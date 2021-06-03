 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   If you have a flight coming up on Qantas Airlines anytime soon, you might want to spend a little more time than normal checking your seat area for rattlesnakes. Just sayin'. Bonus: "wheel whackers"   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Boeing 747, Airline, Wide-body aircraft, Airliner, aircraft storage, Mojave Desert, Narrow-body aircraft, aircraft wheels  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Compared to all the American carriers, flying Quantas is absolute heaven. I'll take my chances with the rattler.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Def-definitely sick of these motherfarkin snakes on my plane.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: [2.bp.blogspot.com image 320x218]
Def-definitely sick of these motherfarkin snakes on my plane.


Oh, goddamit.  Posting anyway...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im getting tired of these monkey fightin' snakes on this monday/friday plane.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snakes on the plane?

Whatever... I'll take Qantas with their exploding engines (ahem, it isn't like United's don't go all explode-y also) every day of the week and twice on Wednesday over any US airline.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the kind of whacking most farkers are used to.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's thissss world come to, when a ssssnake can't curl up in around a warm airplane tire and ssssun himsssself? Ssssad.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sick and tired of all this walkabout on my g'day mate.

At least it wasn't drop koalas.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Compared to all the American carriers, flying Quantas is absolute heaven. I'll take my chances with the rattler.


Trust in them. Just in them.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is so bogus.  You cannot convince me that folks from the deadliest spot in the universe resort to chasing off rattlers and scorpions.  The real story is they probably play with them, swinging the nope ropes around like lassos and playing hot potato with the stingie boys.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
so, the reporter assigned to the "Snakes on a Plane" story - was it a reward or punishment?
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't think the winters in Australia get cold enough to freeze the gorillas so they're screwed.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I assume it's so that passengers can experience a bit of Australia before they actually get there. The rattlers will be replaced with indigenous Australian snakes on the return journey like the notoriously bad tempered Common Brown or perhaps Taipan.
 
