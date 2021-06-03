 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   AMC literally warns investors not to buy their terrible stonks, then proceeds to sell a bunch of their own stonks and tanks the price for everyone else. That's not how this works. That's not how any of this works   (cnbc.com) divider line
22
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

344 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 03 Jun 2021 at 9:02 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
and who just bought all those stonks?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No, that's exactly how it works.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is the exact opposite of insider trading, and warning investors to stay away before tanking the stock is actually the right way to do it.  We're just not used to seeing it done this way.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bain is like "NOOOO, you are supposed to GUT the company"
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's going to go back up today.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The market is going to crash because of all this speculation. At a certain point, people want to cash in these 1-2-3-400% gains over the past 14 months. When that happens the door won't be big enough for everyone trying to get out.

I know "But where will they put the money?!?!" This happens every time. They won't care, they'll just want to lock in gains at the front of the line and everyone else will be so terrified that they'll miss out that they'll sell for whatever they can get.

Good luck.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The market is going to crash because of all this speculation. At a certain point, people want to cash in these 1-2-3-400% gains over the past 14 months. When that happens the door won't be big enough for everyone trying to get out.

I know "But where will they put the money?!?!" This happens every time. They won't care, they'll just want to lock in gains at the front of the line and everyone else will be so terrified that they'll miss out that they'll sell for whatever they can get.

Good luck.


FOMO works both ways.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They set the Pacer.  I hope they have Alliances.  They need to be Ambassadors of good will.  Can't blame Gremlins on this.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you know your stock is over valued and you tell everyone that, but a bunch of jibronis are still driving up the price, there is nothing wrong with practicing what you preach.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: They set the Pacer.  I hope they have Alliances.  They need to be Ambassadors of good will.  Can't blame Gremlins on this.


It doesn't take an Eagle eye to see what you did there....
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: It's going to go back up today.


It's back up now
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I lost thousands of dollars, but it was all worth it to stick it to those fat cat executives at AMC!
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [y.yarn.co image 400x224]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Harry Freakstorm: They set the Pacer.  I hope they have Alliances.  They need to be Ambassadors of good will.  Can't blame Gremlins on this.

It doesn't take an Eagle eye to see what you did there....


These Rebels kicked a Hornet's nest.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: NewportBarGuy: The market is going to crash because of all this speculation. At a certain point, people want to cash in these 1-2-3-400% gains over the past 14 months. When that happens the door won't be big enough for everyone trying to get out.

I know "But where will they put the money?!?!" This happens every time. They won't care, they'll just want to lock in gains at the front of the line and everyone else will be so terrified that they'll miss out that they'll sell for whatever they can get.

Good luck.

FOMO works both ways.


Always does... Just sick of hearing "This time it's different!" It's really not.

Like all the people who made fun of Buffett for selling all his airlines when it looked like they'd go under.

He's been to this dance before. When they all go broke, he'll still be around playing the game until he dies.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: This is the exact opposite of insider trading, and warning investors to stay away before tanking the stock is actually the right way to do it.  We're just not used to seeing it done this way.


Unless they are shorting the stock based upon hedge fund managers betting on it hitting 0.

Remember what we learned during the GameStonk crisis. We learned that headgemanagers were betting on the stocks to bottom out and they were caught influencing the market in order to make it happen which would get them big wins. They were playing casino games with the stocks.

Now AMC is dumping and running which is a red flag that the BoD or some hedge fund has decided to bet against AMC and has convinced them to bottom the stock out so they can cash in. The major share holders are going to cut their losses and cash in and invest that money in whatever hedge fund is betting on the stock to bottom out and get their losses back.

Is it illegal? Probably, but that hasn't mattered in about 20 farking years.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It is kind of funny because I've always considered the stock market to be a bunch of rich people playing with Monopoly money. He's a mature as it showed up in the last year and started to fark with the whole system. It's kind of funny.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: It is kind of funny because I've always considered the stock market to be a bunch of rich people playing with Monopoly money. He's a mature as it showed up in the last year and started to fark with the whole system. It's kind of funny.


I was dictating into the phone using voice to text. This was supposed to say that a bunch of amateurs showed up and started farking with the system.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The market is going to crash because of all this speculation. At a certain point, people want to cash in these 1-2-3-400% gains over the past 14 months. When that happens the door won't be big enough for everyone trying to get out.

I know "But where will they put the money?!?!" This happens every time. They won't care, they'll just want to lock in gains at the front of the line and everyone else will be so terrified that they'll miss out that they'll sell for whatever they can get.

Good luck.


I seriously cannot wait.  I'm not retiring for 20 years.  I want Tech Bubble 2.0 to end.  Prices will go lower and I'll continue to dollar cost average.  In 20 years, there will be Tech Bubble 3.0 and I'll have a large base of money to make 20% a year on for 5 years.

I can't wait to be told how old and stupid I am to be missing out on an NFT of a full-body tattoo that makes you look taller.  Actually, that would probably sell.  Unlike crypto-currency or NFTs, a tattoo that makes you look taller actually does something.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Driedsponge: This is the exact opposite of insider trading, and warning investors to stay away before tanking the stock is actually the right way to do it.  We're just not used to seeing it done this way.


Wow, you and Subby don't get out much, do you?

If you read any prospectus, they are filled with all sorts of dire warnings. They stop short of saying you'll get cancer and die only because their have been no investor lawsuits over failing to disclose that you will get cancer and die.

Smart companies are incredibly pro-active when it comes to risk factors in their SEC filings. You'd know this if you ever read a 10-K.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.