(Axios)   Numbers show the US is turning the tide on the Covid-19 pandemic - unless you click on the unpaywalled WaPo link mentioned in the article that adjusts numbers for the unvaccinated   (axios.com) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA seems highly confident about numbers staying low. Can't say I'm the same yet.

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
F*ck em, f*ck em, f*ck em.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The idea that overall rates can be improving while they remain bad among unvaccinated people is pretty banal. I would say it is more or less totally expected, given that there are enough unvaccinated and they tend to be geographically concentrated. And I'm a bad person because I am disappointed that (for now, anyway) Covid is not deadly enough to make this little disparity solve itself.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The indian covid variant is spreading in canada and its more deadly and more contagious. Wouldnt it be a shame if antivaxxers were hit by that and started dying like flies?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The indian covid variant is spreading in canada and its more deadly and more contagious. Wouldnt it be a shame if antivaxxers were hit by that and started dying like flies?


Once kids can be vaccinated, not at all.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If the half of the country that's unvaccinated works it right, we'll all be susceptible to the MOAC variant that will inevitably appear.

And they'll all say "See, we told you so! Vaccines don't work! Especially against hoaxes propagated by the fake news!"
 
mikalmd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Still having a seven day average of 16.5 k new cases and just over 400 deaths ..
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: F*ck em, f*ck em, f*ck em.


Came to say exactly this.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well at least the unvaccinated still have their rights and freedumb.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Things are looking good but as Da Fauch (rapper pseudonym) says "We're not out of the woods yet". Only %53 of US pop has been fully vaccinated.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: The indian covid variant is spreading in canada and its more deadly and more contagious. Wouldnt it be a shame if antivaxxers were hit by that and started dying like flies?


Yes, it would. Some are dumb. Some are evil. Some are grifters. Some are just small people with hard lives surrounded by those same kind of people who do not know any better and are being fed a lot of misinformation. I don't love all of them in any specific way, but I have an aunt I love who can't get vaccinated. She lives with and loves a husband who is a bit of an antivaxxer. He loves her back. I can't fathom not getting vaccinated in his circumstances. But here we are. So, in that specific case and potentially millions of others in North America and more in places I don't know, it would be a shame. Sick of them, but I am not loving your sentiment. I get it, but it is a shiat take.
 
