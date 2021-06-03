 Skip to content
(WalletHub)   Captain Ric "Obvious" Romero reports that the best cities for a "staycation" are Honolulu and Orlando. And here's N.S. Sherlock with the weather   (wallethub.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First of all, anyone who uses the term "staycation " needs to be kicked in the balls. Unless it's a woman who says it, in which case she needs a stern talking to about dumbass made up terms.

And there's nothing about Orlando that's special unless you want to spend a few hundred dollars on the theme parks. The rest of it is not good.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50: Milwaukee, WI 47.48 29 52 137

Besides this

Fark user imageView Full Size


And this

Fark user imageView Full Size


And this

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ain't much happening in Milwaukee
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We (Houston), somehow got 39 on the list.  That's probably because we have a shiatload of good restaurants with a huge variety.  And there *is* quite a bit to do here for sure.  It's just hot and humid as fark and the traffic sucks anus during the day.

The fact that Colorado Springs (and other places) were so far down the list means that they didn't consider things nearby and within easy driving distance.  In addition, some of the things to do there are really nice.  It's like Corpus Christi, yeah, there isn't a ton of things to but what there *is* to do will easily occupy your day.

Oh, and lastly - Shreveport at 103?  What the hell?  The *only* thing there are casinos.  Maybe it has changed in the last 20 years but it was mostly chain restaurants.  The only exception to this is the Noble Savage dowtown.  It is different than it used to be but the food still looks quite good - and it looks like they added crafty-cocktails.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UberDave: We (Houston), somehow got 39 on the list.  That's probably because we have a shiatload of good restaurants with a huge variety.  And there *is* quite a bit to do here for sure.  It's just hot and humid as fark and the traffic sucks anus during the day.

The fact that Colorado Springs (and other places) were so far down the list means that they didn't consider things nearby and within easy driving distance.  In addition, some of the things to do there are really nice.  It's like Corpus Christi, yeah, there isn't a ton of things to but what there *is* to do will easily occupy your day.

Oh, and lastly - Shreveport at 103?  What the hell?  The *only* thing there are casinos.  Maybe it has changed in the last 20 years but it was mostly chain restaurants.  The only exception to this is the Noble Savage dowtown.  It is different than it used to be but the food still looks quite good - and it looks like they added crafty-cocktails.


Houston is probably the best food town in the US.
And when you get diabetes we have the worlds largest medical center.
Our football team sucks donkey cocks and they never should have closed Astroworld.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you have kids, a pretty great city for a staycation, even though it's hotter than Hades in the summer, is St. Louis - especially of you're on a budget.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mugato: First of all, anyone who uses the term "staycation " needs to be kicked in the balls. Unless it's a woman who says it, in which case she needs a stern talking to about dumbass made up terms.

And there's nothing about Orlando that's special unless you want to spend a few hundred dollars on the theme parks. The rest of it is not good.


First of all, you could benefit from some therapy.
 
CrazedHatter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This makes the rather flawed assumption that everyone likes hot weather, beaches and sunshine.  No thanks, I'll stick to Central Maine for vacations, and I would live there in a heartbeat if it was feasible for me.
 
patrick767
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
WTF? What's the point of a list of best places to stay home for vacation? That's useless unless you already live there. GAH! If it's suggesting you move to that place, it should be a list of best places to live. I didn't need this list to know my city would have a shiatty rank.
 
guestguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

blatz514: 50: Milwaukee, WI 47.48 29 52 137

Besides this

[Fark user image image 850x478]

And this

[Fark user image image 850x477]

And this

[Fark user image image 850x479]

Ain't much happening in Milwaukee


I like the museum.
 
almandot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Orlando is a great staycation because theme park workers can't afford to go anywhere else and get free admission to both of the parks they work at.
 
LL316
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wife and I are doing a staycation in Savannah for our 5th anniversary in a few weeks.  Given that it's always one of the top cities in America to visit, I can't believe it didn't make the list here.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I like the museum.


Oops, forgot that one.  We usually hit that up before spending the day at Summerfest.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am actually surprised San Diego wasn't higher on the list.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cincinnati at #10? I mean, there are a few things to do there, but it's not exactly a "destination" type city.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I am actually surprised San Diego wasn't higher on the list.


Legoland is still a bit of a drive.

Probably wouldn't have been so bad if I didn't go the wrong way when the highway split on the way back.

(Took an early morning flight out, rented a car, found a place to get sunscreen, drove to legoland for star wars weekend and the unveiling of their big Death Star, drove back to return the car, took the rental shuttle back to the airport, got a shuttle to the hotel for the conference I was going to.   Still got sunburned.)
 
