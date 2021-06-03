 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   We heard you like stolen cars, so we stole your stolen car   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Allah is telling her to take the bus from now on.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So... the cops said it had been found, but it wasn't towed for reasons, and then stolen again, hours later?  Was the cop supposed to stand there for 8 hours just to make sure?  Seriously?  They find it, you don't get it handled within a sane amount of time, they've got other farking things to do.  Not great for you, but covering an 8 hour window without towing it to the station or something is not a sane expectation.
 
Sentient
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I had this happen with a motorcycle once. Was living in a sketchy apartment, bike out front under a cover. Couple of guys stole it & went joyriding. Cops chased them, they dropped & ran. I had to reclaim the busted-up bike from impound.

Ordered replacement parts, but while it was sitting & waiting for me to get time to fix it, it disappeared again. The ignition was already punched so it was an easy target I suppose, but it was literally dragging bodywork.  Oh well, saved me the trouble.

I got a call from the insurance co about two years later to let me know it'd been recovered after another chase-and-drop, just a few miles from the apartment. I'd already been paid out, so they just kept what was left of it.

That was still my favorite bike, a 94 ZX-6. First one I ever bought new.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It was pouring rain on Friday night when the 21-year-old from Clarksburg, Maryland, said she dashed from her car to the entrance of an apartment building to hand an Instacart delivery to a woman waiting there.

"I turn around and I just see these three kids circling my car. And before I can even do anything, it just happened so fast. They just drove away with my car," she said.

Gosh, I mean, what could she have done to prevent that?

In an instant, her silver Mercedes with the keys inside was gone from Fenton Street in Silver Spring.

Yep, total mystery.
 
Beavz0r
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We had our 2006 T180 Bobcat skidsteer stolen twice, though it was at least a good year in between.

Once by a dumbass teenager (his dad tried to take the blame), which we were fortunate enough to catch on our $299 camera system driving by in a mid-90's GMC van with an odd, custom side window. Family friend that hauls for a living recognized it, had us an address by the following Tuesday when he saw it again, and the T180 was back in our yard (undamaged) that afternoon.

Second time we weren't so fortunate. We orchestrate an annual car show for a local event planning committee, which our entire family (and even some of the neighbors) all volunteer to assist with. Conveniently, we're fairly certain it was during the car show that it disappeared. We're 90% certain it was a disgruntled contractor with money problems that snagged it, but we never actually found it again. That was July of 2017, so chances are she's long gone.
 
