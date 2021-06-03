 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   Treasure hunters find gun, 21 knives in East Memphis canal. Nicholas Cage already signed for movie adaptation   (wreg.com) divider line
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All we ever find is tin cans and other stupid shiat.
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gun-drowning SOBs. That gun had a family!
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought Cage signed up to star in National Treasure 3: Hidden Secrets of the Gowanus Canal.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The movie adaptation will suck donkey balls, but it will not suck because of Cage. He's a great actor who just happens to frequently star in terrible movies.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Doesn't Memphis have a pretty high murder rate? I'd be a bit on alert for people speeding toward the border right now. Also, I wouldn't have raised alarms by announcing a crap ton of weapons were found. Can't I ring that bell, though.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
21 Knives is my 21 Pilots/Tupac mashup cover band.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games till you magnet fish out a cock ring with the member still in it.
 
