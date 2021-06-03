 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   UK may ban bosses from emailing employees who are off the clock. Spilling beer on the server and deleting the entire Politics tab queue still OK, if not encouraged   (bbc.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, BBC, Employment, Bank worker Omar, digital technology, Trade union, Ricky Gervais, E-mail, Collegiality  
•       •       •

234 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 03 Jun 2021 at 8:35 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This sounds great, but in reality you're just time-shifting all your emails to make you actual day a lot busier. IMHO, time shifting is the greatest single accomplishment of the internet -- watching shows when I want, working when I want, etc.

Sounds like a double edged sword as bosses everywhere learn how to use the "Schedule when to send this email" function at 2am.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If there is a culture of expecting you to answer off hours emails quickly, your job sucks. Fixing that one thing about it won't make it not suck.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Who the heck even checks their work email after hours?

"Did you get my email/text on Saturday?"
"No, I didn't check it until I came in to work this morning."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Who the heck even checks their work email after hours?

"Did you get my email/text on Saturday?"
"No, I didn't check it until I came in to work this morning."


This is why I ALWAYS keep my work e-mail & personal e-mail accounts separate.
I've had about four or five emergencies at work that required a phone call from the boss but these were justified.
 
nytmare
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've only sent email after hours with the expectation that they would be read the following morning. If your emails are dinging your personal device after hours, maybe that's not the fault of the sender.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Who the heck even checks their work email after hours?

"Did you get my email/text on Saturday?"
"No, I didn't check it until I came in to work this morning."


Most mid-level jobs or higher, depending on the urgency of your tasks/project.

I only work about 40-45 hours a week, but it's usually across 6 days (rarely 7). I like having the flexibility to take 2-hours lunches during the week, running errands, etc. If that means a couple hours on a Saturday morning (WFH), then it's a fair trade for me.

Plus no more ultra-stressful Monday mornings.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My company is 24/7 international with most of us being M-F, 9 to 5ish (I start at 7am on WFH days which is every day) in our time zones, so I always awaken to a full inbox. I generally spend the first hour of my day answering them or reading various news for my job while I have my coffee and breakfast. Some of the outgoing emails are going to spend the next 12 hours in someone else's inbox until their morning starts. What annoys me is the person expecting a response at 10:45 on a Saturday morning. Ain't going to happen.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nytmare: I've only sent email after hours with the expectation that they would be read the following morning. If your emails are dinging your personal device after hours, maybe that's not the fault of the sender.


Same.

We have a UK office. If I can't email my team members once they go offline, I'm going to have a problem

I don't expect to hear back until I get in the next day, which sometimes has advantages as well. Love sending something at 5pm and having it solved before I get in
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Who the heck even checks their work email after hours?

"Did you get my email/text on Saturday?"
"No, I didn't check it until I came in to work this morning."


[There's an emergency, I need you at the museum now]
[So this happened on your day off, don't be surprised when you see X]
[Two Hour Snow Delay]

And a few others texts I have received and sent out over the years.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't receive email on your mobile phone. Only use a certain device, such as a laptop, for that, and only use it during work hours. At other times it should be turned off.

It's your fault for wanted to be "connected" all the time. Stop that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Who the heck even checks their work email after hours?

"Did you get my email/text on Saturday?"
"No, I didn't check it until I came in to work this morning."


There are jobs, and bosses, where that is the bare minimum expected

Those bosses are assholes
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is why no one at work knows my personal email. Can't reach me if you don't have that.
 
orbister
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Who the heck even checks their work email after hours?

"Did you get my email/text on Saturday?"
"No, I didn't check it until I came in to work this morning."


I think the problem is that some employers/managers make it clear that they expect their peons to check email constantly, even when not working. Forbidding emails outside working hours is a very clumsy way to deal with that, though. I have fully flexible hours but I work with people who are on 9-5 and people who are part time. Keeping track of when everybody is working would be a pain in the arse and I could only send email at times when I knew everyone was working.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You can email me off the clock, that's your prerogative.

You aren't getting an answer until I'm on the clock.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In 13 years at my current company I have been called in a handful of times after hours. I charge a minimum of 4 hours to their cost account regardless of how long it took me to run a script and fix your screw up.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My company was pushing as app I could install on my personal phone to get work emails.

I hard passed. Told my boss directly that was never going to happen. She was fine with it.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.