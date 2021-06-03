 Skip to content
(The New Republic)   Sure crypto currencies have a downside, but how else am I going to pay for a trip to Thailand for . . . a thing   (newrepublic.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Regardless of the form of payment, ANY ransomware payment should be a federal offense, 10 years minimum.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a lot more convenient to pay ransoms in Bitcoin. Remember the old days of having to stand in line with a shopping bag full of iTunes gift cards? Now I can be extorted from the comfort of my couch at home.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not just make extortion illegal?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Regardless of the form of payment, ANY ransomware payment should be a federal offense, 10 years minimum.


Yep, let's throw grandma in federal prison for 10 years because she got a pop-up on her computer.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Regardless of the form of payment, ANY ransomware payment should be a federal offense, 10 years minimum.


And we should start locking up rape victims again well!

-- What you sound like.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: It's a lot more convenient to pay ransoms in Bitcoin. Remember the old days of having to stand in line with a shopping bag full of iTunes gift cards? Now I can be extorted from the comfort of my couch at home.


Plus when I tried to pay for things with a bag full of iTunes gift cards people used to eye me suspiciously.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grauenwolf: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Regardless of the form of payment, ANY ransomware payment should be a federal offense, 10 years minimum.

And we should start locking up rape victims again well!

-- What you sound like.


Well, by wearing Windows 7 on their computer, they were obviously asking for it.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would hate to go back to the days when I had to sit by the railroad tracks and flash a light to tell the parents to throw the bag of money off the train.

crypto is so convenient!
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banning Crypto would only slow them down for about a week. Extortion's existed long before.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Regardless of the form of payment, ANY ransomware payment should be a federal offense, 10 years minimum.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.


You sound pretty angry about something you don't even understand
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.


I went to a gas station the other day and they had a bitcoin ATM.

How the hell is that supposed to work? Isn't 1 bitcoin worth thousands of dollars?
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Yep, let's throw grandma in federal prison for 10 years because she got a pop-up on her computer.


Grandpa getting a pop-up on his computer sounds completely different.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IbiEvacua: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

You sound pretty angry about something you don't even understand


It's not as dumb as NFTs.

But its close.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IbiEvacua: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

You sound pretty angry about something you don't even understand


Sorry, but your fake money is dumb.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rosetta Stone - SNL
Youtube ctDjnG8J9cY
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

I went to a gas station the other day and they had a bitcoin ATM.

How the hell is that supposed to work? Isn't 1 bitcoin worth thousands of dollars?


You can purchase in increments. 0.05 BTC is about $2,000
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: IbiEvacua: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

You sound pretty angry about something you don't even understand

Sorry, but your fake money is dumb.


My fake money makes me more money per month than your job does, so, y'know. Enjoy bring old and clueless.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: IbiEvacua: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

You sound pretty angry about something you don't even understand

It's not as dumb as NFTs.

But its close.


It might be easier to just go down to the crime HQ and hand the money directly over to the thieves.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article is right. Bitcoin has been a real boon for those engaged in ransomware. Sure, they could try money transfers to offshore accounts and gift cards before, but those transactions are far more traceable than Bitcoin wallets laundered into other Bitcoin wallets.
Never mind the wasted electricity on running the crypto networks, and the fact that they're driving the price of computer hardware sky high for their stupid electronic gambling tokens.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: Mrtraveler01: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

I went to a gas station the other day and they had a bitcoin ATM.

How the hell is that supposed to work? Isn't 1 bitcoin worth thousands of dollars?

You can purchase in increments. 0.05 BTC is about $2,000


Who takes out $2000 at a ATM?
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: dothemath: IbiEvacua: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

You sound pretty angry about something you don't even understand

Sorry, but your fake money is dumb.

My fake money makes me more money per month than your job does, so, y'know. Enjoy bring old and clueless.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: dothemath: IbiEvacua: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

You sound pretty angry about something you don't even understand

Sorry, but your fake money is dumb.

My fake money makes me more money per month than your job does, so, y'know. Enjoy bring old and clueless.


If it weren't for Bitcoin, you'd be bragging about all the dough you're raking in from your timeshare.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: dothemath: IbiEvacua: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

You sound pretty angry about something you don't even understand

Sorry, but your fake money is dumb.

My fake money makes me more money per month than your job does, so, y'know. Enjoy bring old and clueless.


About that.

https://time.com/nextadvisor/investin​g​/cryptocurrency/bitcoins-big-crash/
 
Nimbull
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm in full favor of a ban on crypto currency. It really isn't serving any useful purpose and wastes a ton of energy and resources to produce.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I'm in full favor of a ban on crypto currency. It really isn't serving any useful purpose and wastes a ton of energy and resources to produce.


I still don't get why it requires so much energy and resources for something that is basically virtual.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: dothemath: IbiEvacua: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

You sound pretty angry about something you don't even understand

Sorry, but your fake money is dumb.

My fake money makes me more money per month than your job does, so, y'know. Enjoy bring old and clueless.


Until it doesn't.
The trick with Ponzi schemes is to get in early, and knowing when to make your exit.

It works for the early adopters, because most marks don't know the scam.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It just says something that there are a ton of bolt-ons to Bitcoin to try to make it useful as a currency, but the one thing that you have to use pure Bitcoin for is ransomware.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: IbiEvacua: Mrtraveler01: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

I went to a gas station the other day and they had a bitcoin ATM.

How the hell is that supposed to work? Isn't 1 bitcoin worth thousands of dollars?

You can purchase in increments. 0.05 BTC is about $2,000

Who takes out $2000 at a ATM?


The base unit of BitCoin is the Satoshi. One Satoshi is worth 1/10,000,000th of a BTC.

1 Sat = 1/3rd of a penny at current valuations.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

I went to a gas station the other day and they had a bitcoin ATM.

How the hell is that supposed to work? Isn't 1 bitcoin worth thousands of dollars?


Hello! I would like to withdraw .000004 of a coin of the currency of my people
*farts nervously
I'm sorry, I would like to withdraw .000000023 of a coin of the currency of my people, to exchange for this jerked beef and beverage.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I'm in full favor of a ban on crypto currency. It really isn't serving any useful purpose and wastes a ton of energy and resources to produce.


burning real coal to create numbers in a virtual ledger is farking crazy.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

I went to a gas station the other day and they had a bitcoin ATM.

How the hell is that supposed to work? Isn't 1 bitcoin worth thousands of dollars?


You can have a fraction of 1 bitcoin, but how the ATMs work is by gouging you on the spread.  Like, double-digit percentage difference.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: IbiEvacua: dothemath: IbiEvacua: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

You sound pretty angry about something you don't even understand

Sorry, but your fake money is dumb.

My fake money makes me more money per month than your job does, so, y'know. Enjoy bring old and clueless.

Until it doesn't.
The trick with Ponzi schemes is to get in early, and knowing when to make your exit.

It works for the early adopters, because most marks don't know the scam.


Doesn't say much about its stability when all it takes for it to crash like a boulder is a few words from Elon Musk.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: Mrtraveler01: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

I went to a gas station the other day and they had a bitcoin ATM.

How the hell is that supposed to work? Isn't 1 bitcoin worth thousands of dollars?

You can have a fraction of 1 bitcoin, but how the ATMs work is by gouging you on the spread.  Like, double-digit percentage difference.


So basically like those ripoff foreign exchange ATMs overseas?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: IbiEvacua: dothemath: IbiEvacua: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

You sound pretty angry about something you don't even understand

Sorry, but your fake money is dumb.

My fake money makes me more money per month than your job does, so, y'know. Enjoy bring old and clueless.

[media1.giphy.com image 358x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Not bad for a $3000 investment 9 months ago. But, keep hating.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
it took about 20 different people explaining bitcoin before it made sense to me, so for anyone who doesn't get it, here's all you need to know:
It's an encrypted digital receipt that proves that you own... that particular encrypted digital receipt. You can buy them from someone or you can have a computer "mine" them by running some ridiculously complex equations.  That's it.

It's like buying stock from a company that doesn't actually have a business outside of selling their own stock.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Nimbull: I'm in full favor of a ban on crypto currency. It really isn't serving any useful purpose and wastes a ton of energy and resources to produce.

I still don't get why it requires so much energy and resources for something that is basically virtual.


It doesn't necessarily, but part of the design, if I understand correctly, was that people running the mining nodes also helped with transaction processing, so incentivizing the mining by rewarding those who mine, thus incentivizes a faster, more robust transaction processing netwok.

/probably wrong
//bitcoin-poor
///FOMO-rich
 
xalres
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Alls I knows is, bitcoin mining was The Thing my aggressively annoying acquaintances kept trying to get me to buy into a while back. Much like when they were telling me to purchase property in 2006 ("the market will only ever go up!"), I feel confident I made the right decision to ignore them.

Just as a thought experiment, imagine what it would be like to live in a country whose currency fluctuates as much as crypto. You'd have to check the markets constantly to figure out whether you could afford groceries.

"Oop! Looks like Billionaire Space Dork is on another tear. We only have enough to buy a Snickers and some gum at the current rate. We'll go shopping tomorrow. Hopefully he'll have shut up by then."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: dothemath: IbiEvacua: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

You sound pretty angry about something you don't even understand

Sorry, but your fake money is dumb.

My fake money makes me more money per month than your job does, so, y'know. Enjoy bring old and clueless.


Go back to Reddit, scambot.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people. shady business dealings


FTFY
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think cryptocurrencies are a terrible idea for a variety of reasons but banning them will never work. You can't prevent someone from spending cash to buy them which means you can't prevent people from using it from ransomware.

Lots of aspects of paying the ransom are already questionably legal (IANAL) so adding one more illegal aspect will do absolutely nothing.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

I went to a gas station the other day and they had a bitcoin ATM.

How the hell is that supposed to work? Isn't 1 bitcoin worth thousands of dollars?


There are no coins as such. A "bitcoin" is a unit of measurement like an ounce of gold. You can deal in fractional quantities, down to 8 decimal places (although you pay the same transaction fee whether you're sending 10 BTC or 0.00001 BTC).
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: dothemath: IbiEvacua: dothemath: IbiEvacua: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

You sound pretty angry about something you don't even understand

Sorry, but your fake money is dumb.

My fake money makes me more money per month than your job does, so, y'know. Enjoy bring old and clueless.

[media1.giphy.com image 358x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image image 850x247]

Not bad for a $3000 investment 9 months ago. But, keep hating.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


I made way more than that buying lottery tickets.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Wanderlusting: dothemath: IbiEvacua: dothemath: IbiEvacua: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

You sound pretty angry about something you don't even understand

Sorry, but your fake money is dumb.

My fake money makes me more money per month than your job does, so, y'know. Enjoy bring old and clueless.

[media1.giphy.com image 358x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image image 850x247]

Not bad for a $3000 investment 9 months ago. But, keep hating.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I made way more than that buying lottery tickets.


Cool. I doubt most could say the same.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: IbiEvacua: Mrtraveler01: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

I went to a gas station the other day and they had a bitcoin ATM.

How the hell is that supposed to work? Isn't 1 bitcoin worth thousands of dollars?

You can purchase in increments. 0.05 BTC is about $2,000

Who takes out $2000 at a ATM?


How else do you pay for the hookers and blow?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: IbiEvacua: dothemath: IbiEvacua: dothemath: BITCOIN: Its money, for stupid people.

You sound pretty angry about something you don't even understand

Sorry, but your fake money is dumb.

My fake money makes me more money per month than your job does, so, y'know. Enjoy bring old and clueless.

Until it doesn't.
The trick with Ponzi schemes is to get in early, and knowing when to make your exit.

It works for the early adopters, because most marks don't know the scam.


Yes, for scams.

BTC isn't one of those.

/But you knew that
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xalres: Alls I knows is, bitcoin mining was The Thing my aggressively annoying acquaintances kept trying to get me to buy into a while back. Much like when they were telling me to purchase property in 2006 ("the market will only ever go up!"), I feel confident I made the right decision to ignore them.

Just as a thought experiment, imagine what it would be like to live in a country whose currency fluctuates as much as crypto. You'd have to check the markets constantly to figure out whether you could afford groceries.

"Oop! Looks like Billionaire Space Dork is on another tear. We only have enough to buy a Snickers and some gum at the current rate. We'll go shopping tomorrow. Hopefully he'll have shut up by then."


The top of the market in 2008 looks like a good buy today. Everything is just on perspective.

My house is worth 25% more (inflation adjusted) than it was in 2007.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The beauty of non-government controlled "currency" is that it will be harder for you to be traced. You can buy illegal stuff tax-free and there's a good chance you won't get tracked by the government. Nowadays, you see governments trying to inch their way into this bitcoin type of money. It's something that people started, given value to, and now the government wants its lion's share as usual.

Anyway, what if the government actually creates its own digital currency? Will you willingly use it? I don't want to because everything will be traceable and it doesn't provide the anonymity of paper bills.
 
