeye's
//Its in a very white exurb so they would go out of business if they actually refused to serve whites
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: HailRobonia: Years ago my sister pointed out you can also read their name as "Pope Yes" and now that is how it sounds in my head.

You're a bastard.


never once has anyone from Popeyes has told me to have a blessed day.

Now, Chick-fil-A on the other hand....
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That could cost them a lot of business.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: Stop making me jealous. All I have is Chick-Fil-A, KFC, and Popeye's. I have to drive over 100 miles to get to the closest Zaxbys and Bojangles.


I will gladly trade every goddamned chicken place for some decent pizza where I live.

Its so sad that when someone asks what my favorite pizza is down here, I have to tell them this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


its so sad I have to resort to frozen pizza because every local pizza place down here sucks to high heaven.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x567]


Somebody needs to do one of those "Two Button Dilemma" memes.
"All racism is Fake" - "Whites are victims of racism!".
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: Noticeably F.A.T.: HailRobonia: Years ago my sister pointed out you can also read their name as "Pope Yes" and now that is how it sounds in my head.

You're a bastard.

never once has anyone from Popeyes has told me to have a blessed day.

Now, Chick-fil-A on the other hand....


Yeah, but CFA has the distinct disadvantage of not selling Popeye's chicken.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: There's a ton of chicken places here. Closing a Popeye's around here would cause no damage whatsoever. We've got Chick-Fil-A, KFC, BoJangles, Joleene's, Zaxby's, ...etc.


Boneless chicken sandwiches are not a substitute for bone-in fried chicken.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There's a chicken and donut place across the street from whatever the hell they're calling the Giants ballpark now that makes the best god damn fried chicken. This thread has awakened my fried chicken craving so deeply that even piping hot Kara age won't satisfy it.


/that was a terrible sentence
 
