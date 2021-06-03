 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   South Korea launches drones over beaches to identify hot sunbathers   (dronedj.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, South Korea, Korea, Fever, Islam in Korea, Korean War, Korean Peninsula, North Korea, Hangul  
•       •       •

713 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2021 at 9:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
little willie John Fever
Youtube aRrEQcEG5KY

/ the original
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we know they were launched by South Korea rather than North because they scanned the beaches instead of plunging into the sea
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both the drone and the operator are wearing hats that say  비키니 관리자 so it must be OK

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did that up here... and the public outcry ended up getting the law repealed.

https://www.startribune.com/minneapol​i​s-park-board-moves-ahead-with-measure-​repealing-part-of-nudity-ordinance/571​784242/
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like when G Gordon Liddy was an officer at one of the New York NIKE sites.

When the day shift left, down came the maps showing aircraft approaches and up went the list with the coordinates of hawt New Yorkers who didn't have curtains.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The official bikini inspection drone
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In desperate search of boobies.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a hot beachgoer might look like?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Motorcycle Dance Sexy--Dance cover by Korean BJ
Youtube j69M6VHl-_Q
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arm the drones with Vaccine and find a way to target un Vaccinated people.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You know it's official because the ground operator has the FBI seal on his beach gear.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unmanned helicopters
Hovering
The porn is coming soon
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a drone, but I found one. She looks hot to me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Would it give false-positive for those who are higher temperature because they are actively playing beach volleyball? Or wanking while watching others do so?
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Would it give false-positive for those who are higher temperature because they are actively playing beach volleyball? Or wanking while watching others do so?


Asking for a friend, are we?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Prof. Frink: Would it give false-positive for those who are higher temperature because they are actively playing beach volleyball? Or wanking while watching others do so?

Asking for a friend, are we?


I actually hardly know you, but still, I'll let you know what I find out.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm not a drone, but I found one. She looks hot to me.
[Fark user image image 425x612]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
just remember they are masters of masking
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.