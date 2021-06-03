 Skip to content
(NPR)   Alaska has always used its breathtaking landscapes to lure tourists. Now, it's using free COVID vaccines, too. Wait, there are places where the vaccine isn't free?   (npr.org) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a difference between "free" and "available". Most of the world is still standing somewhere near the back of a very long line.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/side note - suck it, UK
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is a 15 minute wait while they figure out how they're going to bill your free vaccine, then a 15 minute wait while they wait to see how many bars of signal you get. Ideally they would find a crazy homeless guy and give him some needles and let him stick people with no delay.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My "free" vaccine cost me a $25 office visit - for each dose
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: My "free" vaccine cost me a $25 office visit - for each dose


You know they are at CVS/Walgreens/Duane Reade/Rite Aid/Costco/Grocery Stores, right?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, there are places where the vaccine isn't free?

This!

My company just held a vaccine day and opened to friends and family all for free. I thought that was true nationally.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes perfect sense.  Find the cost of an airfare to Alaska, find the cost of a cruise around Alaska and get a free 1st shot only Vaccine.

Pure genius.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not try a holiday in Alaska this year?

Come see the breathtaking mountains

The wonderful public health system.

The many interesting furry animals.

Like the majestic moose.

My sister was given COVID by a moose once.
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you pay for a doctor visit for this shot you are a sucker!

Having said that, my wife was able to get her Pfizer single shot very early on at her doctor's office.  I'm pretty sure that they didn't charge her though.  All I know is I couldn't get it there because I have the wrong insurance.  Had to wait another month to get mine.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Epic fail people. Just a month ago, the US was supposed to reach 60% vaccinated around July 2. Now it aint probably gonna happen. Farking antivaxxer trash.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vaccine is free. The needle cost $500.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: OldRod: My "free" vaccine cost me a $25 office visit - for each dose

You know they are at CVS/Walgreens/Duane Reade/Rite Aid/Costco/Grocery Stores, right?


I live in a town of ~1,200 and work in a town of ~7,500, so my options were limited.

The local pharmacy and the local Walmart both couldn't schedule me at a time when I was able to go, because not enough people were signed up that day to warrant opening a 10-dose vial

That left the clinic at the hospital, which charged the $25.  Plus, they called it an "administration fee" so not even insurance would cover it.  Insurance would have covered the normal office visit

But it's only $50 total, so I'm glad to be vaccinated now
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our local Walmart has a sign out front offering free shots. That's where I got mine.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 334x250]

Epic fail people. Just a month ago, the US was supposed to reach 60% vaccinated around July 2. Now it aint probably gonna happen. Farking antivaxxer trash.


That's why there's such a push all of a sudden to give free beers, or sporting tickets, or lotteries, etc. to get people vaccinated.  Anything to convince the anti-vaxxers

"I didn't really want 5G injected into my body... but hey, free beer!!"
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when everyone was all upset that the US wanted to (gasp) vaccinate its own people first?  Now that the smart people have gotten vaccinated we should offer vaccines to anyone who shows up.
 
Back2Good
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: There's a difference between "free" and "available". Most of the world is still standing somewhere near the back of a very long line.

[Fark user image 850x600]
/side note - suck it, UK


Pretty strong correlation to how much has been spent and how many have been shot vaccinated. *shrug*

The EU really has no farking excuses for mucking it up and continuing to do so.

First clinical in the US started March 2020 (just for record sake)
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No cruise ships and no rental cars.  Yeah, tourist season is going to suck this year in Alaska.  I am sure they can pick themselves up by their bootstraps.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Wanderlusting: OldRod: My "free" vaccine cost me a $25 office visit - for each dose

You know they are at CVS/Walgreens/Duane Reade/Rite Aid/Costco/Grocery Stores, right?

I live in a town of ~1,200 and work in a town of ~7,500, so my options were limited.

The local pharmacy and the local Walmart both couldn't schedule me at a time when I was able to go, because not enough people were signed up that day to warrant opening a 10-dose vial

That left the clinic at the hospital, which charged the $25.  Plus, they called it an "administration fee" so not even insurance would cover it.  Insurance would have covered the normal office visit

But it's only $50 total, so I'm glad to be vaccinated now


You should report them to the HHS.  They're not allowed to charge you any out of pocket cost whatsoever.  They are reimbursed by the Federal Government for any administration costs.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: OldRod: My "free" vaccine cost me a $25 office visit - for each dose

You know they are at CVS/Walgreens/Duane Reade/Rite Aid/Costco/Grocery Stores, right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OldRod: My "free" vaccine cost me a $25 office visit - for each dose


My sister told me when she went in to get the vaccine that a black woman in front of her was told it would cost $25 with her insurance. When my sister went up, she said she didn't have insurance and got it for free.

In Mississippi. F*ck this country. F*ck Insurance companies. Healthcare is a right.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter if you paid for it or someone else did, your shots weren't "free".

TANSTAAFL.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We have free vaccines at home!
 
ongbok
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Remember when everyone was all upset that the US wanted to (gasp) vaccinate its own people first?  Now that the smart people have gotten vaccinated we should offer vaccines to anyone who shows up.


Nope, do not remember that. But I do remember people getting pissed when he flat out stated not all Americans will be able to afford the vaccine. I also remember people being pissed when he wanted to sell the vaccine to other countries instead of giving it to them. But I do not remember any of the nonsense you are talking about
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Doesn't matter if you paid for it or someone else did, your shots weren't "free".

TANSTAAFL.


In a macroeconomic sense, it's cheaper than free-it's vastly reducing death and disablement from this disease, no matter who's footing the logistical bill today. On the speculative end, research into this vaccine methodology could pay dividends for other diseases going forward.

This stupid country and it's obsession with the quarterly bottom line-never mind what makes sense over a decade or longer.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OldRod: Wanderlusting: OldRod: My "free" vaccine cost me a $25 office visit - for each dose

You know they are at CVS/Walgreens/Duane Reade/Rite Aid/Costco/Grocery Stores, right?

I live in a town of ~1,200 and work in a town of ~7,500, so my options were limited.

The local pharmacy and the local Walmart both couldn't schedule me at a time when I was able to go, because not enough people were signed up that day to warrant opening a 10-dose vial

That left the clinic at the hospital, which charged the $25.  Plus, they called it an "administration fee" so not even insurance would cover it.  Insurance would have covered the normal office visit

But it's only $50 total, so I'm glad to be vaccinated now


Yeah. So assuming they are participating in the CDC covid vaccine program (basically the only was to get doses)  That's fraud and should be reported to 1800 HHS TIPS (reporting number for health and human services inspector general).

So, the cost of the shot and the cost of administration are separate hcpcs codes, but both are covered either under your insurance, if for some reason insurance isn't paying or involved then it gets billed to CMS with no patient portion and they cannot balance bill.

The *only* way they can bill for an office visit is if you talking about health issues unrelated to administration of the covid vaccine.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: OldRod: My "free" vaccine cost me a $25 office visit - for each dose

My sister told me when she went in to get the vaccine that a black woman in front of her was told it would cost $25 with her insurance. When my sister went up, she said she didn't have insurance and got it for free.

In Mississippi. F*ck this country. F*ck Insurance companies. Healthcare is a right.


Again, that's an issue with that providers office committing fraud.

Either the cost is covered by CMS or by the HRSA CAF.
 
