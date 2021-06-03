 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   The NFL agrees to drop race bias in concussion claims. Also, the NFL was "using a race-based formula that assumes black players have a lower level of cognitive function"   (news.yahoo.com)
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In its use of race-norming, the league compares a given player's cognitive test scores with the supposed norm for his demographic group. Under the methodology, black players are assumed to possess a lower level of cognitive function than the average white player.

But attorneys say the standard means that in order to qualify for compensation, the average black player must demonstrate a greater level of cognitive decline than a white counterpart."

Insane that this kind of shiat is still happening in 2021.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also Pete and Repeat were in a boat.

Not sure which one is which race though.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Football combines two three of the worst things in American life. It is violence and racism punctuated by committee meetings.

George Will almost got it right.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: "In its use of race-norming, the league compares a given player's cognitive test scores with the supposed norm for his demographic group. Under the methodology, black players are assumed to possess a lower level of cognitive function than the average white player.

But attorneys say the standard means that in order to qualify for compensation, the average black player must demonstrate a greater level of cognitive decline than a white counterpart."

Insane that this kind of shiat is still happening in 2021.


Have you ever met America?  The only surprising thing is that the NFL didn't push for SCOTUS to validate their process and mandate race-based cognitive standards as holy writ.  How can you look at the last all of it of American history and not go "Yep, that's about par for the course".  It is horrid and evil, but if that boggles your mind, may I suggest you get out of your cocoon and go live in the real world?
 
alacrity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maths is raycissss
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alacrity: maths is raycissss


Are you saying that you agree that black people have lower baseline cognitive ability? In other words, that black people are stupid?
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I watched a HS game a while back for the first time in over a decade and found myself wincing at the hits those kids were taking. I forgot how absolutely brutal the game is.
Doing football is basically legal attempted murder on every play.
 
mazzz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: I watched a HS game a while back for the first time in over a decade and found myself wincing at the hits those kids were taking. I forgot how absolutely brutal the game is.
Doing football is basically legal attempted murder on every play.


Not a bug, a feature. See also: UFC. "Rollerball" is a prophecy.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: alacrity: maths is raycissss

Are you saying that you agree that black people have lower baseline cognitive ability? In other words, that black people are stupid?


Another long-dead account suddenly posting idiotic shiat in an attempt to deflect racism.

But There Are No Trolls On Fark.
 
someonelse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

alacrity: maths is raycissss


Imagine what it's like to be a person who posts this. Would you feel the self loathing, or would you just feel dead inside?
 
Snort
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: alacrity: maths is raycissss

Are you saying that you agree that black people have lower baseline cognitive ability? In other words, that black people are stupid?


They also perform worse on standardized tests.

It is more a way of normalizing the results than penalizing the race.

No solution is ideal.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mazzz: dothemath: I watched a HS game a while back for the first time in over a decade and found myself wincing at the hits those kids were taking. I forgot how absolutely brutal the game is.
Doing football is basically legal attempted murder on every play.

Not a bug, a feature. See also: UFC. "Rollerball" is a prophecy.


Every team has two guys who can throw, two guys who can catch and 40 murderers.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: mazzz: dothemath: I watched a HS game a while back for the first time in over a decade and found myself wincing at the hits those kids were taking. I forgot how absolutely brutal the game is.
Doing football is basically legal attempted murder on every play.

Not a bug, a feature. See also: UFC. "Rollerball" is a prophecy.

Every team has two guys who can throw, two guys who can catch and 40 murderers.


Except the Jets.  They don't have the guys who can throw or catch.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thorpe: "In its use of race-norming, the league compares a given player's cognitive test scores with the supposed norm for his demographic group. Under the methodology, black players are assumed to possess a lower level of cognitive function than the average white player.

But attorneys say the standard means that in order to qualify for compensation, the average black player must demonstrate a greater level of cognitive decline than a white counterpart."

Insane that this kind of shiat is still happening in 2021.


Put this on the very, very, very high "Shocked, but not surprised" pile that is America's Racism.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
