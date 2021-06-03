 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Man threatens to kill people over pornographic video. Then it gets very strange   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    Jesse Wade Himes  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He fixes the cable?

/fatuous
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they set up a spycam and film him in the act? I can see his rage then.

If he starred in the video and now has second thoughts, I'm thinking he needs a better agent.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Himes was interviewed by state police, where he reportedly said once he smashed the electric meter he was planning to go back inside and kill both of the victims.

Why do people insist on talking to the police?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That article was filled with Vivid details.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wicked people, doing wicked things.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jeesh, just give him back the hard drive and watch the copy you've uploaded to YouPorn.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
cdn.someecards.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So this guy was cheating on someone when he made the pron or has a very tiny dick?

Why all the fuss?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bowen: Himes was interviewed by state police, where he reportedly said once he smashed the electric meter he was planning to go back inside and kill both of the victims.

Why do people insist on talking to the police?


kbimages1-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: So this guy was cheating on someone when he made the pron or has a very tiny dick?

Why all the fuss?


I think it's either that or the act involves a farm animal. Since this occurred in the heart of Pennsyltuckey, I'm thinking the latter... or maybe both.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
heh heh...I would love to know what the honest "backstory" was to this. Methinks, he was filmed with the neighbor's wife or something kinky like that....

sad thing is, we'll never know...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bowen: Himes was interviewed by state police, where he reportedly said once he smashed the electric meter he was planning to go back inside and kill both of the victims.

Why do people insist on talking to the police?


You'd rather some nutcase that was going to murder people get off (giggity) on a technicality?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bowen: Himes was interviewed by state police, where he reportedly said once he smashed the electric meter he was planning to go back inside and kill both of the victims.

Why do people insist on talking to the police?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe his porno is cursed and if you watch it you die 7 days later, like in The Ring, and he was only trying to protect people.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A porn video exists of THIS guy:

arrestfacts.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Feds may want to check this isn't a snuff film.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: A porn video exists of THIS guy:

[arrestfacts.com image 345x456]

[Fark user image 441x900]


I've seen worse. Way worse.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Someone Else's Alt: So this guy was cheating on someone when he made the pron or has a very tiny dick?

Why all the fuss?

I think it's either that or the act involves a farm animal. Since this occurred in the heart of Pennsyltuckey, I'm thinking the latter... or maybe both.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caljar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: heh heh...I would love to know what the honest "backstory" was to this. Methinks, he was filmed with the neighbor's wife or something kinky like that....

sad thing is, we'll never know...


I think the most important part was the "drugs", lots of drugs.
 
BigMax
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So this porn video doesn't have a happy ending?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

caljar: the "drugs", lots of drugs.


Nice. All that's missing now is the rock and roll....
 
BigMax
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also, I've never been so angry at someone that I decided to deprive the electric company of the ability to accurately bill that person for the amount of electricity they used.

/ after smashing the electric meter, did he shred the credit card bills from the mailbox?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Someone Else's Alt: So this guy was cheating on someone when he made the pron or has a very tiny dick?

Why all the fuss?

I think it's either that or the act involves a farm animal. Since this occurred in the heart of Pennsyltuckey, I'm thinking the latter... or maybe both.


Yeah, my first thought was just what in the hell was he doing in that video he didn't want anyone finding out about?

It's nice to know I'm not alone in my cynical, dirty thoughts. ::internet fist-bump::
 
