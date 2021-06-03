 Skip to content
(ABC News)   "Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, Elsa, Fred, Grace, Henri, Ida, Julian, Kate, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor and Wanda". Place your bets, folks   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
tommyl66
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What about Agnes, Agatha, Jermaine, and Jack?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ana is already in the books
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No Hurricane Karen this year?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
'Hurricane 1/6'
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh, Wicked Wanda.
 
spottymax [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Whether or not we'll go through all those names in June?
 
Flincher
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Trump's ass after a night of Taco Bell and being felched by Sarah Sanders and Matt Gaetz...

Is the name of some farker's prog-punk rock band
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gonna place bets on at least Alpha.
 
Hate Tank [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Give me Mindy, with Sam later on to "Bounce the Rubble"
 
EJ25T
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Karen?

Abraham, Martin & John?

Larry, Moe & Curly?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Gonna place bets on at least Alpha.


They won't be using Greek letters this year.

Apparently there's going to be a supplemental list at some point
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"It's not that I want to trash the East coast, but at this point it's the only way to keep Ricky out of jail."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Elsa and Ana, but no Olaf or Sven?  This makes me so angry!  I cannot just let it go.
 
baorao
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike
If I like the girl, who cares who you like?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ant-Man
Black Widow
Captain America
Doctor Strange
Echo
Falcon
Ghost Rider
Hulk
Ironman
Justice
Kaluu
Living Lightning
Mantis
Namor
forgotten One
Power Woman
Red Hulk
She-Hulk
Thor
Vision
Wanda
 
SteelBoots [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Every Rose has its thorn.  And I sense this Rose will be the one.
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Sinutab" misses out, yet again.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who are 21 hurricanes that have not been in my kitchen?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Julian Lennon - Valotte
Youtube IrR-vqvxOnk


I predict Hurricane Julian will be soft, and sensitive. Julian will enjoy sunsets and long walks on the beach.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My name is Larry
My name is Larry
I have a mother
Her name is Mother
 
valenumr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ξέρξης
 
