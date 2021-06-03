 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   "If Lake Oroville falls below 640 feet, state officials would shut down a major power plant for just the second time ever because of low water levels, straining the electrical grid during the peak demand of the hottest part of the summer." With stunning pics   (apnews.com) divider line
85
    More: Obvious, Associated Press, AP RADIO, News agency, Bowl Championship Series, Rockefeller Center, AP NEWS, College football, Associated Press Television News  
•       •       •

2607 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2021 at 9:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



85 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Each year Lake Oroville helps water a quarter of the nation's crops,

Yeah maybe don't do that near or in a desert.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, it's a dry drought
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a nice massive wild fire right now well help with the desertification quite nicely.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

why don't they just buy more water?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember a couple years back when people downstream of this dam were evacuating because it was about to break from being over capacity?
See, that's the deal with climate change - it doesn't mean that the world is getting hotter or colder or anything simplistic like that. It just means an increasingly unpredictable climate, and less and less oxygen to breathe.
It's going to be a slow and painful death, if we let it happen.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Remember a couple years back when people downstream of this dam were evacuating because it was about to break from being over capacity?
See, that's the deal with climate change - it doesn't mean that the world is getting hotter or colder or anything simplistic like that. It just means an increasingly unpredictable climate, and less and less oxygen to breathe.
It's going to be a slow and painful death, if we let it happen.


Heat is energy.
We are adding energy to the weather system.
The weather system is more energetic (and thus more extreme).
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jso2897: Remember a couple years back when people downstream of this dam were evacuating because it was about to break from being over capacity?
See, that's the deal with climate change - it doesn't mean that the world is getting hotter or colder or anything simplistic like that. It just means an increasingly unpredictable climate, and less and less oxygen to breathe.
It's going to be a slow and painful death, if we let it happen.

Or it's just weather in a desert combined with overpopulation. More people can't move out of California to Texas fast enough.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were other ways to generate power
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Nestle still bottling millions of gallons from California to sell as bottled water?
 
KiwDaWabbit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Remember a couple years back when people downstream of this dam were evacuating because it was about to break from being over capacity?
See, that's the deal with climate change - it doesn't mean that the world is getting hotter or colder or anything simplistic like that. It just means an increasingly unpredictable climate, and less and less oxygen to breathe.
It's going to be a slow and painful death, if we let it happen.


Spoiler: We will.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Man-child was still President, he would first ask why they don't rake the reservoir? Then he would go on to blame the drought, heat, weather, etc.. on liberals and Democrats, and if he was in charge, you know the power to do something, then Cali would have the bigliest water ever, it would be yuuuuuge.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But damned if we're going to allow grocery stores to fall short on Almond supplies!
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody wants a 4000 sq ft mansion in California until they have to cool the damn thing.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: jso2897: Remember a couple years back when people downstream of this dam were evacuating because it was about to break from being over capacity?
See, that's the deal with climate change - it doesn't mean that the world is getting hotter or colder or anything simplistic like that. It just means an increasingly unpredictable climate, and less and less oxygen to breathe.
It's going to be a slow and painful death, if we let it happen.

Or it's just weather in a desert combined with overpopulation. More people can't move out of California to Texas fast enough.


Because Texas is known for being lush and green...
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit my popcorn won't pop itself!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I flew into San Diego last week, and was shocked at how brown things are east of the city.  The reservoirs all have that bleached white ring around them.  Looks like a wasteland. I fear it's going to get ugly for California over the next few years.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Learn to sw...sweep?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those pics are amazing. People think of droughts by picturing a desert. But deserts have often been dry for centuries - it's not a drought - they're Supposed to be dry.
A drought is when normally wet locations dry up.
This is a drought:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KiwDaWabbit: jso2897: Remember a couple years back when people downstream of this dam were evacuating because it was about to break from being over capacity?
See, that's the deal with climate change - it doesn't mean that the world is getting hotter or colder or anything simplistic like that. It just means an increasingly unpredictable climate, and less and less oxygen to breathe.
It's going to be a slow and painful death, if we let it happen.

Spoiler: We will.


And the company that will bring it to you?  AT&T.

/80s kid
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe CA could convince Governor Ken doll to spend that high speed rail boondoggle money on a few desalination plants. They could even bottle the by-products and sell that to red states as bespoke, artisan, organic, free-range liberal tears.
 
alacrity
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: See, that's the deal with climate change ...less and less oxygen to breathe.
It's going to be a slow and painful death, if we let it happen.


Yep, cause all the world's oxygen exhaling plants are drowning from excess CO2!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a problem with the Orville??
denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: jso2897: Remember a couple years back when people downstream of this dam were evacuating because it was about to break from being over capacity?
See, that's the deal with climate change - it doesn't mean that the world is getting hotter or colder or anything simplistic like that. It just means an increasingly unpredictable climate, and less and less oxygen to breathe.
It's going to be a slow and painful death, if we let it happen.

Or it's just weather in a desert combined with overpopulation. More people can't move out of California to Texas fast enough.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: Maybe CA could convince Governor Ken doll to spend that high speed rail boondoggle money on a few desalination plants.


A lot of that money is from the USDOT that they'd lose if they cancel it.  Large scale allocations for a specific use are often "use it for this specifically or lose it" deals.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It makes me feel like our planet is literally drying up," she said. "It makes me feel a little unsettled because the drier it gets, the more fires we are going to have."

You should like...leave.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: More people can't move out of California to Texas fast enough.


So your solution for solving too many people in an arid desert is to move them to a humid desert?  Dude, it's not even summer yet and you've already fried your head in the sun...
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Baloo Uriza: I Love You You Pay My Rent: Maybe CA could convince Governor Ken doll to spend that high speed rail boondoggle money on a few desalination plants.

A lot of that money is from the USDOT that they'd lose if they cancel it.  Large scale allocations for a specific use are often "use it for this specifically or lose it" deals.


And all that money will be spent just like before and they still won't have a high speed rail.

"The NeverEnding Project"
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Learn to sw...sweep?


"SVEEEP! SVEEP!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssa5: If Man-child was still President, he would first ask why they don't rake the reservoir? Then he would go on to blame the drought, heat, weather, etc.. on liberals and Democrats, and if he was in charge, you know the power to do something, then Cali would have the bigliest water ever, it would be yuuuuuge.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Welp, maybe your lord and savior can run an extension cord to his butt buddy.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Those pics are amazing. People think of droughts by picturing a desert. But deserts have often been dry for centuries - it's not a drought - they're Supposed to be dry.
A drought is when normally wet locations dry up.
This is a drought:
[Fark user image image 425x283]
[Fark user image image 425x269]
[Fark user image image 425x259]


Yeah. Except one thing. Those are all man made lakes. Let the rivers go back to their natural state and shut off all the irrigation canals and the "fertile" valleys just become desert scrubland.

This is what people fail to understand. California is a desert and all the human attempts to tame that reality to make it habitable are failing.

Maybe we should be living in areas where rain falls naturally from the sky instead of from a 700 mile long canal?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has been a dry Spring around here, so I'm worried now, better go check my lake. Whew! Lake Michigan looks like it will be alright.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California is always talkin' about how great it is, but it always seems to be on fire, or parched to the point of rationing, or falling into the ocean, or suffering some natural disaster or another.

For such an allegedly nice place, nature sure hates the f#ck out of it.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zimbomba63: It has been a dry Spring around here, so I'm worried now, better go check my lake. Whew! Lake Michigan looks like it will be alright.


I can report that Lake Huron and Lake Superior are also still quite full of water, and the rain falls steadily throughout the season because of it here in Michigan.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I want to know how this guy got his Suburban onto that new island:

Fark user imageView Full Size
William Heinz parks his vehicle on a newly revealed piece of land due to receding waters at the drought-stricken Folsom Lake in Granite Bay, Calif., Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: zimbomba63: It has been a dry Spring around here, so I'm worried now, better go check my lake. Whew! Lake Michigan looks like it will be alright.

I can report that Lake Huron and Lake Superior are also still quite full of water, and the rain falls steadily throughout the season because of it here in Michigan.


Lake Erie is still full as well!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Our local electric is powered by water running through irrigation canals, every so often, the elevation from the Sierras to the Bay area will drop a bit, the little water fall will power a small generator & spin the turbines. Meanwhie, water will be removed to water fields with the excess returning to the canals. My home backs onto a canal (trust me, it ain't Venice! But, canoes & such, non-powered, are sometimes allowed in the ponds & lakes, not in the canals, I've seen punts but no gondolas). So far, our electric has been uninterrupted since I first moved into this Irrigation District in 1995 when I retired from the Navy.

Hubby set up the utilities so I was confused to get a bill from an "Irrigation District." "Hubby, exactly how big is our lot? Do we have fields I don't know about?"
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

alacrity: jso2897: See, that's the deal with climate change ...less and less oxygen to breathe.
It's going to be a slow and painful death, if we let it happen.

Yep, cause all the world's oxygen exhaling plants are drowning from excess CO2!


Well, I'm glad you think this is funny.
No point being glum about it, I suppose.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: WilderKWight: zimbomba63: It has been a dry Spring around here, so I'm worried now, better go check my lake. Whew! Lake Michigan looks like it will be alright.

I can report that Lake Huron and Lake Superior are also still quite full of water, and the rain falls steadily throughout the season because of it here in Michigan.

Lake Erie is still full as well!

[Fark user image 425x501]


I've only been to Erie once. It's nice. Though it can get kind of spooky at night. Kind of strange and a little scary. If only there were a word to describe that.

/I know there's an "e" missing.
//This is pre-coffee humour. Don't test me.
///I'm lucky I can spell anything right now.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

snowshovel: jso2897: Remember a couple years back when people downstream of this dam were evacuating because it was about to break from being over capacity?
See, that's the deal with climate change - it doesn't mean that the world is getting hotter or colder or anything simplistic like that. It just means an increasingly unpredictable climate, and less and less oxygen to breathe.
It's going to be a slow and painful death, if we let it happen.

Or it's just weather in a desert combined with overpopulation. More people can't move out of California to Texas fast enough.


Yes... because Texas doesn't have drought issues, electrical issues due to climate-change driven weather extremes, or anything like that.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: Baloo Uriza: I Love You You Pay My Rent: Maybe CA could convince Governor Ken doll to spend that high speed rail boondoggle money on a few desalination plants.

A lot of that money is from the USDOT that they'd lose if they cancel it.  Large scale allocations for a specific use are often "use it for this specifically or lose it" deals.

And all that money will be spent just like before and they still won't have a high speed rail.

"The NeverEnding Project"


Mostly thanks to butthurt NIMBYs who weren't around when freeways were bulldozing cities, so..."if you don't want to dance with a train, stay off the tracks" is my best advice to them.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: ssa5: If Man-child was still President, he would first ask why they don't rake the reservoir? Then he would go on to blame the drought, heat, weather, etc.. on liberals and Democrats, and if he was in charge, you know the power to do something, then Cali would have the bigliest water ever, it would be yuuuuuge.

[Fark user image image 225x225]
Welp, maybe your lord and savior can run an extension cord to his butt buddy.


This is why Trump social media would never work. Imagine a bunch of slack jawed yokels having to go to Twitter to find posts that they could do this about. It makes no sense.
 
Fissile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can't these people just put on their moisture conservation suits and stop whining?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good God
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I used to hang out by a lake in Arizona that looked like this.  We were, in part, studying what this dried-up mess would do to local wildlife.  I knew of one lake in New Mexico doing the same thing.  I took pictures of Lake Powell in a similar condition.  All going.  All major destinations in the summer.   And they're not coming back.

Wildlife?  Fark, who cares about them?  I just wanted to get my jet-skis out before it's all gone!

Well, there's your problem.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Too. Many. Humans.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1077]
why don't they just buy more water?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't give them any ideas.
 
Displayed 50 of 85 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.