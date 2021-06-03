 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   With apologies to all the good and helpful Karens out there, the internet has ruined your name ... to the point where the name is now on the verge of extinction   (huffpost.com) divider line
38
    More: Sad, 21st century, Baby names, Racism, white women, Anti-miscegenation laws, white privilege, Race, white supremacy  
•       •       •

393 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2021 at 8:45 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Anyone know a Karen who's an actual Karen?  I do.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Anyone know a Karen who's an actual Karen?  I do.


I work with a Karen who is the exact opposite of the Karen meme. She hates what has happened to her name. I feel bad for her.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At work, our "process enforcement/finance" person's name is Karen. She is a Karen. She is all the Karen
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No worries, I'm sure there will be a trend soon of naming your kids Karen ironically.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One of my 60-something neighbors is named Karen.  Karen is a MAGA.  Karen DGAF about Covid.  Her whole family eventually got it.  22 year old daughter was in the hospital a week with kidney failure.  Husband is a long-hauler and can hardly walk from the front door to his truck without needing to sit down.  Being a Karen was bad for Karen.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Diogenes: Anyone know a Karen who's an actual Karen?  I do.

I work with a Karen who is the exact opposite of the Karen meme. She hates what has happened to her name. I feel bad for her.


I can imagine!  In my case there's no sympathy.  But, family friend, so....
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just give it a creative new spelling. Something like Caereyn should work. Or maybe Chaerrin, which will give you the opportunity to never stop rolling your eyes at people as you correct them with a huffy, "It's a hard 'ch,' thankyou."
 
pdieten
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Accelerating decline? It's been extinct for decades. I'm almost 50 and there wasn't a single Karen in my high school class, it was already out of style before that and it hasn't gone back in style since.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: No worries, I'm sure there will be a trend soon of naming your kids Karen ironically.


"Ironically" is a weird middle name.
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The name may disappear, but the toxic personality will persist. In 30 years, Taylor will be demanding to speak to the manager.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Never met a Karen that wasn't a Karen
 
sleze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Anyone know a Karen who's an actual Karen?  I do.


The two Karens in my life are Karens.  The name fits.
 
tuxq
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Paul Hackett: The name may disappear, but the toxic personality will persist. In 30 years, Taylor will be demanding to speak to the manager.


Or Brayden, the unisexual, non-gendered bigot that hates aliens and won't stand for monogamous bispecies couples in his home town.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ahhh casual racism...
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We don't care, we're on a mission.
 
smitten_kitten
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know a woman named Karen and she's a very kind, helpful person. I feel bad that this has happened to her name. Same with the snide negativity surrounding the name "Becky". Only known nice Beckys.

On a personal note, I've met quite the streak of unpleasant Emilys in my life
 
Lifeless
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Anyone know a Karen who's an actual Karen?  I do.


Yup.  Karen was a meme in our family for 40 years before the internet caught on.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I like the Ikea guy's videos and trying to move on to "Diane" as the "typical 50ish-year-old complaining woman" name.... it hasn't even been a Top 1000 name since 2004.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My wife is Karen but is the total opposite of a Karen. I try not to use the term anymore for her sake.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Ahhh casual racism...


No, it's not racism.  People choose to be Karens.  It's not something they're born with.

What is it with you MAGA types always trying to be victims?  I blame your culture.  Why won't your leaders speak out about that?  Sad!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

smitten_kitten: I know a woman named Karen and she's a very kind, helpful person. I feel bad that this has happened to her name. Same with the snide negativity surrounding the name "Becky". Only known nice Beckys.

On a personal note, I've met quite the streak of unpleasant Emilys in my life


Nicoles, for me.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Anyone know a Karen who's an actual Karen?  I do.


i have an aunt named Karen who while isn't more of then prototype Karen than the prototypical Karen.  She's basically Karen v0.05
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just think it's funny how each little corner of the internet has its own definition of "Karen" that doesn't comport with any other definition.

The only thing the definitions have in common is "I'd like to speak to the manager," but the detailed backstories and additional traits attributed couldn't be more different based on who's doing the describing.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Diogenes: smitten_kitten: I know a woman named Karen and she's a very kind, helpful person. I feel bad that this has happened to her name. Same with the snide negativity surrounding the name "Becky". Only known nice Beckys.

On a personal note, I've met quite the streak of unpleasant Emilys in my life

Nicoles, for me.


All the Victorias and Elizabeths I've met thought they were temporarily inconvenienced royalty.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Ahhh casual racism...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Brendas have been challenging of late. They're a real bunch of Karens.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Don't know any Karen's. Hell, I just searched our work directory and we don't have a single Karen in our division.
So my life is blissfully Karen free.
 
orbister
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Winterlight: I work with a Karen who is the exact opposite of the Karen meme. She hates what has happened to her name. I feel bad for her.


I work with a charming, intelligent and staggeringly competent Karen. She doesn't deserve what has happened to her name.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"in 1965, there were nearly 33,000 newborn Karens."

The math checks out.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Ahhh casual racism...


'Karen' is a race?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Last year, only 325 baby girls were named Karen, compared to 439 in 2019.

About 100 sets of parents possibly changing their minds is hardly an extinction level event.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know one Karen who is a Karen.. I also know some of the next generation and they're usually named Kate/Cait/Kaitee/Quateline/etc
 
neongoats
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Ahhh casual racism...


I don't know if this aggrieved white guy bitterness or a clever joke about the Karen ethnic group which is a real thing.

I'll suspect the former and hope for the latter. It's almost Friday somewhere, right.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We've had our fun but I move that we now use "Ashleigh," "Kayleigh," or "Hayleigh" as the new Karen term.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
geekusa.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

RIP
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just tell people your name is K-rod instead of Karen
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: stinkynuts: Ahhh casual racism...

'Karen' is a race?


This thread is just like the holocaust!
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.