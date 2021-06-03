 Skip to content
(Irish Post US)   Only one in five Irish people admit to being on work Zoom calls in their underwear. In related news, apparently you're not supposed to do that   (irishpost.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Relevant to this thread:

nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just put a towel down on your chair, no need to bother with drawers. Lace curtain over achievers.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many of them admit to peeing out 100% pure Jameson after the call is done.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just always used the, "sorry my camera's been acting up, can't get in to have IT check it" excuse.  That way I don't even need a shirt.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what the computer was doing in my underwear I'll never know.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refuse to turn my camera on.  Period.  I forget which software didn't allow that option so I had to disable it on my computer.
 
tobcc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Summer is t shirt and basketball shorts, winter is sweats for work from home clothes.   With doordash, amazon, grocery delivery I am not brave enough to just hang out in my drawers.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife wakes up and gets dressed and does her face every day so she can sit in the kitchen on calls.   Drives me nuts.

I wake up and sit on the couch in my pajamas so I can be on calls.   Drives her nuts.

So it goes.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what, the other four out of the five just go commando all the time or sumpthin'?  They have on outer clothing but skipped their undies as they were getting dressed?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news. 100% are naked under their clothes.
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear God...

media.irishpost.co.ukView Full Size


I may never be aroused again.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

menschenfresser: I wonder how many of them admit to peeing out 100% pure Jameson after the call is done.


Sod that Jameson swill, Spot whiskies or Midleton rares are where it's at...
 
cardex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have not worn anything but a t-shirt to work in over a year now.  My camera has had electrical tape on it the entire time I have been working from home and the IT people just can't figure out what's wrong.
 
Cormee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

phenn: Dear God...

[media.irishpost.co.uk image 850x566]

I may never be aroused again.


They cloned Robin Williams
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I refuse to turn my camera on.  Period.  I forget which software didn't allow that option so I had to disable it on my computer.


Ditto.

I'm sure a GPO or something could force it back on but no software is getting that little piece of electrical tape off it.  Besides, i only open the laptop lid to turn the thing on and enter the password for the drive encryption.

/I got 2 HP 24mh FHD Monitors for $110 each, life is nice.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Somebody should make an amusing video about Irish people trying to learn to use Zoom.
 
Gollie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of Irelands most recognised on-location journalists Tony Connelly (National TV broadcaster RTE) caught in action wearing a suit (upper) with shorts and sandals (off-camera lower)
 
peachpicker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Relevant...

Romance and Cigarettes (2005) "There's nothing so magical as a woman's ass"
Youtube 2AnNGHJQ7KI
 
vsavatar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had a court hearing earlier this week where the criminal defendant was laying on his bed without a shirt, blazing away (maybe a cigarette, but I think it was MJ) while on camera in Zoom.  The judge nicely suggested that the guy might want to try treating the proceeding like an actual court proceeding, put a shirt on, got to a table, and stop smoking whatever it was he was smoking.  The fact that the judge had to raise the issue was what was particularly disturbing.
 
