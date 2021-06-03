 Skip to content
 
(Buzzfeed)   Should we start paying kids an allowance to pursue their hobbies instead of for doing their chores? One mom thinks we should ... and she may be on to something   (buzzfeed.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No kid's allowance is based on the tasks they actually do, because allowances do not reflect real world wage expectations nor are they providing the child in question with money needed to live. Allowances are entirely designed to put small amounts of money into the hands of children who otherwise have no way of earning it, which in turn is supposed to begin teaching them some early lessons about being fiscally responsible. It also allows parents to use, as a response to the question, "Can I have that thing," a non-answer that isn't an outright "no" -- You can have it when you can afford it with your allowance, honey. Therefore, giving a child an allowance for doing hobbies -- or for sleeping through the night, or for sitting quietly during a meal in a restaurant, or for taking a bath, or for losing a tooth -- are all perfectly acceptable and seeing that point turned into anything arguable just really indicates there are lots of self-important idiots in the vicinity. Give your kid an allowance to get rid of them.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom, Dad? I am passionate about blackjack, hookers, cocaine, and Fark. I can haz money?
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was a big chores and you get your allowance guy. My daughter's approach is very different.  What I called chores she calls "being a part of the family and doing your part." The bare minimum expectation is to do your tasks assigned because you are part of the family.

They get an allowance to learn money skills. It seems to be working pretty well.
 
hej
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not paying my kid to play video games and watch youtube.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Watch the little phone screen and eat?  They'll do it for nothing.  Gonna save the money for their diabeetus meds.  You know what?  The state will provide that.  I should buy myself something nice like a man cave down at the Stor-it-Here.  Really bad cell phone reception there.  DBTC
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fox News will have a field day with this
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Destini

Go fu*k yourself.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Passion | David Mitchell's SoapBox
Youtube Bz2-49q6DOI
 
jjorsett [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Paying kids to do things is against human rights. Kids should receive a Universal Basic Allowance.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Children's allowances should be paid out in Dogecoin.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have a little farm.  One kid absolutely adores any type of animal.  All his jobs are animal related and he always does them without complaint.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is gonna work out great for those kids when they have to enter the workforce. But Mom's experiment was never REALLY about THEM.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My kids get an allowance, but we also implemented a "credit" system that allows them to borrow from me for some larger purchases. We do all the math on paper. My 11 year old daughter already understands debt, interest, and credit better than I did in my 20s.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Heh. Growing up, doing 4 hours worth of chores paid out $0.17.

I quickly realized my time was better off spent playing outside (I think I quit after one hour). I'm not sure if my mom was insanely grumpy or fiendishly clever with that.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Destini used the example of when her daughter asked to learn gymnastics and, when lessons began getting difficult, her daughter wanted to quit. "I said, you know what? Let's make this your job. I'll pay you for that. And my belief behind it is that I want my daughter to know and have a positive association with money ... [and feel that she] can actually get paid to do something that [she] enjoys."

But she doesn't enjoy it and is now only continuing to do it for the money. So just like a real job, I guess.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Mom, Dad? I am passionate about blackjack, hookers, cocaine, and Fark. I can haz money?


Your Dad likes the bonding experience of offspring that has similar interests.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm with that one lady who said it turns their hobby into a job and sucks the life out of it.  I love cooking and I did it from age 8-16 just because I felt like it.  Then I worked in a kitchen and I didn't enjoy cooking again until I'd stopped doing it professionally for several years (I worked in kitchens all through high school and some of college).  At the time my mother was encouraging me to go to culinary school because she thought I'd love being a chef, but no way did I want to spend the time on the line to pay my dues to get anywhere I'd have enjoyed and the whole time would have been a soul sucking experience.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Once you settle upon that one special sock what more do you really need?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mike_d85: I'm with that one lady who said it turns their hobby into a job and sucks the life out of it.  I love cooking and I did it from age 8-16 just because I felt like it.  Then I worked in a kitchen and I didn't enjoy cooking again until I'd stopped doing it professionally for several years (I worked in kitchens all through high school and some of college).  At the time my mother was encouraging me to go to culinary school because she thought I'd love being a chef, but no way did I want to spend the time on the line to pay my dues to get anywhere I'd have enjoyed and the whole time would have been a soul sucking experience.


Yep. That's the main reason I never became a prostitute.

Well, that and I can't give it away...
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
<why not both?.jpg>
 
